Looking to cancel Apple TV Plus? If you want to cut down on your monthly streaming bills, you're in luck — canceling Apple TV Plus is easy. No need to wrangle a customer service representative on the phone or via online chat. All it requires is a few simple clicks or taps on a range of devices.

In two years, Apple TV Plus has become one of the most prestigious and distinguished streaming services thanks to award-winning shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. After a seven-day free trial, its monthly cost is relatively low at $4.99. 

However, you may only have signed up to watch a certain show and want to cancel Apple TV Plus now that it's over. Or you are disappointed in the streamer's library, which is almost entirely made up of originals. They are high-quality originals, for sure, but the vault is tiny compared to the likes of Netflix or Disney Plus.

Whatever your reason, we'll take through all the steps needed to cancel Apple TV Plus.

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on a browser

1. Go to tv.apple.com and click Sign In at the upper right corner.

The Apple TV Plus website on a browser showing a promo image of Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Sign in with your Apple ID.

Apple ID sign in screen

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Click on the person icon at the upper right corner. 

4. Click Settings. 

Apple TV Plus website screenshot with arrow pointing to settings

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Scroll down to Subscriptions. 

6. Under Apple TV Plus, click Manage.

Apple TV Plus website screenshot of settings tab and subscriptions section

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Click Cancel Subscription. Confirm in the next window.

Cancel subscription pop up window on Apple TV Plus settings

(Image credit: Apple)

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on iPhone

1. Open the Apple TV app on your phone. 

2. Tap on your profile icon in the upper right to access your account.

3. Tap Manage Subscriptions.

Apple TV app on iPhone showing home screen and account screen

(Image credit: Apple TV app)

4. On the Subscriptions tab, tap Apple TV Plus.

5. Tap Cancel Subscription. Confirm on the next window.

The subscriptions window of Apple TV app and editing subscription window for Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV app)

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on Apple TV

1. On the Apple TV home screen, select Settings.

Apple TV 4K home screen

(Image credit: Apple TV app)

2. Select Users and Accounts.

Apple TV 4K settings screen

(Image credit: Apple TV )

3. Select your user name.

Apple TV 4K user and accounts screen

(Image credit: Apple TV)

4. Scroll down and select Subscriptions.

Apple TV settings user subscriptions page

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Select Apple TV Plus - Channel.

Subscriptions screen on Apple TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Scroll down and select Cancel Subscription.

Apple TV Plus subscription management screen

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Select Confirm. 

Apple TV Plus cancellation confirmation window

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to reverse Apple TV Plus cancellation

If you change your mind and want to re-subscribe to Apple TV Plus, you can do so at any time. Simply go to tv.apple.com on a browser or the Apple TV app on iPhone or on the Apple TV. 

