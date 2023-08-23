How to get NFL RedZone without cable: Pricing, features and more

When it comes to watching football on Sundays, NFL RedZone is one of the best ways to get all the action. Unlike NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives fans access to every out-of-market Sunday day game, RedZone gives NFL fans seven hours of completely uninterrupted, commercial-free football hosted by the truly incredible Scott Hanson.

Like Sunday Ticket, you don't need a cable TV subscription to get access. In fact, every single one of our picks for the best cable TV alternatives gives you a way to sign up for NFL RedZone while still cutting the cord. Some are cheaper than others, but all of them offer it. And if you don't want a cable TV alternative, the NFL gives you a way to sign up thanks to its NFL Plus streaming service.

So here's how to get signed up for NFL RedZone without cable, along with everything else you need to know.

NFL RedZone Providers

Get RedZone with NFL Sunday Ticket

(Image credit: YouTube )

If you want access to NFL RedZone, signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket is a great option. This gives you access not only to RedZone and its coverage of "every touchdown, every game" but it also gives you access to NFL Sunday Ticket and its offering of every out-of-market game for the Sunday day games.

If you want to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone, there are two ways to do it. First, you can sign up through YouTube TV if you're already a YouTube TV subscriber (YouTube TV subscription sold separately) for a one-time payment of $339 — though in many states you'll be able to opt for a four-month monthly payment plan. This gets you access to Sunday Ticket and RedZone for the entire 2023 NFL Season.

The other option is to sign up through YouTube Primetime Channels. This allows you to get access to Sunday Ticket and RedZone without needing a YouTube TV subscription. This will set you back a one-time payment of $439, though again, in many states you'll be able to opt for a four-month monthly payment plan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 NFL Sunday Ticket w/ RedZone YouTube TV subscribers pay: $339 YouTube Primetime Channels subscribers pay: $439

Sign up now at YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels

Sling TV: Blue package + Sports Extra

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

Sling TV is currently our pick the best cable TV alternative out there and it has a couple of different offers for those looking to get an NFL RedZone subscription.

First, you can sign up for Sling Blue — one of Sling TV's two channel packages — for $40 a month and then add on the Sports Extra package for an additional $11 a month. And for a limited time, you can even get your first month for half off — just $20.

However, if you're willing to commit to Sling TV for a bit longer than month-to-month, you can save even more. Right now, you can get five months of both Sling TV Orange and Blue and Sports Extra for five months at $274. Or, save a bit extra and get just Sling Blue and Sports Extra for five months at $199. These deals can save you anywhere from $56 to $76 but they do lock you in for five months.

Sign up now at Sling

YouTube TV: Sports Plus required

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

We already went over how to get NFL RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV, but you don't need NFL Sunday Ticket to get NFL RedZone on the popular cable TV alternative. Plus, with YouTube TV you'll get access to a lot of great sports-watching features like multiview and catching up through key plays that make the cable TV alternative a great choice for sports fans.

Right now, new subscribers can sign up for YouTube TV for $64.99 a month for the first three months and then $72.99 a month after that. Once you're subscribed, add on the Sports Plus package for $10.99 a month, which gives you access to 15 different sports channels — including NFL RedZone. If you're an existing YouTube TV subscriber, you'll need to add the Sport Plus package as well to get NFL RedZone access.

Sign up now at YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV: Sports Add-on adds RedZone

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV may not be our top pick for the best cable TV alternative or have some of the sports features that YouTube TV has, but it gives you a ton of content for a good price. That's because, in addition to live TV channels, you also get access to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, which are some of our favorite streaming services.

Right now, new subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV for $69.99, giving you access to 90+ live TV channels, Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. You'll also need to add the Sports Add-on to your subscription for $9.99 a month, which gives you access to six additional sports channels — including NFL RedZone. If you're an existing Hulu + Live TV subscriber, you'll also need the Sports Add-on to get NFL RedZone access.

