What to watch tonight: 61 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock and more (Sept. 15)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 15), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our review of "Slow Horses" season 6, which premieres on Apple TV tomorrow.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'It Ends' (2025) (PVOD)

IT ENDS | Official Trailer🔥August 21 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror thriller movie

What's it about? "It Ends" centers around a group of four friends: James (Phinehas Yoon), Day (Akira Jackson), Fisher (Noah Toth) and Tyler (Mitchell Cole). They go out to get food, but with one wrong turn, they end up on the road trip from Hell. Well ... more accurately, they end up in purgatory, on a never-ending two-lane road to nowhere.

Why you should watch it: I loved this movie when I saw it at the Atlanta Film Festival last year. It ended the year as one of my 10 favorite movies of 2025. It starts as a jump-scare horror flick but then transforms into a more cerebral psychological thriller. The sound design is also a high point of the movie. There's a droning sound in the background that, combined with the score, builds throughout the movie and creates incredible tension.

Buy or rent "It Ends" on Amazon now

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'The Motorcycle Diaries' (2004) (Peacock)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) Official Teaser Trailer - Gael García Bernal Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spanish biographical coming-of-age drama movie

What it's about: "The Motorcycle Diaries" stars Gael García Bernal as Ernesto "Che" Guevara, but not as the Cuban revolutionary. Instead, this movie chronicles his origin story as a well-off medical student who, along with his friend Alberto Granado (Rodrigo de la Serna), leaves their native Argentina to travel the length of South America via motorcycle.

Why you should watch it: This movie is one that has stuck with me for decades now. It's a beautifully shot, deeply moving portrait of a man and one of the best foreign films I've ever seen. Don't let the subtitles scare you off; this is a must-watch.

Watch "The Motorcycle Diaries" on Peacock now

'Jo Koy: Blue in the Face' (Netflix)

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: "Blue in the Face" features comedian Jo Koy in his sixth Netflix special. In this most recent hour-long comedy shot, he's riffing about dental disasters, getting fired from McDonald's, his veteran stepdad and more.

Why you should watch it: Koy is a popular stand-up comedian and has been for decades. He has more Netflix specials than most TV shows get seasons. So if you're looking for a new reason to laugh, this hour of stand-up is probably worth checking out.

Watch "Jo Koy: Blue in the Face" on Netflix now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Sept 15

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Jo Koy: Blue in the Face"

"The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist" (2026)

"I Survived a Serial Killer" season 1

PRIME VIDEO

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" seasons 1-4

"Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train" (2021)

"Motorweek" season 46 (PBS add-on subscription required)

PARAMOUNT+

"Dana White's Contender Series" season 10, 7 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Varnell Hill Show" season 1 (new episode)

"Show Dogs" (2018)

HBO MAX

"Halloween Baking Championship" season 12 (Food Network)

MLB - Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:40 p.m. ET

HULU

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18, 12 a.m. ET (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga," 9 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast," 9 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Devil You Know: Killer in the Family" season 1

DISNEY+

"Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" season 35 premiere, 8 p.m. ET

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

PEACOCK

"E! Live from the Red Carpet - Emmys 2026" (E!)

"Jeopardy" season 43 premiere (ABC)

"Wheel of Fortune" season 44 premiere (ABC)

"American Me" (1992)

"The Book of Life" (2014)

"La Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)" (2007)

"Lowriders" (2016)

"Machete" (2010)

"The Motorcycle Diaries" (2004)

"Todos Lo Sabien (Everybody Knows)" (2018)

"Trolls Band Together" (2023)

"Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along" (2023)

MLB - Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Saint Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

MLB - Game of the Day #169

2026 IWBF Men's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: Quarterfinals

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

TUBI

"Let It Be Morning" (2021)

"From Hell" (2001)

"Poltergeist" (2015)

FANDANGO

"Marry Me" (2022)

"The 355" (2022)

STREAMING MOVIE TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"The End of Oak Street" (2026)

"Finding Emily" (2026)

"Gator Face" (2026)

"Hellcat" (2025) [also on Shudder]

"It Ends" (2025)

"Lion Fist" (2026)

"Nimrods" (2026)

"The Rivals of Amziah King" (2026)

"Tony" (2026)

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