What to watch tonight: Every new show and movie just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more (Sept. 1)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

Full disclosure: it's the first of the month today. That's when every streaming service drops most of its new additions, and today is no exception. An incredible 787 new shows and movies were added to the various streaming services we track. To keep things manageable, I've added a navigation bar on the side (or up top, for those on mobile browsers) so you can jump to the desired streaming service without scrolling through the rest.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 1), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Netflix shows worthy of a binge-watch.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'I Want Your Sex' (2026) (PVOD)

I Want Your Sex - Official Trailer | Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Charli XCX | In Theaters July 31 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Erotic comedy thriller movie

What's it about? Part BDSM rom-com, part mystery crime thriller, "I Want Your Sex" stars Cooper Hoffman as Eilliot. He's a 23-year-old with no job and a deteriorating relationship. But that lifestyle takes a turn when he meets Erika (Olivia Wilde), an avant-garde artist who hires him, then begins an ethically questionable sub/dom relationship with him, and he's not the dom.

Why you should watch it: This movie has scored well with critics, earning an impressive 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Just be warned that it's been far more hit-and-miss with audiences, who rated it just 66%.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy or rent "I Want Your Sex" on Amazon now

'Jared Freid: The Family Plan' (Netflix)

Jared Freid: The Family Plan (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Jared Freid is a television host and podcaster. But more importantly, he's a stand-up comedian who has failed to impress his parents. In his second Netflix special, expect topics that are family-oriented, but not necessarily family-friendly.

Why you should watch it: I loved the trailer for "Jared Freid: The Family Plan." It's filmed like a gripping documentary expose, cutting between sit-down testimonials and clips of Fried's stand-up filmed in front of an audience. I'm not familiar with his work, but I might have to check this one out.

Watch "Jared Freid: The Family Plan" on Netflix now

'The Varnell Hill Show' season 1 premiere (Paramount+)

The Varnell Hill Show | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Workplace comedy series

What it's about: In the iconic sitcom "Martin," Tommy Davidson portrayed larger-than-life talk show host Varnell Hill. Now, decades later, he's back and fighting to stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of late-night television.

Why you should watch it: Fans of "Martin" will certainly want to check this out, but Davidson is hilarious, with or without Martin Lawrence. If you're looking for a new comedy show to stream, "The Varnell Hill Show" is worth checking out.

Watch the season 1 premiere of "The Varnell Hill Show" on Paramount+ now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Sept 1

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

Netflix

"17 Again"

"About Time"

"Alien"

"Aliens"

"Antz"

"Battleship"

"Big Daddy"

"The Blues Brothers"

"The Boy Next Door"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"Cruel Intentions"

"Dragnet"

"The Flintstones"

"Gothika"

"Greta"

"Heartland" season 19

"Jared Freid: The Family Plan"

"Jarhead"

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

"Kick-Ass 2"

"Knocked Up"

"Liar Liar"

"Neighbors"

"Phantom Thread"

"Ready or Not"

"Resident Evil: Afterlife"

"Resident Evil: Extinction"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"The Rite"

"Scarface"

"Shark Tale"

"Sleepless in Seattle"

"Straight Outta Compton"

"T2 Trainspotting"

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

"Uncle Buck"

"Unfriended"

"Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly"

Prime Video

A Serious Man (2009)

Ali G Indahouse: The Movie (2003)

American Classic season 1

Army Of Darkness (1993)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Bird On A Wire (1990)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Breaking News In Yuba County (2021)

Breezy (1973)

Bruno (2009)

Cape Fear (1962)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power (2005)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1982)

Chef (2014)

Collateral (2004)

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Desperate Housewives seasons 1-8

Devil (2010)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Everybody Loves Raymond seasons 1-9

Fear (1996)

For Love Of The Game (1999)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Leatherheads (2008)

Matinee (1993)

Max (2015)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Morbius (2022)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

Munich (2006)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Over the Garden Wall (2014) season 1

Overboard (1987)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rain Man (1988)

Raising Cain (1992)

Reality Bites (1994)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Slaughterhouse-Five (1972)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Brink’s Job (1978)

The Edge Of Seventeen (2017)

The First Omen (2024)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mummy (2017)

The Muse (1999)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The River Wild (1994)

