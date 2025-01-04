I organized my home with these 5 IKEA storage items — and it’s never looked better

When it comes to finding simple, minimalist and affordable storage solutions, IKEA has become my go-to destination. And if your goal this year is to declutter and create a more organized home, I’ve found some handy items based on personal experience that can do the trick.

In fact, I’ve kept my home organized over the years mostly thanks to the quick storage items from this popular Swedish store. Not only have these helped to keep everything in its place, but have freed up valuable room space — all while looking more stylish, too. This is also a great way to upgrade your home for the new year on a budget.

So if you want to instantly banish clutter, here are the IKEA storage items that I would personally recommend.

1. KALLAX Shelf unit

kallax-shelf-unit-white in dining room (Image credit: IKEA)

This is a favorite of mine for its storage space, appearance and versatility. It comes with eight compartments to display your items. Or if you didn’t want everything on show, you can fit suitable storage boxes inside them to conceal loose items.

I particularly love how you can use it either horizontally or vertically, depending on your room size — which is always handy. And it’s so versatile to use in a range of rooms, from dining rooms and entryways to home offices.

IKEA Kallax shelf unit : $78.50 at IKEA This storage unit has eight compartments measuring 30 ⅛ x 57x 5/8 inches. You can either display items on open shelves or use inserts which can be purchased separately. Available in four colors: black brown, white, white stained oak effect and high gloss white.

2. LACK Wall shelf unit

lack wall shelf unit on living room wall (Image credit: IKEA)

This wall shelf unit is a must-have if you lack floor space or want to maximize storage space. Designed to be wall-mounted, it comes with six shallow shelves to display items. These also make it easier to see clearly and grab when you’re in a hurry.

Again, you can opt to hang it either horizontally or vertically to suit your room. Whether it's your book collection, stationary or decorative lamps, these are great space-savers.

IKEA LACK Wall shelf unit : $99 at IKEA This wall-mounted shelf unit has six shelves with a depth of 11 inches, and maximum load of 55 lb. Available in colors white and black brown, these can be hung horizontally or vertically.

3. BISSA Shoe cabinet

BISSA shoe cabinet (Image credit: IKEA)

One thing I used to find impossible to keep organized is my family’s shoe collection. And if you don’t want to end up with a cluttered pile of shoes yourself, this BISSA shoe cabinet is a great option. It comes with two compartments in which to place your shoes, and measures just 49cm across — ideal for small spaces.

I particularly like how the unit seamlessly blends in with your decor, and doesn’t look out of place in an entryway. If you have piles of footwear by the front door however, try these 9 space-saving ideas to organize shoes in your entryway.

IKEA BISSA Shoe cabinet: $49 at IKEA Organize your shoes instantly with this stylish cabinet. It comes with two compartments and the dividers can be easily adjusted to give you the space that you need. Designed with a cut-out in the back, which lets you place it flush against the wall. This shoe cabinet only comes in white.

4. TROFAST Storage combination with boxes

Trofast storage combination with boxes (Image credit: IKEA)

If you have young children, you’ll need plenty of toy storage. And when my son was small, this TROFAST storage unit was a lifesaver! Designed with six compartments, the storage boxes easily slide in and out for access. I found this perfect for my son’s bedroom, and he was able to keep his toys neat and tidy at the end of playtime.

What’s more, its reverse L-shaped frame is visually appealing for any space. You can also use this for garages or workshops to keep everything organized and in their place.

IKEA TROFAST Storage combination with boxes: $103 at IKEA This stylish storage unit can hold six boxes that can slide in and out with ease. Dimensions are 39x17 3/8x37 inches and it's available in five different color variations to suit your home.

5. ÅKERBRUK Wall organiser

ÅKERBRUK Wall organiser (Image credit: IKEA)

If you have keys, pens, chargers or any small items cluttering up your tables, this wall organizer is ideal. Designed to be wall-mounted for small or narrow spaces, this is a great way to store items without anything falling off.

I also like that it has a handy rail underneath with four hooks to hang light things like necklaces or hand towels. What’s more, it looks stylish with its traditional black and wood design — a nice feature for any room. This can be used in kitchens and entryways to minimize excess clutter.

IKEA ÅKERBRUK Wall organiser: $11.50 at IKEA This wall shelf measures just 42cm across making it ideal for small spaces. It can easily store and organize your items and comes with four, handy hooks on a rail underneath. Not bad for only $12!