Sign up now at Hulu

Fubo: The Ultimate free trial

(Image credit: Future)

Fubo is also one of our best cable TV alternatives and while it's one of the pricier options for getting NFL RedZone, it does have two major advantages. First, you can get RedZone and Fubo free for an entire month thanks to the current free trial offered by Fubo. Second, the Ultimate Plan that includes RedZone also includes 284 Channels and Showtime, which gives you a ton of things to watch besides football.

Right now, new subscribers can sign up for Fubo Ultimate for $0. Again, that's not a typo — the first month is a free trial. That gives you 284 channels, including NFL RedZone, with no add-ons needed. Once your free month is over, your monthly subscription will cost $99.99 a month plus regional sports network (RSN) fees.

If you want to save a bit of money, you can get Fubo Pro for $74.99 a month plus RSN fees (though you still get your first month free) and then add on RedZone through the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on for an additional $10.99 a month. However, it's unclear if this add-on is covered by Fubo's free trial offer.

If you're an existing Fubo subscriber, either make sure you've upgraded to the Ultimate package or have the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on if you want access to NFL RedZone.

Honestly, I'd take advantage of the free trial and just get a month free even if you want to ultimately subscribe through another option or downgrade to a lower tier of Fubo and opt for the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on. Just remember to cancel before your free month is up if you go that route.

Sign up now at Fubo

DirecTV Stream: Sports Pack free trial

(Image credit: AT&T)

Our last option for NFL RedZone through a cable TV alternative is DirecTV Stream. DirecTV Stream, like Fubo, is on the more expensive part of the spectrum of RedZone options, but it does have a couple of things going for it.

First, right now if you sign up for any of DirecTV Stream's packages, you can add a free three-month trial for the DirecTV Sports Pack, which includes NFL RedZone. Three months will get you through a lot of the NFL regular season, after which you'll need to pay $14.99 a month for RedZone access through the sports pack.

Right now, you can get a DirecTV Stream package starting at just $64.99 a month plus additional fees with a 24-month contract. That gets you the Entertainment package, which includes 75+ channels. Just make sure to add on that Sports Pack if you want NFL RedZone.

Sign up now at DirecTV

NFL Plus Premium: RedZone without a cable TV alternative

(Image credit: NFL Plus)

For those who prefer to ditch cable and cable alternatives altogether, the NFL has its own streaming service called NFL Plus. And if you sign up for NFL Plus Premium, you get access to NFL RedZone on your TV, PC, phone and tablet, in addition to livestreams of live local and primetime games.

There are two options for NFL Plus Premium, both of which include a 7-day free trial. First, you can sign up for a monthly plan at just $14.99 a month, which if you time it right, saves you a couple of bucks over the course of the NFL regular season.

However, if you also want to watch postseason games in addition to getting RedZone for the 18-week regular season, you can sign up for a yearly subscription. Right now, you can get an annual subscription to NFL Plus Premium for $79.99 — $20 off the normal price of $99.99. So if you want to just get NFL RedZone, this may be the most cost-effective way to do it.

Sign up now at NFL Plus

NFL RedZone Features

What is NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone has one goal and one goal only — nonstop NFL football. Every Sunday from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, host Scott Hanson narrates seven hours of football without a single break. No cuts to commercials, just pure football.

Over the seven-hour telecast, you'll get to see every touchdown of every game that takes place during the day on Sunday. But it's not just the touchdowns (and field goals). If there's nobody who has just scored to cut to, RedZone will take you to whatever game is looking most likely to generate a score or take you through replays of key highlights. It's arguably the best way to watch football without any filler.

What games does NFL RedZone cover?

NFL RedZone only covers the Sunday day games — games that take place during the window of 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. / 5 p.m. PT. That means no Thursday Night, Sunday Night or Monday Night Football.

Additionally, RedZone only covers the 18-week regular season. So preseason and playoff games are not covered by an NFL RedZone telecast.