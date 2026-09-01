What to watch tonight: Every new show and movie just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more (Sept. 1)
Plus, our top streaming picks for those who don't want to endlessly scroll
When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.
I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.
Full disclosure: it's the first of the month today. That's when every streaming service drops most of its new additions, and today is no exception. An incredible 787 new shows and movies were added to the various streaming services we track. To keep things manageable, I've added a navigation bar on the side (or up top, for those on mobile browsers) so you can jump to the desired streaming service without scrolling through the rest.
So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 1), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Netflix shows worthy of a binge-watch.
Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.
Top shows and movies to stream tonight
'I Want Your Sex' (2026) (PVOD)
Genre: Erotic comedy thriller movie
What's it about? Part BDSM rom-com, part mystery crime thriller, "I Want Your Sex" stars Cooper Hoffman as Eilliot. He's a 23-year-old with no job and a deteriorating relationship. But that lifestyle takes a turn when he meets Erika (Olivia Wilde), an avant-garde artist who hires him, then begins an ethically questionable sub/dom relationship with him, and he's not the dom.
Why you should watch it: This movie has scored well with critics, earning an impressive 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Just be warned that it's been far more hit-and-miss with audiences, who rated it just 66%.
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
Buy or rent "I Want Your Sex" on Amazon now
'Jared Freid: The Family Plan' (Netflix)
Genre: Stand-up comedy special
What it's about: Jared Freid is a television host and podcaster. But more importantly, he's a stand-up comedian who has failed to impress his parents. In his second Netflix special, expect topics that are family-oriented, but not necessarily family-friendly.
Why you should watch it: I loved the trailer for "Jared Freid: The Family Plan." It's filmed like a gripping documentary expose, cutting between sit-down testimonials and clips of Fried's stand-up filmed in front of an audience. I'm not familiar with his work, but I might have to check this one out.
Watch "Jared Freid: The Family Plan" on Netflix now
'The Varnell Hill Show' season 1 premiere (Paramount+)
Genre: Workplace comedy series
What it's about: In the iconic sitcom "Martin," Tommy Davidson portrayed larger-than-life talk show host Varnell Hill. Now, decades later, he's back and fighting to stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of late-night television.
Why you should watch it: Fans of "Martin" will certainly want to check this out, but Davidson is hilarious, with or without Martin Lawrence. If you're looking for a new comedy show to stream, "The Varnell Hill Show" is worth checking out.
Watch the season 1 premiere of "The Varnell Hill Show" on Paramount+ now
Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Sept 1
Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:
Netflix
- "17 Again"
- "About Time"
- "Alien"
- "Aliens"
- "Antz"
- "Battleship"
- "Big Daddy"
- "The Blues Brothers"
- "The Boy Next Door"
- "Conan the Barbarian"
- "Cruel Intentions"
- "Dragnet"
- "The Flintstones"
- "Gothika"
- "Greta"
- "Heartland" season 19
- "Jared Freid: The Family Plan"
- "Jarhead"
- "Jaws"
- "Jaws 2"
- "Jaws 3"
- "Jaws: The Revenge"
- "Kick-Ass 2"
- "Knocked Up"
- "Liar Liar"
- "Neighbors"
- "Phantom Thread"
- "Ready or Not"
- "Resident Evil: Afterlife"
- "Resident Evil: Extinction"
- "Resident Evil: Retribution"
- "The Rite"
- "Scarface"
- "Shark Tale"
- "Sleepless in Seattle"
- "Straight Outta Compton"
- "T2 Trainspotting"
- "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"
- "Uncle Buck"
- "Unfriended"
- "Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly"
Prime Video
- A Serious Man (2009)
- Ali G Indahouse: The Movie (2003)
- American Classic season 1
- Army Of Darkness (1993)
- Atomic Blonde (2017)
- Bird On A Wire (1990)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Blue Crush (2002)
- Blue Crush 2 (2011)
- Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
- Breaking News In Yuba County (2021)
- Breezy (1973)
- Bruno (2009)
- Cape Fear (1962)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Carlito’s Way (1993)
- Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power (2005)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Cat People (1982)
- Chef (2014)
- Collateral (2004)
- Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
- Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Desperate Housewives seasons 1-8
- Devil (2010)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Don’t Breathe (2016)
- Dracula Untold (2014)
- Dressed to Kill (1980)
- Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Eastern Promises (2007)
- Everybody Loves Raymond seasons 1-9
- Fear (1996)
- For Love Of The Game (1999)
- Frost/Nixon (2009)
- George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005)
- Halloween II (1981)
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hart’s War (2002)
