Hurry! I just found a Kohl's Black Friday deal that knocks 49% off our top rated toaster oven

I've been tracking this year's best Black Friday air fryer deals for over a week, and one of my top choices so far just got even cheaper thanks to this Kohl's 15% coupon. Already reduced by $100, the Cuisinart Air Fryer and Convection Toaster Oven is $122 off when you use code SAVE15 at checkout. That's the cheapest price you'll find on this classy toaster oven for Black Friday.

Toaster ovens offer lots of versatility in the kitchen, allowing you to roast, bake, toast and even air fry. They are ideal for small kitchens where countertop space is at a premium, or if you don’t have many mouths to feed. They can also be used when extra capacity is needed over the holiday season, to bake that extra batch of cup cakes to feed hungry guests.

This model is already down to $149 at other retailers such as Amazon and Macy's, but this Kohl's 15% coupon makes it even cheaper when you buy today. Just remember to add it at checkout.

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven: was $249 now $227 at Kohl's This combined toaster oven and air fryer is exceptionally versatile, so you won't have to rely on your full size oven as much, to roast a whole chicken or broil burgers. It's large capacity means you can air fry up to 3 lbs, toast 6 bagel halves, or make a 12-inch pizza.

Why we recommend it

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

We gave this Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven a 4-star review , saying it's the best air fryer that also toasts, bakes and broils. With such versatility, it’s a hardworking multi-tasker in the kitchen that is good at air frying, excellent at roasting chicken, and saves time as no preheating is required.

It’s also a decent-looking product, clad in stainless steel, with dial controls that are intuitive and easy to use. And it includes a 60-minute timer and a toast shade selector to ensure your meals are cooked to perfection. The dial controls are easy to use, allowing you to set a temperature up to 450°F with the time, and it also includes an automatic shutoff.

With 8 cooking functions you can air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast and grill. The appliance also includes a reversible grill plate, air fry basket, baking pan and oven rack, giving you plenty of cooking possibilities.

This Cuisinart appliance offers lots of functionality in one small appliance, which makes it worth snapping up this bargain Black Friday deal.

