Should you buy IKEA kitchen appliances? Here’s what the experts say

IKEA is a brand that's popular for its flat-packed furniture, savvy storage solutions and minimalist way of furnishing your home and yard. However, when it comes to buying appliances for your home, it’s not exactly the first place you’ll think of heading to.

Be it a best refrigerator, dishwasher or even a new microwave, would you buy IKEA kitchen appliances? This is a question that I’ve come across many times, with some people not even knowing that IKEA sold white goods/appliances. And if you’re somebody with brand loyalty, another concern is if we can trust IKEA to get the job done just as well as the big names. Even I've been debating whether to buy a replacement freezer from this popular store.

In addition, IKEA kitchen styles have become appealing for those who are space limited, or simply like that minimalist, Scandi-style aesthetic. So why wouldn’t we buy their appliances too?

We’ve called on our kitchen design experts to answer your pressing questions, and find out whether IKEA appliances are worth the spend?

Are IKEA appliances as good as top brands?

IKEA oven in kitchen (Image credit: IKEA)

Since function and reliability are the key things that consumers look for, we tend to think that big brands are generally better. But are IKEA appliances just as good?

“The answer is ‘yes’ but with caveats,” states Daniel Cabrera, founder and CEO of Fire Damage House Buyer. “IKEA appliances are manufactured by known brands like Whirlpool but branded by IKEA. While they are not really highly featured like some other premium appliances, they still excel in performance, dependability, and value-for-money feel-even for those in the middle budget category.”

Venessa Carter, Creative Director at paintvibe.com agrees: ”The quality is not much different from that of big brands. They're made to be plain and simple, which works out for most homes. Plus, IKEA appliances work really well when space is very limited or a minimalist kitchen. They work in complete harmony with cabinetry.”

What are the key things to consider when buying IKEA appliances?

Induction stove IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

So what are the top things to consider when buying an appliance from IKEA? “Compatibility with space and needs is always a first concern,” says Sarah Brown, Interior Design Expert at Dreamy Decor.

“Since IKEA's kitchen systems are modular, their appliances are designed for IKEA cabinetry dimensions, which makes them less versatile in non-IKEA kitchens, said Brown. "They don't have the cachet or high-end features of some other brands, but they're designed to integrate very well with IKEA's cabinetry systems, which can be a real plus for someone looking for a cohesive kitchen design.”

This is especially the case if you’re working with a compact kitchen, and need to maximize on space. “Many IKEA models are compact and ideal for smaller kitchens so be sure to measure your space carefully,” adds Alice Moszczynski, Interior Designer at Planner 5D. “Energy efficiency is another important factor. Many IKEA appliances are designed to be energy efficient, but always check the specific model for its ratings.”

What are the pros and cons of buying an IKEA appliance?

IKEA dark kitchen design (Image credit: IKEA)

Of course, there are always pros and cons when buying any kitchen appliance. So what can we expect from IKEA appliances?

“Perhaps the biggest pro is affordability,” states Carter, “Especially if you have a small home and don’t have much room to work with. The biggest advantage is value for money. You are after all getting appliances that do the job without breaking the bank. The downside is, you're trading in luxury features for affordability. You won't find steam ovens, smart fridges, or pro-level gas ranges here.”

What's more, IKEA offers a minimalist, 'clean' design , which is suitable for any modern home. “The simple design of their products works well in contemporary settings,” agrees Moszczynski. “The cons include my concerns about durability and longevity. Additionally, the limited range of features and basic designs might not be good for those looking for advanced technology or a more high end look.”

Another downside could be if you ever wanted to replace IKEA appliances in a fitted kitchen. “The difficult part will be upgrading or replacing the custom-fitted cabinets to fit IKEA kitchen systems later on, should one switch to other brands,” states Cabrera. “However, generous warranties mean added value and assurance.Most IKEA appliances have hugely extended warranties up to 5 years that adds a great deal to peace of mind.”

Verdict

If you’re just after an affordable, basic spec that functions and performs well, experts all agree that IKEA appliances are just as good as some of the big brands. In addition, if you’re buying an IKEA kitchen, these will fit seamlessly into the design and overall aesthetic.

On the other hand, the IKEA range is often limited, or lacks the advanced features you would normally find in other models. And if you’re looking for smart or “luxury” features, these won’t be right for you. In addition, if you wanted to replace an IKEA appliance with another brand, you might be faced with sizing issues, as they have specific/custom measurements.

But if you’re not too fussed about the fancy bells and whistles, and care more about functionality, don’t underestimate IKEA appliances. These are great user-friendly and space-saving options that won’t break the bank.

To find out more about IKEA appliances check out IKEA.com .