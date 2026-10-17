Fall is here, and it’s the perfect time to give your space a little seasonal refresh. But let’s be honest — no one wants to spend a fortune on home decor every few months. Instead, I like to set a modest budget and challenge myself to find a few affordable items to switch things up. It’s a fun way to embrace the season and make your home feel like new without breaking the bank.

My current goal is to update my home for fall, but I only want to spend $50. Luckily, deal-hunting is my specialty and I've found tons of hidden gems on Amazon. Below, I’ve handpicked my favorite home decor finds that make any space feel cozy, comfortable and stylish. Mix and match these under-$50 pieces to give your home a fresh look for the new season.

Fall Decor Deals

Tortania Area Rug 2'x3' Doormat: was $12 now $7 at Amazon Adding a doormat to your home can do more than you might expect. It creates a warm first impression, making guests feel instantly welcome. Right now, you can snag this 2x3 ft doormat for just $7. It also comes in tons of different sizes and patterns, but note that prices vary. Read more Read less ▼

Artoid Mode Fall Kitchen Towels: was $17 now $9 at Amazon For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP. Read more Read less ▼

GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp : was $19 now $13 at Amazon You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle lamp is a great deal. Designed to gently melt the candle from the top down, you don't need to keep lighting the wick. Since there is no flame, smoke, or air pollution, it's safer to use around young kids and pets. Win-win! Read more Read less ▼

OGANAZI Modern Clear Coasters, Set of 5: was $17 now $14 at Amazon Made of tempered glass, this set of coasters looks super luxe. They'll keep your tables and surfaces safe and classy whether you're enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a cocktail party. The elegant coasters come in a variety of fun colors. Read more Read less ▼

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $35 now $16 at Amazon If you’re after extra storage for your throws, kids’ toys or even shoes, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your home interiors. Read more Read less ▼

Creative Co-op Decorative Paulownia Wood Pedestal: was $23 now $16 at Amazon This wooden pedestal can elevate just about any table in your home. You can use it to display candles, potted plants, photo frames and more. Plus, the center cut of solid paulownia wood makes it look way more expensive than it actually is. Read more Read less ▼

Bottalive Fall Door Mat: was $24 now $17 at Amazon If you want to upgrade your porch decor, this white and orange plaid rug gives instant fall vibes. Made from high-quality cotton, this rug is thick, durable, and designed to last all year. I like how this cozy addition instantly makes your entrance warm and inviting, especially for guests this season. Read more Read less ▼

MIULEE Decorative Linen Pillow Covers: was $26 now $17 at Amazon Changing up your throw pillows doesn't need to be expensive — just grab these linen pillow covers to spruce things up for the season. They can go right over your existing pillows, just make sure you order the correct size. They come in a bunch of different colors, too. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼

Hananona 12 Pcs Artificial Chrysanthemum Flowers: was $22 now $19 at Amazon When I don't have a fresh bouquet of flowers, these artificial chrysanthemum flowers are the next best thing for my vase. They come with 12 pieces and are available in a wide array of colors. Of course, they're not as good as the real thing but for just $19, they get the job done with style! Read more Read less ▼

Creative Co-op Round Hand-Forged Metal Taper Holder: was $25 now $19 at Amazon This sleek and sturdy taper holder features a hand-forged metal design and an antique brass finish. It also has a super versatile style so it can match any home decor. It's another item that looks luxe but is actually extremely affordable. Read more Read less ▼

Aignis Flameless LED Candles: was $35 now $24 at Amazon Give your home the coziest of ambiances this fall when you light up this set of flameless LED candles. The set comes with 12 ivory LED candles that provide a warm white glow and remotes to control them. You can also set them on a timer so you don't have to remember to turn them on and off. The best part is that you don't have to worry about the risk of a real fire. Read more Read less ▼

Sure Yuesi Ceramic Flower Vase: was $32 now $26 at Amazon If you're looking to add a unique floral piece to your home, this vase will do the trick. The ceramic vase is the perfect centerpiece for all rooms. I styled it on my dining room table and I feel like it really elevates the space. Read more Read less ▼

Fall Garland with Lights: was $35 now $27 at Amazon This festive garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of beige and burnt orange hues, and sprinkled with berries and pinecones, it is sure to warm up any room. It also has lights with a timer feature and measures up to 6 feet in length. Read more Read less ▼

Heiple Framed Boho Wall Art Set: was $31 now $29 at Amazon This vintage-looking set includes 4 framed botanical prints that I felt fit the theme with the rest of my apartment. The print on wooden frame is thick and somewhat textured, making them look expensive and not like cheap poster paper. It's a simple touch that can go a long way. Read more Read less ▼

VASAGLE Small Round Side End Table: was $39 now $33 at Amazon If you’re after a table to rest your drinks or even a laptop, this side table is a great deal for just $33. It has a circular, black wood-design tabletop on sturdy, steel legs. What’s more, it has a handy, fabric, storage basket underneath to keep things tidy. Its compact size is ideal for small spaces, and to store away. Read more Read less ▼

Storage Works Scalloped Edge Wicker Storage Basket: was $40 now $34 at Amazon I love all things scalloped — and this set of storage baskets are no exception. I recently bought this set and put one in my bathroom for toilet paper, as well as one in my bedroom as a catch all for keys, wallets and more. They're super versatile and stylish. Read more Read less ▼