3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including a ‘90s masterpiece with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (Oct. 15-21)

Every week, I comb through the latest movies added to Netflix to pick out the best thrillers. The genre is hugely popular with subscribers, and I understand why. I also love a great thriller flick.

My picks this week include a new dark comedy with a star-studded cast, including Steve Rogers himself, Chris Evans. Or how about one of the most acclaimed crime thrillers of the 1990s, with its own hugely impressive cast list? Or, if you haven't seen Ben Affleck's new Netflix movie yet, then you might want to check out "Animals."

These are the new to Netflix thriller movies I recommend this week. And if you really can't get enough of the genre, check out my guide to the latest thriller movies added to Prime Video.

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‘Sacrifice’ (2025)

Sacrifice Trailer #1 (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has picked up U.S. distribution rights for “Sacrifice,” a dark comedy thriller that stars Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich and Salma Hayek. That’s quite the cast list, and its kooky doomsday cult premise certainly catches the attention. Less encouraging is its very weak 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes after debuting at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. But maybe the star power will be enough to sway you.

Directed by Romain Gavras, “Sacrifice” focuses on a radical group, led by Joan (Taylor-Joy), convinced they must cleanse the Earth to prevent an impending volcanic apocalypse. To save humanity, they abduct three people, among them a movie star making a comeback (Evans), with plans to sacrifice them as part of a ritual. As a chaotic night unfolds, the lines between sacrifice and savior blur, and the already farcical events spiral out of control.

Watch "Sacrifice" on Netflix starting October 16

‘Heat’ (1995)

Speaking of stacked casts, how about this for a headline trio: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Val Kilmer. “Heat” is not just one of the 1990s' most epic crime thrillers, but ranks among the genre greats, inspiring countless imitators. However, matching the bar Michael Mann set is certainly no easy feat. Here’s hoping the in-production sequel, which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale, can live up to the impressive legacy of the original “Heat."

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Neil McCauley (De Niro) is a master career thief planning one last major score before retirement. At the same time, Lieutenant Hanna (Pacino) is on his tail, willing to go to extreme lengths to catch McCauley and his crew (which includes Kilmer). As this cat-and-mouse game unfolds and heads towards a fateful final confrontation, these two men on opposite sides of the law develop a surprisingly mutual respect.

Watch "Heat" on Netflix starting October 16

‘Animals’ (2026)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest original thriller continues to sit pretty at the top of the most-watched list. Almost a week after its debut, it hasn’t moved from the No. 1 spot. I’m not surprised; with Ben Affleck in the lead role (and also directing), and a compelling core premise, this movie was always going to be popular. Even though I think it’s merely a serviceable thriller that never rises to become truly special, it’s still got enough momentum to keep you watching.

Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) is an L.A. mayoral candidate who has secretly invested the family’s entire savings in his campaign. This decision comes back to bite him hard when his son is kidnapped, and the criminals demand an eye-watering ransom. Needing money fast, Mark and his wife (Kerry Washington) turn to a criminal fixer (Gillian Anderson), and reveal sides of their characters that were never supposed to come to light.

Watch "Animals" on Netflix now

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