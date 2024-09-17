How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 online from anywhere, start time

Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, 13 willing celebrities and their professional partners are back to shake their butts in pursuit of the "Dancing with the Stars" Mirrorball Trophy. Keep reading as we share all the details you need on how to watch "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 streams, dates, TV channels Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres on Tuesday, Sep. 17 at 8/7c.

• U.S. — ABC (Sling TV) / Disney Plus ($1.99/month)

• CAN — CityTV / Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

"Dancing with the Stars" has been a staple of the U.S. television calendar ever since it debuted back in 2005. Almost 20 years on and the world may look like a very different place — thankfully, though, not too much has changed about ABC's (now also streamed by Disney Plus) feelgood dancing competition.

Last year's hosts are back to hold it all together, along with core judging team Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. But what of the participants looking to wow them? Following his two bronzes in the gymnastics at Olympics 2024, Stephen Nedoroscik has emerged as an early favorite. So too have fellow sports stars Danny Amendola and Ilona Maher, as well as "Pretty Little Liars" actress Chandler Kinney.

With model Brooks Nader, NBA b-baller Dwight Howard and TV royalty Tori Spelling also looking to strut their stuff, here's everything you need to watch "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 online and stream episodes as they go out and on demand from all corners of the globe.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on ABC. So if you can pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas or through your cable plan, then you're ready to cha-cha-cha.

"DWTS" is also available to stream through Disney Plus. Disney Plus prices usually start at $7.99/month in the U.S., but right now you can sign up for just $1.99/month for three months thanks to an offer that expires on September 27.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, which offers ABC in selected locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is among the best value cable replacements, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Just be aware that ABC is only available on Sling Blue in select markets.

Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Dancing with the Stars" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the show live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your preferred streaming service — Disney Plus for example — and watch the show online as normal.

How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can tune into the latest series of "Dancing with the Stars" at the same time as Americans on Disney Plus — so that's at 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on Tuesdays.

In Canada, Disney Plus subscriptions begin at CA$7.99/month for the Standard (With Ads) plan, and range all the way up to the CA$14.99, Premium ad-free plan.

If you have access to Citytv and don't mind waiting, season 33 episodes will go out there and on its website from 8 p.m. ET on Saturdays, starting on September 21.

Can I watch 'Dancing with the Stars' in the U.K?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although the U.K.'s "Strictly Come Dancing" has just started again there, the U.S. "Dancing with the Stars" isn't shown there.

That means you'll need the services of a VPN like NordVPN if you're an American currently across the pond and wanting to stay up to date.

Can I watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies have their own version of "Dancing with the Stars", which has recently celebrated its grand finale of season 19.

Unfortunately however, the U.S. version doesn't show there.

'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 cast

The "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 cast comprises of 13 professional-celebrity couples:

Danny Amendola (NFL player) with Witney Carson

(NFL player) with Witney Carson Anna Delvey (con artist) with Ezra Sosa

(con artist) with Ezra Sosa Joey Graziadei ("The Bachelor") with Jenna Johnson

("The Bachelor") with Jenna Johnson Dwight Howard (NBA player) with Daniella Karagach

(NBA player) with Daniella Karagach Chandler Kinney (actor/singer) with Brandon Armstrong

(actor/singer) with Brandon Armstrong Ilona Maher (rugby player) with Alan Bersten

(rugby player) with Alan Bersten Brooks Nader (model) with Gleb Savchenko

(model) with Gleb Savchenko Stephen Nedoroscik (Olympic gymnast) with Rylee Arnold

(Olympic gymnast) with Rylee Arnold Phaedra Parks (reality TV) with Val Chmerkovskiy

(reality TV) with Val Chmerkovskiy Eric Roberts (actor) with Britt Stewart

(actor) with Britt Stewart Tori Spelling (actor) with Pasha Pashkov

(actor) with Pasha Pashkov Jenn Tran ("The Bachelorette") with Sasha Farber

("The Bachelorette") with Sasha Farber Reginald VelJohnson (actor) with Emma Slater

Will Raygun be on 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33? Raygun is not slated to be performing on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33. Rachael Gunn — better known by her B-girl name Raygun — was one of the dubious stars of the Breaking at Olympics 2024. The 37-year-old Australian went viral with dance moves that were ridiculed by some, and admired by others. Following the Olympics, it was strongly rumored that Raygun would be one of the celebrity dancers on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33. However, this has not come to pass. There is nothing to say that she may not appear as a guest at some point during the run, but not as a competitor.

More from Tom's Guide