The Shepherd of the Hills (1941)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

The Thing (1982)

The Visit (2013)

The War Wagon (1967)

They Live (1988)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Valkyrie (2008)

Valley Girl (1983)

Van Helsing (2004)

Videodrome (1983)

Wild at Heart (1990)

Winchester ’73 (1950)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

Trap (2024)

Paramount+

"Dana White's Contender Series" season 10, 7 p.m. ET (new episode)

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

300

300: Rise of an Empire

A Perfect Murder

Afflicted

Along Came A Spider

Area 51

Argo

Ask The Dust

Asylum

Below

Blindness

Case 39

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Deep Impact

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Double Jeopardy

Dracula III: Legacy

Drunk Wedding

Dunkirk

Edge of Tomorrow

Event Horizon

Every Breath You Take

Fist Fight

Free Birds

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Ghost

Godzilla

Gone Baby Gone

Haunter*

Homestead*

House at the End of the Street

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe Dirt

Just Go with It

King Kong

Like Water for Chocolate

Love and Monsters

Machete Kills

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

My Cousin Vinny

Nancy Drew

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II

Phantoms

Proof

Prophecy

Red Eye

Regarding Henry

Restoration

Roadracers

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rumpelstiltskin

Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven

Shutter Island

Smart People

Spell

Spontaneous

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Sweetness*

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Babysitter

The Brothers Grimm

The Butcher’s Wife

The Core

The Crossing Guard

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Dead Zone

The Devil Inside

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Haunting

The Heart Specialist*

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Monster Squad

The November Man

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Relic

The Ruins

The Stepford Wives

The Ten Commandments

The Uninvited

The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series

The Woman in Black

Three Wishes

Tommy Boy

Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up In The Air

Vindicta

Welcome to Sarajevo

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

What Lies Beneath

Whitney

HBO Max

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks" (new episode)

MLB - Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:30 p.m. ET

42nd Street

A Clockwork Orange

A Streetcar Named Desire

All Through the Night

American Made

April in Paris

Baby Doll

Battle Circus

Beetlejuice

Billy Rose's Jumbo

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's Cut

Breaking In

Breaking In - Unrated

Cabin in the Sky

Camelot (1967)

Carrie (1976)

Cocktail

Dames

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Eyes Wide Shut

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Full Metal Jacket

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Grudge Match

In the Good Old Summertime

Interview with the Vampire

It's Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Jupiter's Darling

Knute Rockne: All American

Les Miserables (2012)

Lili

Little Fockers

Lullaby of Broadway

Magnolia

MaXXXine

Men (2022)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Misery

Miss Congeniality

Mission: Impossible (1996)

My Favorite Spy

Neptune's Daughter

Night and Day

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Presenting Lily Mars

Rain Man

Risky Business

Royal Wedding

Saltburn

Selena

Sing Street

Speed

Summer Stock

Taken 2

Taken 2: Extended Out

Talk To Me (2023)

That's Dancing!

The Age of Adaline

The Americanization of Emily

The Craft

The Final Destination (2009)

The Firm

The Harvey Girls

The Last Samurai

The Maltese Falcon

The Outsiders

The Revenant

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Student Prince

To Please a Lady

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

War of the Worlds (2005)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Hulu

HULU

Alguien Más season 1

Abel (2010)

Amalgam (2021)

Amsterdam (2022)

Beauties of the Night (2016)

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Burlesque (2010)

Burlesque [En Español] (2010)

Come Into My Life (2024)

Coraline (2009)

Cosmic Worlds (2023)

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro season 1 – Finale

Eros Once María (2007)

Gentleman Thief (2026)

Getting My Ex Back (2018)

The Great Leap (2021)

Guten Tag, Ramón (2014)

Holy Week (2015)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) Added

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18 (new episode)

J.C. Chávez (2007)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Jerry Maguire [En Español] (1996)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The King of the Party (2022)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lakeview Terrace [En Español] (2008)

Ma (2019)

Mexican Psycho: The White Rabbit Killer (2026)

Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball [En Español] (2011)

Niño Santo season 2

No Grapefruit: An Alex Fernández Special (2025)

Obsessed (2009)

Obsessed [En Español] (2009)

ParaNorman (2012)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express [En Español] (2008)