- Hour Of The Gun (1967)
- Ice Age (2002)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- It Came From Outer Space (1953)
- Jack Reacher (2012)
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
- Leatherheads (2008)
- Matinee (1993)
- Max (2015)
- Meet Joe Black (1998)
- Morbius (2022)
- Mr. Baseball (1992)
- Munich (2006)
- Now You See Me (2013)
- Now You See Me 2 (2016)
- Over the Garden Wall (2014) season 1
- Overboard (1987)
- Prince of Darkness (1987)
- Raging Bull (1980)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Raising Cain (1992)
- Reality Bites (1994)
- The Skeleton Key (2005)
- Slaughterhouse-Five (1972)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
- The Alamo (1960)
- The Bone Collector (1999)
- The Brink’s Job (1978)
- The Edge Of Seventeen (2017)
- The First Omen (2024)
- The Great Escape (1963)
- The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
- The Horse Soldiers (1959)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
- The Mummy (2017)
- The Muse (1999)
- The Purge (2013)
- The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
- The Purge: Election Year (2016)
- The River Wild (1994)
- The Shepherd of the Hills (1941)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)
- The Thing (1982)
- The Visit (2013)
- The War Wagon (1967)
- They Live (1988)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- Valley Girl (1983)
- Van Helsing (2004)
- Videodrome (1983)
- Wild at Heart (1990)
- Winchester ’73 (1950)
- Windtalkers (2002)
- Witness For The Prosecution (1957)
- Trap (2024)
Paramount+
- "Dana White's Contender Series" season 10, 7 p.m. ET (new episode)
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- 300
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- A Perfect Murder
- Afflicted
- Along Came A Spider
- Area 51
- Argo
- Ask The Dust
- Asylum
- Below
- Blindness
- Case 39
- Changing Lanes
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
- Creed
- Creed II
- Creed III
- Deep Impact
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Double Jeopardy
- Dracula III: Legacy
- Drunk Wedding
- Dunkirk
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Event Horizon
- Every Breath You Take
- Fist Fight
- Free Birds
- Frida
- Galaxy Quest
- Ghost
- Godzilla
- Gone Baby Gone
- Haunter*
- Homestead*
- House at the End of the Street
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Joe Dirt
- Just Go with It
- King Kong
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love and Monsters
- Machete Kills
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- My Cousin Vinny
- Nancy Drew
- Patriot Games
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Pet Sematary II
- Phantoms
- Proof
- Prophecy
- Red Eye
- Regarding Henry
- Restoration
- Roadracers
- Rocky
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Rumpelstiltskin
- Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- Seven
- Shutter Island
- Smart People
- Spell
- Spontaneous
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Sweetness*
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- The Babysitter
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Butcher’s Wife
- The Core
- The Crossing Guard
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer
- The Dead Zone
- The Devil Inside
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Gift
- The Haunting
- The Heart Specialist*
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Monster Squad
- The November Man
- The Prophecy
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- The Stepford Wives
- The Ten Commandments
- The Uninvited
- The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series
- The Woman in Black
- Three Wishes
- Tommy Boy
- Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Up In The Air
- Vindicta
- Welcome to Sarajevo
- Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- What Lies Beneath
- Whitney
HBO Max
- "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks" (new episode)
- MLB - Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:30 p.m. ET
- 42nd Street
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- All Through the Night
- American Made
- April in Paris
- Baby Doll
- Battle Circus
- Beetlejuice
- Billy Rose's Jumbo
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
- Blumhouse's Truth or Dare
- Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's Cut
- Breaking In
- Breaking In - Unrated
- Cabin in the Sky
- Camelot (1967)
- Carrie (1976)
- Cocktail
- Dames
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Full Metal Jacket
- Gremlins (1984)
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
- Grudge Match
- In the Good Old Summertime
- Interview with the Vampire
- It's Always Fair Weather
- Jamboree!
- Jupiter's Darling
- Knute Rockne: All American
- Les Miserables (2012)
- Lili
- Little Fockers
- Lullaby of Broadway
- Magnolia
- MaXXXine
- Men (2022)
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
- Misery
- Miss Congeniality
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- My Favorite Spy
- Neptune's Daughter
- Night and Day
- On Moonlight Bay
- Panama Hattie
- Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
- Presenting Lily Mars
- Rain Man
- Risky Business
- Royal Wedding
- Saltburn
- Selena
- Sing Street
- Speed
- Summer Stock
- Taken 2
- Taken 2: Extended Out
- Talk To Me (2023)
- That's Dancing!
