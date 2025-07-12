How to watch 'Kings Court' online — stream reality TV show without cable

If Carlos Boozer (a two-time NBA All-Star), Thaddeus Bullard (the former WWE wrestler better known as Titus O'Neil) and Tyson Beckford (of Ralph Lauren Polo modeling fame) are struggling to find love, what chance do the rest of us have?

Here's how to watch "Kings Court" 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Kings Court' — Streaming details, release date ► U.S. date and time: "Kings Court" premieres on Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Bravo (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Peacock

• Canada, UK, Australia — Hayu

Carlos, Thaddeus and Tyson have all experienced divorce — twice, in Carlos' case — and they all say they've found dating in the real world to be tough. Though we're not sure quite how much we really believe Tyson. "Women have a hard time trusting me. I mean, look at this face — it's mischievous!" he says in the trailer, clearly immensely proud of the playboy reputation he's honed over the years.

"Kings Court" sees 21 women vie for their affections, and in spite of the competition there's a lot of main character energy in the ranks. "There is literally a list on the refrigerator for girls to sign up to date him," groans one suitor, who clearly signed up for the show with no idea of the premise, as a rival marks her territory: "I don't want anyone talking to him."

If Tyson's all about seeing how much hanky-panky he can get up to, Thaddeus should work as the perfect counterpoint. "I'm 6,'5'', 280 pounds. I'm very intimidating to a lot of people, until someone gets to know me and they realize Thaddeus is a pretty sweet guy," says the gentle giant, who's always been known for his charitable work.

Here's everything you need to watch "Kings Court" online from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Kings Court' in the U.S.

"Kings Court" airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT each Sunday on Bravo in the U.S., starting July 13.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can watch Bravo via a live TV service, such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

New episodes of "Kings Court" will also be available to stream on Peacock a day after they air on Bravo.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99/month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can always use a VPN — we recommend NordVPN — to watch "Kings Court" from anywhere on the planet.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library. Subscribers can also stream live EPL action and episodes of other current NBC series.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Bravo, and NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Fubo has Bravo and all of the major networks, including NBC, ABC, CBS, USA and ESPN. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Watch 'Kings Court' from anywhere

If you're not at home in the U.S. for "Kings Court", you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your service and stream "Kings Court" online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Kings Court' in Canada

"Kings Court" is being shown on Hayu in Canada, with new episodes dropping every Monday, starting July 14.

Prices start at CAD$6.99 (+applicable taxes) for a Hayu subscription.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Kings Court' in the U.K.

"Kings Court" is exclusive to Hayu in the U.K. too, with new episodes landing every Monday, from July 14.

Hayu costs £4.99 per month or £43.99 per year, and is home to over 250 other reality TV shows, like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and various "Real Housewives" franchises.

And best of all? Brits can try it all 100% free thanks to its 7-day free trial. If you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add Hayu as a channel there.

Anyone currently traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access the service as if they are at home.

How to watch 'Kings Court' in Australia

It's a similar equation in Australia with viewers able to tune into "Kings Court" on Hayu, starting Monday, July 14. Episodes arrive weekly.

Away from Australia and want to watch you usual "Kings Court" stream? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access the show even when you're overseas.

Kings Court sneak peek

SNEAK PEEK: Start Watching the Kings Court Series Premiere! | Kings Court (S1 E1) | Bravo - YouTube Watch On