Promesas de Campana season 1

The School Of Rock (2003)

The School Of Rock [En Español] (2003)

See How They Run (2022)

The Ship (2022)

Sinister (2011) 15th Anniversary

Soul (2020)

Starman (1984)

Starman [En Español] (1984)

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder (2008)

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder [En Español] (2008)

Starship Troopers: Invasion (2012)

Starship Troopers: Invasion [En Español] (2012)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars [En Español] (2017)

Sunset Park (1996)

Sunset Park [En Español] (1996)

Tlatelolco, Summer of 68 (2013)

Wedding Registry (2025)

You Got Served (2004)

You Got Served [En Español] (2004)

Disney+

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast season 2 (new episode)

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro season 1 – Finale

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid season 2 (new episode)

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast season 2 (new episode)

Peacock

10 Things I Hate About You

The Addams Family*

The Addams Family 2*

Alien: Covenant

Bee Movie

The Beekeeper

Blue Bayou

The Bone Collector

Boogie

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman

The Card Counter*

Casper

A Cinderella Story

Coming to America

Cop Land

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Disturbia

Dracula

Drag Me to Hell

Employee of the Month

Escape Plan

The First Purge

The Forever Purge*

Frankenstein

Get Out

Ghost Rider*

The Girl on the Train

Glass

Good Luck Chuck

The Goonies

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills*

The Happening

Happy Death Day

Home

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

House of Gucci

The Invisible Man

It Follows

The Last Exorcism

The Little Mermaid

The Magnificent Seven

The Mask

The Menu

Mile 22

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*

The Thing

This is Where I Leave You

Tremors

Tremors II

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Unfriended: Dark Web

United 93

The Village

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Wanderlust

Werewolf of London

What a Girl Wants

The Wolf Man

World Trade Center

The World’s End

The Mummy

Nocturnal Animals

Over the Hedge

Paul

Phantom of the Opera

Prometheus

Psycho

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Shaun of the Dead

Signs

Sin

Sinister

Sinister 2

The Sixth Sense

The Skeleton Key

Somewhere in Queens*

Split

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek Beyond

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

Cycling - La Vuelta a España Stage 10

MLB - Game of the Day #156

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:40 ET

MLB - Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodia"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

Tubi

"1408 (2007)"

"21 Bridges"

"3 From Hell"

"71 (2014)"

"A Dog's Way Home"

"A Perfect Day"

“A Score To Settle”

“A Thin Line Between Love And Hate

"About Last Night (2014)"

"Across The Universe"

"Addams Family Values"

"After Yang"

“Air Force One”

"All Good Things"

"All The Boys Love Mandy Lane"

"All The Money In The World"

“Along Came A Spider”

“American Gangster”

"American Hustle"

“American Me”

"An American Haunting"

"And Soon The Darkness"

“Angel Eyes”

"Another Cinderella Story"

“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?”

"Assassination Nation"

"Barely Lethal"

“Beastly”

"Beau Is Afraid"

“Beetlejuice”

"Ben-Hur (2016)"

“Between Two Worlds”

"Billy & Mandy Save Xmas"

“Biosphere”

“Black Dog"

“Black Knight”

“Blankman”

"Bone Tomahawk"

"Bones And All"

"Boogeyman"

"Boogeyman 2"

"Boogeyman 3"

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

"Can You Keep A Secret"

"Captain Phillips"

"Carol"

“Case 39”

"Casino"

"Climax"

"Codename: Kids Next Door - Operation: Z.E.R.O"

“Coming To America”

"Cooties"

"Cruel Intentions"

“Dead Presidents”

"Den Of Thieves"

“Desperado”

“Devil’s Knot”

“Disclosure”

"Disobedience"

"Django Unchained"

“Dog Eat Dog”

“Domino”

“Double Cross”

“Dracula 2000"

“Dreamer”

“Driven”

“Drumline”

"Eighth Grade"

“Enemy At The Gates”

"Enemy"“Enough”

"Equals"

“Escape From Planet Earth”

“Failure To Launch”

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

“First Blood”

"Flight 7500"

"Fool's Gold"

“Fools Rush In”

“Freakzoid!”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“Fright Night (1985)”

“From Hell”

“Gangs Of New York”

“Get Rich Or Die Tryin’”

"Ghost In The Shell"

“Ghost”

"Ghostbusters II (1989)"

“Good Burger”

"Good Time"

“Green Lantern: The Animated Series”

“Gridiron Grind“Grim & Evil”

"Heads Or Tails?"

