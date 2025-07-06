How to watch 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 online, on TV and stream new weekly episodes from anywhere

The franchise’s summertime fling is back and the sands of paradise are set to get a little bit more golden this year. There’s sure to be plenty of romance, some stunning scenery and lots of summer vibes, so here’s how to watch "Bachelor in Paradise" season 10 from anywhere with a VPN .

'Bachelor in Paradise' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Bachelor in Paradise" S10 premieres Monday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream on Hulu the day after transmission.

Jesse Palmer is on hand as always to host proceedings, while Wells Adams mixes the perfect sunshine cocktails. Hannah Brown heads up Paradise Relations, and brings all the gossip from the all-new Champagne Lounge.

As seasoned members of the Bachelor Nation will know, “Bachelor in Paradise” works a little differently to the regular show. Rather than a group competing for the affections of one lucky individual, the spin-off sees two groups of men and women — all of which have been unlucky in love on one of the franchise’s other shows — aim to get to know each other a little better. The guys and gals take it in turns to hand a rose to a potential partner each episode, with those left empty handed sent home. Eventually, one couple remains, heading off into the sunset for their happy ever after.

And series ten is set to mix things up even more, bringing in cast members from the Golden iterations of the show for their own romantic getaway.

Ready for some summer lovin’? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "The Bachelor" 2025 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 in the U.S.

"Bachelor in Paradise" 2025 premieres on Monday, July 7 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Regular episodes will air in the same slot weekly.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the following day on Hulu, which costs $9.99 per month basic or $18.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $10.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Watch 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 from anywhere

How to watch 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Bachelor in Paradise" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's one of the best VPNs on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Watch 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 around the globe

Can I watch "Bachelor in Paradise" 2025 in the UK, Australia and Canada?

Despite previous seasons being available on the CTV streaming service in Canada and Hayu in the UK and Australia, it doesn't look like the latest season of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 10 is streaming outside the US.

American viewers traveling abroad can unblock their usual service from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

All you need to know about 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10

'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 trailer

'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 episode guide

"Bachelor in Paradise" 2025 premieres on Monday, July 7. We'd expect 10 episodes, with the schedule as follows:

Episode 1: Monday, July 7

Monday, July 7 Episode 2: Monday, July 14

Monday, July 14 Episode 3: Monday, July 21

Monday, July 21 Episode 4: Monday, July 28

Monday, July 28 Episode 5: Monday, August 4

Monday, August 4 Episode 6: Monday, August 11

Monday, August 11 Episode 7: Monday, August 18

Monday, August 18 Episode 8: Monday, August 25

Monday, August 25 Episode 9: Monday, September 1

Monday, September 1 Episode 10: Monday, September 8

'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10 contestants

Who are the former contestants hoping to find love?

Regular

Alexe Godin, 28, Los Angeles, California from "The Bachelor – Grant"

Allyshia Gupta, 30, Wesley Chapel, Florida from "The Bachelor – Grant"

Bailey Brown, 28, Atlanta, Georgia from "The Bachelor – Grant"

Brian Autz, 34, Boynton Beach, Florida from "The Bachelorette – Jenn"

Dale Moss, 36, New York City, New York from "The Bachelorette – Clare"

Hakeem Moulton, 30, Schaumburg, Illinois from "The Bachelorette – Jenn"

Jeremy Simon, 30, New York City, New York from "The Bachelorette – Jenn"

Jess Edwards, 26, San Diego, California from "The Bachelor – Joey"

Jonathon Johnson, 28, Los Angeles, California from "The Bachelorette – Jenn"

Justin Glaze, 30, Los Angeles, California from "The Bachelorette – Katie"

Kat Izzo, 28, San Diego, California from "The Bachelor – Zach"

Kyle Howard, 31, Los Angeles, California from "The Bachelorette – Katie"

Lea Cayanan, 25, Los Angeles, California from "The Bachelor – Joey"

Lexi Young, 31, Atlanta, Georgia from "The Bachelor – Joey"

Parisa Shifteh, 30, Birmingham, Michigan from "The Bachelor – Grant"

Ricky Marinez, 29, Miami, Florida from "The Bachelorette – Jenn"

Sam McKinney, 28, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from "The Bachelorette – Jenn"

Sean McLaughlin, 28, Tampa, Florida from "The Bachelorette - Charity"

Spencer Conley, 32, Dallas, Texas from "The Bachelorette – Jenn"

Zoe McGrady, 28, New York City, New York from "The Bachelor – Grant"

Golden

April Kirkwood, 67, Port St. Lucie, Florida from "The Golden Bachelor"

Charles "CK" King, 63, Rancho Palos Verdes, California from "The Golden Bachelorette"

Gary Levingston, 66, Palm Desert, California from "The Golden Bachelorette"

Jack Lencioni, 69, Chicago, Illinois from "The Golden Bachelorette"

Kathy Swarts, 72, Austin, Texas from "The Golden Bachelor"

Keith Gordon, 63, San Jose, California from "The Golden Bachelorette"

Kim Buike, 70, Seattle, Washington from "The Golden Bachelorette"

Leslie Fhima, 66, Minneapolis, Minnesota from "The Golden Bachelor"

Natascha Hardee, 62, New York City, New York from "The Golden Bachelor"

Ralph "RJ" Johnson, 67, Irvine, California from "The Golden Bachelorette"

