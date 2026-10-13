IKEA’s festive lighting collection has arrived — here are 5 cozy finds I’ll be shopping under $20
IKEA’s festive lighting collection is a cozy touch
It might seem like a long way to go, but the holidays are just around the corner. To help bring a warm and cozy ambiance to your home, IKEA's new lighting collection is perfect for creating those festive feels.
IKEA’s Strala series is packed with festive items, from LED leaf chains, decorations, and candelabras to table decorations. As someone who loves to give their home a festive makeover, I’ve already spotted a few eye-catching pieces that I’ll be putting into my shopping basket (early, I know).
Better still, these are all under an affordable $20. Here are my top picks.
Lanterns can make all the difference to any indoor or outdoor space, especially when dusk hits. This star-filled lantern is great for adding a warm glow to any table or windowsill.
If you want to instantly add a festive glow to your room, this paper snowflake lantern will do the trick. You just need to combine it with an LED bulb and cord set to place it anywhere in the home. It's a wonderful addition for the holidays.
This LED chain reminds me of tiny crackling sparklers and adds a holiday vibe to any space. You can either hang it up as decor or place it on a dining table. And since it’s battery-operated, you can even hang it outdoors. Not bad for $14.
This modern take on a classic candelabra is a stylish addition to any bookshelf or table. With a wooden block design, its earthy colors add a warm and cozy feel to any room. Perfect for the winter months ahead.
If you love candles, but want something safe around children or pets, this LED candelabra is perfect for Christmas. With its modern design, these four LED sticks will add warm glow to a windowsill or shelf. Plus, it has a built-in timer that turns the lamp on at the same time, and turns it off after six hours. Win-win!
For more inspiration, check out the rest of IKEA’s Strala shop at IKEA.com.
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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