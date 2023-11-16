The Holdovers streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

The Holdovers is already getting some serious Oscar buzz. Reuniting star Paul Giamatti and director Alexander Payne, the movie is about a boarding school teacher (Giamatti) who is forced to chaperone a student (Dominic Sessa) who has nowhere to go over the Christmas break.

Giamatti and Payne already teamed up once in Sideways, an Academy Award-nominated success that garnered Payne a Best Adapted Screenplay win. The Holdovers already seems set up to repeat this success, with critics and audiences both showering it with praise on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds an impressive 96% "fresh" rating.



So with this movie already doing great in theaters, it's no surprise that people are interested to see when it will finally be available on one of the best streaming services. Let's break down where you should be able to stream The Holdovers and when you can expect it to hit a streaming service.

Where to stream The Holdovers

Where will The Holdovers be available for streaming?

There are quite a few streaming services that could be the home for The Holdovers, but we're pretty confident The Holdovers will be on Peacock.

The movie is distributed by Focus Features, which is owned by Universal Pictures. That means it's part of NBCUniversal, which almost always puts its new movies on Peacock once they're available for streaming. If you head over to Peacock right now, there's even a whole Universal Pictures and Focus Features section to showcase movies that were distributed by Focus Features — just like The Holdovers.

Unfortunately, unlike where The Holdovers will be available — which we can pretty accurately guess — when The Holdovers will be available for streaming is a bit trickier. But based on some historical data, I'm confident that I can offer an educated guess.



As previously mentioned, The Holdovers is a Focus Features movie and that means it should end up on Peacock. Looking back at Focus Features' three most recent releases, there does seem to be a pattern emerging for when their films hit Peacock.



First up, is Book Club: The Next Chapter, which was released in theaters on May 12, 2023, and was on Peacock by the end of June. Asteroid City, which got a wide theatrical release in July 2023 arrived on Peacock even faster, getting its streaming debut exactly one month after hitting theaters. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 then came out in theaters on September 8, 2023. While it took a little longer than Asteroid City to release on Peacock, it's been on the streaming service since November 3.



So with that data available, it's pretty clear that The Holdovers should be on Peacock within a month — two tops. I expect The Holdovers to be released on Peacock for streaming just before Christmas (Dec. 25). Given the movie's Christmas theme and the historical trends, it's a logical conclusion.