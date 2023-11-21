Best Black Friday streaming deals now— Hulu, Paramount Plus, Max and more

There are a ton of Black Friday streaming deals already live, saving you tons of money on streaming services, streaming devices, cable TV alternatives and smart TVs. And while we here at Tom's Guide do a great job of finding every deal out there, it can still get a bit overwhelming to find the best deals for saving money this holiday season.

So I scoured all the deals we've found so far and curated a list of the top picks right now. That means all the must-have streaming services and cable alternatives so you can cut the cord, along with the best streaming stick deals for each platform and three excellent smart TVs if you need to upgrade your home theater this year. Hopefully, that makes your Black Friday shopping a little easier while still staying on top of all the latest deals.

Looking for more than just the best streaming deals this Black Friday? Make sure to check out all our great Black Friday deals that we've found so far.

Best Black Friday streaming deals live right now

Which streaming deals are still missing?

There are still a few streaming services that are notably missing so far this Black Friday. Netflix and Disney Plus are probably the biggest two names to not put out a deal yet. Peacock's Black Friday deal also hasn't gone live yet, but based on last year, we expect one to come.

Prime Video also has yet to put out a Black Friday deal. Last year, Amazon put up some Black Friday deals on their Prime Video channels, allowing you to get Showtime, Starz or AMC Plus for just $2 for the first two months. We're hoping we get something similar this year.

For live TV, Sling has yet to put out a Black Friday deal, but at least it has an ongoing promotion giving 50% off on your first month. Ditto for YouTube TV, which currently offers you 3 months for $50.99 — a $22 discount — before reverting to full price.



In terms of streaming devices and smart TVs, a lot of deals are already out there, though prices may get better as Black Friday gets closer. Make sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals for the best deals on smart TVs.

Best streaming service deals

Hulu: was $7.99 now 99 cents per month

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month but you can get it right now for less than a dollar. This promotional rate lasts an entire year and you can even add Starz for an additional 99 cents a month for the first six months.

Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just an additional $2 a month in this limited-time deal. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY

Max with ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month

This deal gets new and returning subscribers 70% off Max's ad-supported tier for six months. It's probably the best streaming deal you'll get this year and it's a great way to catch up on House of the Dragon, Succession and more Max shows and movies. Get it now before it's gone!

Best live TV streaming deals

Fubo : $40 off first 2 months of Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

One of the best cable TV alternatives out there, Fubo delivers live TV streaming of all the broadcast networks and top channels. Sign up now and get $20 off each of your first two months. It's a cord-cutter's dream!

Philo: was $25 now $13 for the first month

This deal should actually get you your first month for just $12.50 before taxes and you still get a 7-day free trial with this offer. So enjoy Paramount Network, AMC and more right now — no promo code needed (just click the link). This offer is limited to new customers only though.

Best streaming device deals

Best Roku streaming device deal

Best Google TV streaming device deal

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. Our Chromecast with Google TV 4K review explains everything else we love about it.

Best Fire TV streaming device deal

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Best smart TV deals

Best Roku TV smart TV deal

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Best Google TV smart TV deal

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

Best Fire TV smart TV deal