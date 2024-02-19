Zumba finally launches an app, so you can dance your way fit at home

Zumba is a phenomenon. The dance-inspired workout has been around for over 20 years, but there’s never been a way to easily do it at home — until now. The company behind the routine has finally launched an app, so you can access a vast library of cardio-boosting on-demand sessions without leaving the house.

Like many of the best workout apps, the aim is to help you train wherever you are (even if you’re tight on time). And while most of the routines are pre-recorded, there may be occasional live streamed events too. Plus, the new Zumba app also helps you find local classes, so it's ideal if you’re traveling or on vacation but still want to fit in an effective, fun group session.

Some features, like the class locator and session reminders, will require a Virtual+ subscription for the on-demand workouts. It’ll set you back $19.99 per month or $179 annually — giving you access to classic Zumba classes, HIIT workouts, and mobility sessions. However, there’s a 14-day free trial if you want to give it a go before committing.

The Zumba app is available for iPhone and Android smartphones, plus you can download it on most smart TV platforms, including Fire TV, Apple TV, and stream classes on LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, and Sony connected TVs.

If you’ve heard of Zumba, you probably imagine a room full of people dancing, moving their bodies, and having fun. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not an effective workout — you can enjoy exercise and still get results. That’s what one of our fitness writers found when they tried Zumba for the first time too.

Zumba says that the on-demand classes are suitable for all levels, so novices with zero experience are welcome. But given that it comes with a class locator, the company does seem to think you’ll enjoy the home workouts enough to head down to your local fitness center and give it a go with others.

Plus, it’s best to find activities that you enjoy doing, whether that’s high-intensity training, dance-inspired workouts, or leisurely walks, if you want to make it a regular habit. After all, if you don’t enjoy your training, you’ll find it harder to stick to it. The new Zumba app also tries to help keep you motivated with the ability to earn badges as you complete more classes.

This isn’t the first time Zumba has tried to make its sessions more accessible, as it developed Zumba: Burn It! for the Nintendo Switch in 2019, which you can pick up for just $35 at Amazon right now. It uses popular tracks from the era, so you’re not going to train with the latest hits, but it’s a good way to ease into the practice if you have a Switch at home.