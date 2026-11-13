Prep your kitchen for the holidays with 5 early Black Friday deals: Save up to $170 on non-toxic cookware from Caraway
Perfect deals for holiday hosting
Hosting season is nearly here, and to help you get ready, Caraway is offering fantastic discounts on its cookware.
If you’re a fan of non-toxic, ceramic-coated kitchenware, you’re in the right place, as that’s exactly what Caraway is known for. All of the company’s products are manufactured without PTFE, PFOA, PFAs, lead or cadmium. Instead, it uses a mineral-based ceramic nonstick coating.
My favorite find is Caraway’s 6-piece Deluxe Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set, now $499 at Amazon, but I’ve also got my eye on Caraway’s 11-Piece Non-Stick Ceramic Bakeware Set, now $356 at Amazon. But there’s plenty more on offer before Black Friday to get your hosting off to a good start.
Quick links
- Caraway deals at Amazon
- Caraway 16-Piece Deluxe Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set: was $670 now $499
- Caraway 26-Piece Ultimate Airtight Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids: was $550 now $399
- Caraway 11-Piece Non-Stick Ceramic Bakeware Set: was $445 now $356
- Caraway 4-piece Double Sided Wood Cutting Board Set: was $225 now $165
- Caraway Non-Stick Ceramic Dutch Oven Pot with Lid: was $165 now $138
5 Early Black Friday Caraway Deals at Amazon
Cook without toxins with Caraway’s 16-piece cookware set. Suitable for any stove, these non-stick pans are easy to clean, offer even heat distribution, and are ultra-durable. What’s more they’ll look stylish on your cooktop. Apart from the pretty Cream colorway, the cookware set is also available in Gray, Marigold, Navy, Perracotta and Sage at this great price.
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Steal, stack and store all of your food safely with with 26-piece non-toxic food storage set from Caraway. The pure glass containers are scratch, stain and odor resistant and are dishwasher safe. And with a True Airtight Seal, the lids lock in freshness. Apart from Sage, this handy set of containers in available in Navy and Cream and this reduced price.
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Bake without toxins and get ready for Thanksgiving with Caraway’s ceramic bakeware set. The 11-piece set includes two baking sheets, a cooling rack, a muffin, loaf, square and rectangular pan, two circle pans, and two storage organizers to keep everything tidy.
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Caraway's wooden cutting boards are made without microplastics and use FSC-certified wood. They feature a food-safe mineral oil and wax finish, giving them an elegant, safe appearance. The three boards (Small: 10"x7”, Medium: 14"x10", Large: 17"x12") give you versatility in the kitchen and come with a handy organizer to keep them tidy.
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Caraway's 6.5-quart Dutch Oven has a modern aesthetic and is available in Navy, Sage, Cream, Marigold and Perracotta at this discounted price. It’s compatible with induction, electric and gas cooktops and is oven-safe up to 550°F. The Dutch Oven is ceramic with an aluminum core and attractive steel handles.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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