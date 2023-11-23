Buying a Samsung TV for Black Friday? 3 things you need to know

Whether you have your heart set on buying a Samsung TV during Black Friday deals , or you’re still weighing a Samsung TV against another TV brand, it’s smart to do some research before making a big-ticket purchase.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we strive to deliver the best TV buying advice possible through our thorough reviews and attentive deals coverage. But sometimes, it’s useful to go right to the source to find out what you need to know about purchasing a new TV in 2023. In this case, I directly asked Samsung — the No. 1 global TV brand according to Circana — about what you’ll want to consider while making your decision.

“This year, it’s all about choice,” said James Fishler, head of Home Entertainment & Display Divisions for Samsung Electronics America. “What do you want to buy? We have it. How do you want to get it? How do you want to pay for it?”

During Black Friday specifically, we know that shoppers are looking for competitive savings. Retailers know this, too. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and brands with direct-to-consumer offerings like Samsung have discounts on all kinds of TVs. In your search, you’ll likely find a variety of display types and screen sizes, and it’s not always apparent which is best for your needs. Here are some of the important questions about Black Friday TV deals you might find yourself needing answers to while shopping.

Should I buy an OLED or QLED TV?

Customers have multiple TV technologies to choose from. And there was a time when not all brands offered the same technologies, narrowing your selections. But now, most renowned manufacturers have a collection of different panel types. That said, if we’re talking Samsung specifically, your options will come down to either OLED or QLED. QLED (quantum-dot LED) is synonymous with Samsung at this point, having debuted in 2015. But these days, Samsung is stealing some of LG and Sony’s OLED thunder after introducing the company’s first consumer QD-OLED TVs in 2022.

“OLED is a new category for us,” Fishler said. “I’m happy with the performance, we’re the fastest growing OLED brand in the US right now.”

Earlier this year, I awarded the Samsung S95C OLED TV the rare 5-star rating in my review. I found it to be a premium and well-rounded TV that impressed in our benchmark testing across the board. Currently, you can buy the 65-inch Samsung S95C TV on sale for $2,397 , which is $900 off the normal price. That’s a good find if you’re certain you want an OLED TV for the most pristine TV-watching experience possible.

“If you’re in a room with ambient light of any kind, Neo QLED is the best way to go.”

This doesn’t mean you should count out QLED, though. “Neo QLED is still the ultimate picture quality, and I think it’s allowed us to ask the customers how and where they’re going to use the TV,” Fishler said. “If you’re in a room with ambient light of any kind, Neo QLED is the best way to go.” Based on our testing, my top pick in this category is the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV, which is spectacularly bright and has great off-angle viewing. You can get the 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV on sale for $1,699 , more than $1,000 off regular price.

Samsung.com has a built-in “Help me choose” shopping tool that can help you pick TV technology for your personal criteria. For example, you can narrow down TVs that are best suited for gaming, or for watching sports. And if you’re still unsure, Fishler recommended going to your local retailer with their trained sales staff who will ask you the right questions towards making a decision.

What size TV should I buy?

Once you’ve selected the right kind of TV, you’ll need to pick a screen size. Not all TVs are available in a full array of size options, so it’s important to pay close attention to the choices; however, in general, bigger TV sizes are of high interest in the current market.

“This year, 65-inches and above is the fastest growing screen size segment,” Fishler said. “75 inches and above is growing, 98 inches is a really fast growing segment as well. So certainly bigger this year than ever before.”

Whenever people come to me for TV recommendations, I always ask them for the biggest size they can possibly fit in their space. In my opinion, the larger the screen, the more enjoyable your movie nights will be. And I’m not alone in feeling this way.

“I don't know anyone who’s ever said, ‘Man, I wish I bought a smaller TV,’' Fishler said. “But if you’re going to go big, make sure you don’t get the lowest picture quality. The bigger you go, that’s where 4K and 8K make a difference, you want to make sure you're investing in the picture quality.”

Fishler also acknowledged that budget is part of the conversion, reiterating that Black Friday promotions, as well as Samsung’s newly-launched loyalty program, help make purchasing a new TV more approachable. Right now, you can save more than $1,500 and get the 85-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV on sale for $2,299 .

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a Frame TV?

I’ve seen The Frame TV celebrated on social media to no end, as well as people trying to DIY their own Frame TV since they don’t want to pay full price for Samsung’s. It might not be cheap, but there’s nothing else on the market that’s comparable.

“We originally innovated out of the insight that some people don’t want to see a black box on their wall when the screen is off,” Fishler said. “It’s turned into the centerpiece of our lifestyle portfolio, but the frame is exceeding our expectations. The people who buy our frame are more likely than any other population to buy another Frame in the first year.”

If you were hoping to buy a Frame (whether it’s your first or you’re one of those return customers) during Black Friday, you’re in luck. There are savings on every size that we don’t see year-round. The best deal is probably the 55-inch Frame TV on sale for $977 at Amazon , but you can also get $1,000 off the 75-inch Frame TV on sale for $1,997.

As for why the Frame is a popular purchase, Fishler pointed to personalization, saying that, “it’s infiltrating all consumer tech right now.” From swappable bezels to exclusive art content, including a recent collaboration with The Met, the Frame TV can be curated to your space.

Best Samsung Black Friday TV deals right now

Black Friday is the best time to buy any TV, not just Samsung TVs. There are discounts right now that make it more affordable than ever to get a premium entertainment experience in your home. No matter your display type, screen size, or if you want a TV that doesn’t look like a TV when it’s off, you can find the best savings of the year throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Everyone has a budget,” Fishler said. “We see a lot of people looking for value, not just price. The economy is on everyone’s mind, but it doesn’t necessarily mean cheap.”

If you’re certain at this point that a Samsung TV is right for you, check out some of my favorite deals below.

55-inch Samsung 4K Frame TV: was $1,497 now $977 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The TV features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,897 @ Amazon

Samsung's QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. The TV's One Connect Box makes cable management a breeze and the 144Hz refresh rate is great for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV: was $1,199 now $897 @ Amazon

The Q80C is part of Samsung's 2023 range of QLED 4K TVs. Delivering bright visuals and strong contrast, this QLED TV offers full array local dimming, HDR Plus/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, and built-in Amazon Alexa. (There's also support for Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings). Plus, the TV is decked out with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports.