How to watch 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 online and on TV

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, "Strictly Come Dancing" returns to inject some glitz and glamour into 2024. With 15 new celebs set to take to the dance floor in the iconic ballroom dancing show, here’s how to watch "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 date, time, channel "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 premieres on Saturday, September 14 at 7:20 p.m. BST / 2:20 p.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Kicking things off this year is what promises to be a spectacular trip down memory lane as "Strictly" celebrates its milestone year. Expect to relive some iconic performances with interviews with past celebrity contestants and judges, as well as an "incredible routine" from our current crop of dancers and an appearance or two from previous winners.

This year sees a fresh crop of famous faces looking to waltz, salsa and jive their way into viewers' hearts and, ultimately, take home the coveted glitterball trophy. The starting line-up includes former X-Factor winner and "Corrie" star Shayne Ward, Mum’s favourite Nick Knowles, "Miranda" actress Sarah Hadland, 80s icon Toyah Wilcox, former footballing hardman Paul Merson, and a trio of Olympians in Sam Quek, Montell Douglas and Tom Dean.

Ready to foxtrot your way back to the cosiest of TV? Read on to find out how to watch "Strictly Come Dancing" season 22 online and from anywhere.

Watch "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 for free in the U.K.

"Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 will premiere with a special 20th anniversary episode on BBC One in the U.K. at 7:20 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 14. It will also stream free on BBC iPlayer at the same time. The live episodes will commence the following week with results shows airing every Sunday. Following episodes will go out at a similar time weekly, but may be adjust due to live events being broadcast by the BBC. The behind the scenes spin-off "It Takes Two" will air on BBC Two at 6:30 p.m. BST on Mondays, starting September 23 and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Strictly Come Dancing" season 22 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024.

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'Strictly Come Dancing' season 22 in the U.S.?

"Strictly Come Dancing" doesn't air in the U.S., but the Stateside version of the show, "Dancing with the Stars", commences a new season on Disney Plus on Tuesday, September 17.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'Strictly Come Dancing' season 22 in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are currently no plans to air "Strictly Come Dancing" in Canada.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Strictly Come Dancing' season 22 in Australia?

"Strictly Come Dancing" isn't available to stream in Down Under, but Aussies can watch their own version of "Dancing with the Stars" for free on 7Plus.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024

Below we have all the extra information you'll need on "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024.

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 trailer

Who are the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 contestants? Chris McCausland - Comedian

- Comedian JB Gill - Singer and TV presenter

- Singer and TV presenter Wynne Evans - Broadcaster

- Broadcaster Toyah Willcox - Singer and actress

- Singer and actress Dr Punam Krishan - Media medic and broadcaster

- Media medic and broadcaster Tasha Ghouri - Model and TV personality

- Model and TV personality Pete Wicks - TV personality and author

- TV personality and author Shayne Ward - Actor and singer

- Actor and singer Sarah Hadland - Actress

- Actress Jamie Borthwick - Actor

- Actor Tom Dean MBE - Olympian

- Olympian Montell Douglas - Gladiator and Olympian

- Gladiator and Olympian Nick Knowles - TV presenter

- TV presenter Paul Merson - Former footballer and broadcaster

- Former footballer and broadcaster Sam Quek - Olympian and TV Presenter

Who are the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 professional dancers? Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Jowita Przystal

Johannes Radebe

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

Vito Coppola

Aljaž Škorjanec

Who are the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 judges? The BBC had this to say about the "Strictly" judges: "The judges' desks will see the return of the awesome foursome - Queen of Latin Shirley Ballas, the magnificent Motsi Mabuse, the fantastically fab-u-lous Craig Revel-Horwood and the always effervescent Anton Du Beke."

Who are the "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 hosts? The BBC have confirmed that this season will once again be hosted by "Tess Daly, who has presented during every series since the very first back in 2004, alongside the ever faithful Claudia Winkleman in the famous ballroom."

How is 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrating it's 20th anniversary? The 20th anniversary of the iconic ballroom show will be celebrated with a special episode. The BBC preview states: "Viewers are in for an extra special 20th birthday treat as an unmissable one-off programme will also be coming to BBC One and iPlayer that promises a journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment featuring iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges too. The programme [...] will showcase why Strictly Come Dancing has captured the hearts of the nation for the past 20 years as one of the BBC’s best known and well-loved programmes." While the judges had this to say: Shirley Ballas: "Well, to be honest with you, I’m absolutely, totally honoured to be part of "Strictly"’s 20th year because it’s a show that brings families together. They can enjoy the performances, learn a little bit about the techniques, and everything else that goes with it, and they follow the journeys of all the "Strictly" people. I think it's a staple in people's homes. You know, for the last 20 years, people have become experts, and I'm proud to be part of that. I love that the audience gets so involved." Motsi Mabuse: "Being part of "Strictly"s 20th year is absolutely incredible. It’s a huge milestone, and I’m so honoured to be part of a show that has become such an integral part of so many people's lives. The energy, the excitement, and the joy that "Strictly" brings is something truly special, and to be celebrating 20 years is just the cherry on top." Craig Revel Horwood: "Well, for me, it's life-changing, obviously, because when I started back in May 2004, I had no idea it would last one season, let alone 20 years. And now, I'm Len's age when he started, which is bizarre because there was a 20-year age difference between us. It's really exciting and I can't wait. It’s one of those shows that feels brand new every year because of the cast. It feels like a completely different show every time. So for me, it's really exciting, and it's been wonderful to wave the dance flag for the last 20 years." Anton Du Beke: "It’s very exciting. I can’t tell you how delighted I am. It’s my favourite time of the year, I’ve felt the same about it for 20 years and I know I shall continue to feel the same about it for the next 20 years."

Is there a 'Strictly Come Dancing' spin-off? The "Strictly" spin-off "It Takes Two" will return on Monday nights, hosted by Janette Manrara and Fleur East "and they’ll be bringing viewers all the behind-the scenes glamour and gossip."