“Heist”

"High Life"

"Horns (2013)"

"How To Be A Latin Lover"

"How To Talk To Girls At Parties"

"In Fabric"

"Into The Forest"

“Jack The Giant Slayer”

“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

“Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle”

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

"Jurassic World"

"Kung Fu Panda 2"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"Kung Fu Panda"

"La Bamba (1987)"

“Lake Placid”

"Lamb"

“Land Of Plenty”

"Legion"

“Little Giants”

“Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

"Mean Girls"

"Men In Black (1997)"

"Men In Black II"

"Men In Black 3"

“Messengers 2: The Scarecrow”

"Michael Jackson's This Is It”

"Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol"

"Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"

“Mo’ Money”

“Monster Trucks”

"Moon (2009)"

"Moonfall"

"Morris From America"

“Mucha Lucha!”

"Mud (2012)"

"My Bloody Valentine (2009)"

"My Policeman"

“Nanny McPhee”

“No Man’s Land”

"Obvious Child"

“Ordinary Love”

"Ouija: Origin Of Evil"

"Ouija"

"Outlaws"

"Overboard (1987)"

"Overboard (2018)"

"Peeples"

“Perpetrator”

"Pi"

"Pixels"

"Poltergeist (2015)"

"Presence (2024)"

“Rambo III”

“Rambo: First Blood Part II”

"Rambo: Last Blood"

"Rambo"“Riddick”

"Rob Zombie's Halloween Ii"

"Rob Zombie's Halloween"

"Samaritan"

"Save the Last Dance”

"Secret Window"

"See No Evil"

"Selena"

“Serpico”

"Set Up"

"Seven Pounds"“Short Circuit 2”

“Short Circuit”

"Showing Up"

“Showtime”

"Sicario: Day Of The Soldado"

"Sleepers"

“Sleeping With Other People”

"Sleepy Hollow"

"Slice"

“Small Soldiers”

"Smurfs: The Lost Village"

"Son Of A Gun""Sorority Row"

“Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”

"Spy Kids 4"“Spy Kids”

“Stand And Deliver”

"Swiss Army Man"

"Texas Chainsaw 3d"

“The Accused”

"The Addams Family (1991)"

"The Blackcoat's Daughter"

"The Captive"

“The Covenant (2006)”

“The Crazies”

"The Descent: Part 2"

"The Descent"

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Express”

"The Eye (2008)"

"The Florida Project"

“The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy”

"The Grudge 2 (2006)"

"The Hot Chick"

"The Informer"

"The Inhabitant"

"The Iron Claw"

“The Italian Job (1969)”

"The Last Exorcism"

"The Legend Of Tarzan"

“The Longest Yard (1974)”

"The Longest Yard (2005)"

"The Messengers"

"The Monster"

"The Mummy ('99)"

"The Mummy Returns"

"The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor"

“The Outsiders”

“The Perfect Guy”

"The Prodigy (2019)"

"The Pursuit Of Happyness"

“The Replacements”

"The Riot Club"

“The Road To El Dorado”

"The Roommate (2011)"

“The Ruins”

"The Smurfs (2011)"

"The Smurfs 2"

“The Tax Collector”

“The To Do List”

"The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall"

"The Witch"

“The Witches Of Eastwick”

“They Live In The Grey”

"Three Thousand Years Of Longing"

"Trespass Against Us"

"Uncle Drew"

"Under The Silver Lake"

"Under The Skin"

"Vacation Friends 2"

"Vertical Limit"

“Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”

“What Lies Beneath”

"White House Down"

"White Men Can't Jump (2023)"

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

"Wrong Turn (2021)"

"Wyatt Earp"

"You're Next"

The Criterion Channel

"Romería" (2025)

Streaming movies to buy or rent (PVOD)

"The Brink of War" (2026)

"Confinement" (2026)

"I Want Your Sex" (2026)

"Just Play Dead" (2026)

"Nightborn" (2026) [also on Shudder]

"The Wrong Girls" (2026)

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