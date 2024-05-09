How to watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' online and from anywhere

If you were a fan of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" then you are going to love season 2, which the producers are calling "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School." Here's our guide on where to watch "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" premieres on Max on Thursday, May 9 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT with two new episodes, followed by one a week until June 20.

► Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST / 5 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Max

• AUS — Binge (7-day trial)

• CAN — Crave

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

As if "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" was not harrowing enough for the girls of Millwood High, season 2 sees them enrolled at - the absolute horror! - summer school and - even worse - with a new villain in the mix. Hence the title: "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School."

Mouse (played by Malia Pyles), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Noa (Maia Reficco), Imogen (Bailee Madison), Faran (Zaria) and a host of other returning characters navigate the school environment and coming-of-age angst while a murderer who may or may not have a connection to "A" from season 1 walks amongst them.

According to the show runners, the bogeyman is actually a bogeywoman named Bloody Rose and is described as an "apocalyptic, terrifying" female figure who will push each of the pretty little liars to their limit. Sounds like the summer just got off to a great start – if you don't attend summer school.

You can watch "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" online and stream every episode from anywhere with the help of this guide.

How to watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' online in the U.S.

HBO's Max platform is the place to watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' in the U.S. The first two episodes hit the streaming service on Thursday, May 9. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free and $19.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.

Watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' from anywhere in the world

If "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' around the world

How to watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' online in Canada

You can watch "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" in Canada with Crave. The season premieres on Thursday, May 9

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" on streaming platform Binge — the first two episodes will drop on Thursday, May 9 with one episode per week after that.

Binge offers a FREE 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD/per month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

For those with a Foxtel subscription, the show lands on Foxtel/Foxtel Now the following day.

Can I watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' online in the U.K.?

Right now, there's no sign of "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" in U.K. TV listings and no announced start date on any streaming services. Usually, HBO shows end up on Sky Atlantic, so we imagine it will make its way there eventually.

But remember: if you're visiting the U.K. from a country that is streaming "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School", you'll need a service like NordVPN to appear as if you're back in your home country.

Episode 1 – May 9, 2024

– May 9, 2024 Episode 2 – May 9, 2024

– May 9, 2024 Episode 3 – May 16, 2024

– May 16, 2024 Episode 4 – May 23, 2024

– May 23, 2024 Episode 5 – May 30, 2024

– May 30, 2024 Episode 6 – June 6, 2024

– June 6, 2024 Episode 7 – June 13, 2024

– June 13, 2024 Episode 8 – June 20, 2024

'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' cast

Bailee Madison as Imogen

Chandler Kinney as Tabby

Maia Reficco as Noa

Zaria as Faran Bryant

Malia Pyles as Minnie

Alex Aiono as Shawn

Mallory Bechtel as Karen and Kelly

Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe

Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar

Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada

Jordan Gonzalez as Ash Romero

Elias Kacavas as Greg Mantzouka

'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' FAQ

What happened in 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'? Imogen, Tabby, Noa, Faran, and Mouse are targeted by a masked assailant known as “A” who, we eventually discovered, was seeking revenge for mistreatment of Angela Waters, a student from 1999, who was slut-shamed after being sexually assaulted and then took her own life. Their father was the high school principal, Principal Clanton. Angela’s former friends and their mothers had cruelly ostracised her after she reported being raped, leading Angela to take her own life. In a shocking twist, the finale revealed that "A" is actually Angela's twin brother. Is "Bloody Rose", the new female villain of "Summer School"/ season 2, connected to "A" in some way? There's only one way to find out...





Are rumours that Dr Sullivan will be appearing in 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' true? Yes. Annabeth Gish will reprise her role as the girls' therapist, Dr. Sullivan and will be the first actor from the original ABC Family/Freeform series to appear in the reboot.