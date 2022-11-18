If you need to know how to watch Apple TV Plus on Android then it's likely you've heard about the great content provided by this streaming service and want to know if it'll work on your Android device. After all, the best Apple TV Plus shows include the vaunted football series, Ted Lasso as well as The Morning Show, For All Mankind and many others.

Of course, Apple TV+ runs on slick apps across all Apple devices, obviously including iPhone. So you may think that using an Android device means you can't use the service. Well, fear not, for that isn't the case. While there is no dedicated Android app for watching Apple TV+ on Android, you can still use the service via a browser. The experience isn't quite the same, but it means users of non-Apple devices won't miss out entirely.

Enjoying Apple TV Plus on Android is easy enough once you have an account set up and you don't need to spend a fortune to view either, with the subscription cost being roughly in line with rivals such as Disney Plus , Netflix and Prime Video . Here, we make use of an Android phone but the same process for watching Apple TV Plus applies for an Android tablet too.

How to watch Apple TV Plus on Android

1. Launch a browser on your Android device (here we've used Chrome, but others are perfectly fine).

(Image credit: Future)

2. Now navigate to tv.apple.com (opens in new tab) .

(Image credit: Future)

3. You'll land on the Apple TV Plus website.

If you have an Apple TV Plus account, tap Sign In then sign in as usual and skip to step 7 below.

If you don't have an Apple TV Plus account, tap Start Free Trial. You will be able to check out the streaming service for seven days, after which you'll need to pay $6.99/£6.99 each month.

(Image credit: Future)

4. You will need an AppleID to watch Apple TV. You may already have an Apple ID – this is very likely if you've recently owned (or own) an Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad or Mac. If this is the case, tap Sign in and sign in as usual, then skip to step 6 below. Otherwise, select Sign Up.

(Image credit: Future)

5. If you're signing up, enter an email address (this will be your Apple ID), then fill in your personal details and tap Continue.

(Image credit: Future)

6. You'll be told that you can start a seven-day free trial and then start paying on a set date. Tap Subscribe to go ahead.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Now you can start looking for content on Apple TV Plus. When you play a series episode or movie, the content will run in the browser.

Tap the screen for access to controls such as play/pause, rewind a forward and subtitles. Tap the arrow icon to expand the viewing area.

(Image credit: Future)

Now you know how to watch Apple TV Plus on Android. Of course, if you don't like what you see then you can learn how to cancel Apple TV Plus .

For more tutorials that bridge the gap between Apple and Android, check out our guides on how to share files between Android and iPhone and how to transfer WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android.