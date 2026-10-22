What to watch tonight: 37 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more (Oct. 22)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with the latest live sports airing tonight.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 22), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to watch this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Nobody Wants This’ (season 3 premiere) (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy series

What it's about: Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) take their relationship to the next level by moving in together and navigating the exciting firsts of building a life as a couple. Meanwhile, Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) find themselves back in the dating scene following their separation, while Morgan's (Justine Lupe) career takes off. As romantic tensions grow and new challenges emerge, their relationships and friendships enter an exciting new chapter.

Why you should watch it: "Nobody Wants This" season 3 is a must-watch for rom-com fans, with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's irresistible chemistry and relatable relationship struggles. As Joanne and Noah navigate living together, the show delivers plenty of awkward hilarity and heartfelt moments. Meanwhile, Sasha and Morgan's evolving dynamic adds another compelling romantic storyline, giving this charming comedy fresh energy and plenty of reasons to binge all 10 episodes.

Watch "Nobody Wants This" season 3 on Netflix now

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Your streaming guide: Thursday, Oct 22

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Couldn't Agree Less with Allison & Isaac" (Netflix podcast)

"Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?" (Netflix series)

"Nobody Wants This" (season 3 premiere)

"I Am Solo, Love Goes On" (season 1)

"Bottle Shock" (2008)

PRIME VIDEO

Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Aussie Shore" (season 3) (MTV)

UEFA Europa League / Conference League (12:45 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"The Flores Massacre" (HBO Original Series)

"War" (new episode)

HULU

"Abbott Elementary" (season 6 new episode) (ABC)

"CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" (ABC)

"American Horror Story: 13" (new episodes)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Scrubs" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas" (season 1 finale) (Bravo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: USA vs. Kenya (2:00 p.m. ET)

USL Super League: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships: Men's All-Around Final (1:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers (7:00 p.m. ET)

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder (9:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: James Madison at Appalachian State (7:00 p.m. ET)

College Football: East Carolina at Memphis (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Ottawa Senators (7:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins (7:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues (8:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars (8:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers (9:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames (9:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Utah Mammoth at Seattle Kraken (10:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks (10:00 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Creepers" (series premiere)

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