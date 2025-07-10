I just found the best Prime Day streaming deal — grab Apple TV Plus for just $5 a month right now

Apple TV Plus is rolling out one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen lately, and it’s all part of this year’s Prime Day savings.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can add Apple TV Plus as a Prime Video channel for just $4.99 a month, half off the regular price of $9.99.

With this deal, you’ll get access to award-winning hits like “Severance” and “Ted Lasso,” along with exciting new releases arriving all summer long. There’s no need to commit long-term either as the discounted rate is billed monthly, so it’s easy to hop in and start streaming. Just keep in mind: After two months, the price will return to the regular monthly rate.

If you’ve been curious about Apple TV Plus or just want more premium content without paying full price, this Prime Day offer is definitely worth checking out.

Apple TV Plus (via Prime Video): was $9 now $4 at Amazon Apple TV Plus is absolutely worth checking out right now, especially with this limited-time deal that cuts the price in half. You’ll get to stream top-tier originals along with fresh new shows arriving all summer. If you haven’t explored Apple’s streaming lineup yet, this is a great time to jump in and see what it’s all about.

Anyone with a Prime Video account who isn’t currently subscribed to Apple TV Plus can take advantage of this limited-time offer — just $5 a month to add Apple TV Plus as a channel through Prime Video. But don’t wait too long, the deal only lasts two months at this discounted price before returning to the standard monthly rate.

To score the offer, head to Prime Video’s channels section and look for the Apple TV Plus add-on. If you’re eligible, signing up takes just a few clicks, and you’ll instantly unlock access to Apple’s growing library of premium content.

We’ve rated Apple TV Plus as one of the best-value streamers out there, not just for its price, but for its high-quality lineup. While most streaming services are bloated with filler, Apple TV Plus focuses on quality over quantity, delivering cinematic originals like “Severance,” “Ted Lasso,” “Slow Horses,” and “Silo,” as well as new releases like “Smoke” and “Murderbot.”

Normally priced at $9.99 a month, Apple TV Plus is already more affordable than a lot of major platforms and this $4.99 deal makes it an even better steal. With streaming prices rising across the board in 2025, locking in a high-quality service for under five bucks feels like a no-brainer.

If you’re tired of endlessly scrolling and want a streaming service that actually delivers on story, production value, and originality, this is your chance to try Apple TV Plus without paying full price.

Now that Prime Day is officially underway, keep up with all the hottest discounts by following our Amazon Prime Day live blog, where we’re tracking the best deals as they drop. From must-have kitchen gadgets to TV steals and brand-new audio gear, there’s something for everyone at a great price.

Don’t forget to browse our collection of Amazon promo codes and take a look at the best Amazon devices to snag right now, with prices starting as low as $12.