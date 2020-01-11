Titans vs Ravens live stream: How to watch the NFL playoff game online

(Image credit: FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images))

The first week of the NFL Playoffs had plenty of actions and upsets. New England is out, Minnesota is in, and so it's time to find a Titans vs Ravens live stream for Saturday's game.

In what may be one of the most competitive games of the week, the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens are ready to battle it out. The Ravens, which earned a bye last week, thanks to their 14-2 record, might be one of the best and most impressive teams this season. And although the Titans were only able to muster a 10-6 record, they're tough and know how to win when it counts.

Still, in Las Vegas, there's no love lost for the Titans. As of this writing, Vegas has the Ravens giving the Titans 10 points. Better yet, the Ravens moneyline is -440, suggesting they're a major favorite.

But as last week proved, anything can happen in the NFL Playoffs. And the Ravens-Titans gave will be one you won't want to miss.

So, read on for our guide on how to watch the Ravens take on the Titans on Saturday.

Titans vs. Ravens live stream start time, channel

The Ravens will be taking on the Titans on Saturday, January 11 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern | 5:15 p.m. Pacific | 1:15 a.m. GMT. The game will air on CBS.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Titans vs. Ravens?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I get a Titans vs. Ravens live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

Since the game is airing on CBS, it'll be an easy one to watch..

With help from a TV tuner, you catch the CBS broadcast over the air. Best of all, it's free.

But if you'd prefer to watch the game on a streaming platform, check out the options below. They all work with CBS programming in most markets, though you'll want to be sure to input your ZIP code into each service to make sure NBC is supported before you choose one.

If you're local to either team, you can live stream Titans vs Ravens for free on your smartphone or tablet with the Yahoo Sports app. That app is a great resource to traveling Americans, though they'll want to get a VPN (such as the aforementioned ExpressVPN) to get the app to work when overseas. The one catch is that no playoff games will work on cellular connections, so I hope you can find a nearby Wi-Fi.

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including CBS affiliates.View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including CBS (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. Best of all, HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal

How to live stream Titans vs. Ravens in the UK, and for free in Canada and Australia

United Kingdom audiences need NFL’s International Game Pass to live stream Titans vs Ravens, and the £40.99 Playoff Pass gives the entire post season. Sky Sports has the game on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event at 1:00 Sunday. There's also the Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass that costs £9.99.

In Canada, fans can watch Titans vs Ravens at 8pm on CTV. It's also on DAZN, which costs $20 per month or $150 per year, though if you're tuning in just for this game, there's a free trial.

Australian fans can watch the Titans vs Ravens on 7Mate at 12:00 pm local time, or they can get International Game Pass, which throws all games in and costs AUD68.99.