- The Age of Adaline
- The Americanization of Emily
- The Craft
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Firm
- The Harvey Girls
- The Last Samurai
- The Maltese Falcon
- The Outsiders
- The Revenant
- The Sea Hawk (1940)
- The Student Prince
- To Please a Lady
- The Two Mrs. Carrolls
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
- Zombieland (2009)
- Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
Hulu
HULU
- Alguien Más season 1
- Abel (2010)
- Amalgam (2021)
- Amsterdam (2022)
- Beauties of the Night (2016)
- The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
- Burlesque (2010)
- Burlesque [En Español] (2010)
- Come Into My Life (2024)
- Coraline (2009)
- Cosmic Worlds (2023)
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro season 1 – Finale
- Eros Once María (2007)
- Gentleman Thief (2026)
- Getting My Ex Back (2018)
- The Great Leap (2021)
- Guten Tag, Ramón (2014)
- Holy Week (2015)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) Added
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18 (new episode)
- J.C. Chávez (2007)
- Jennifer's Body (2009)
- Jerry Maguire (1996)
- Jerry Maguire [En Español] (1996)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
- The King of the Party (2022)
- Lakeview Terrace (2008)
- Lakeview Terrace [En Español] (2008)
- Ma (2019)
- Mexican Psycho: The White Rabbit Killer (2026)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Moneyball [En Español] (2011)
- Niño Santo season 2
- No Grapefruit: An Alex Fernández Special (2025)
- Obsessed (2009)
- Obsessed [En Español] (2009)
- ParaNorman (2012)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Pineapple Express [En Español] (2008)
- Promesas de Campana season 1
- The School Of Rock (2003)
- The School Of Rock [En Español] (2003)
- See How They Run (2022)
- The Ship (2022)
- Sinister (2011) 15th Anniversary
- Soul (2020)
- Starman (1984)
- Starman [En Español] (1984)
- Starship Troopers 3: Marauder (2008)
- Starship Troopers 3: Marauder [En Español] (2008)
- Starship Troopers: Invasion (2012)
- Starship Troopers: Invasion [En Español] (2012)
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars [En Español] (2017)
- Sunset Park (1996)
- Sunset Park [En Español] (1996)
- Tlatelolco, Summer of 68 (2013)
- Wedding Registry (2025)
- You Got Served (2004)
- You Got Served [En Español] (2004)
Disney+
- Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast season 2 (new episode)
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro season 1 – Finale
- Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid season 2 (new episode)
- The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast season 2 (new episode)
Peacock
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- The Addams Family*
- The Addams Family 2*
- Alien: Covenant
- Bee Movie
- The Beekeeper
- Blue Bayou
- The Bone Collector
- Boogie
- The Boss
- The Breakfast Club
- Bride of Frankenstein
- Candyman
- The Card Counter*
- Casper
- A Cinderella Story
- Coming to America
- Cop Land
- Creature From the Black Lagoon
- Disturbia
- Dracula
- Drag Me to Hell
- Employee of the Month
- Escape Plan
- The First Purge
- The Forever Purge*
- Frankenstein
- Get Out
- Ghost Rider*
- The Girl on the Train
- Glass
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Goonies
- Halloween
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Halloween Kills*
- The Happening
- Happy Death Day
- Home
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Hot Fuzz
- House of Gucci
- The Invisible Man
- It Follows
- The Last Exorcism
- The Little Mermaid
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Mask
- The Menu
- Mile 22
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*
- The Thing
- This is Where I Leave You
- Tremors
- Tremors II
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Twilight
- Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Unfriended: Dark Web
- United 93
- The Village
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- Wanderlust
- Werewolf of London
- What a Girl Wants
- The Wolf Man
- World Trade Center
- The World’s End
- The Mummy
- Nocturnal Animals
- Over the Hedge
- Paul
- Phantom of the Opera
- Prometheus
- Psycho
- The Purge
- The Purge: Election Year
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Shaun of the Dead
- Signs
- Sin
- Sinister
- Sinister 2
- The Sixth Sense
- The Skeleton Key
- Somewhere in Queens*
- Split
- The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Star Trek Beyond
- Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight
- Cycling - La Vuelta a España Stage 10
- MLB - Game of the Day #156
- MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:40 ET
- MLB - Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 ET
- "PFT Live"
- "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"
- "The Dan Patrick Show"
- "Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"
- "TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1
- "TODAY"
- "Nightly News with Tom Llamas"
- "Noticias Telemundo"
- "Noticias Telemundo Mediodia"
- "Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"
- "Access Hollywood" season 30
- "The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13
- "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13
- "Watch What Happens Live" season 23
Tubi
- "1408 (2007)"
- "21 Bridges"
- "3 From Hell"
- "71 (2014)"
- "A Dog's Way Home"
- "A Perfect Day"
- “A Score To Settle”
- “A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
- "About Last Night (2014)"
- "Across The Universe"
- "Addams Family Values"
- "After Yang"
- “Air Force One”
- "All Good Things"
- "All The Boys Love Mandy Lane"
- "All The Money In The World"
- “Along Came A Spider”
- “American Gangster”
- "American Hustle"
- “American Me”
- "An American Haunting"
- "And Soon The Darkness"
- “Angel Eyes”
- "Another Cinderella Story"
- “Are You Afraid Of The Dark?”
- "Assassination Nation"
- "Barely Lethal"
- “Beastly”
- "Beau Is Afraid"
- “Beetlejuice”
- "Ben-Hur (2016)"
- “Between Two Worlds”
- "Billy & Mandy Save Xmas"
- “Biosphere”
- “Black Dog"
- “Black Knight”
- “Blankman”
- "Bone Tomahawk"
- "Bones And All"
- "Boogeyman"
- "Boogeyman 2"
- "Boogeyman 3"
- “Boyz N’ The Hood”
- "Can You Keep A Secret"
- "Captain Phillips"
- "Carol"
- “Case 39”
- "Casino"
- "Climax"
- "Codename: Kids Next Door - Operation: Z.E.R.O"
- “Coming To America”
- "Cooties"
- "Cruel Intentions"
- “Dead Presidents”
- "Den Of Thieves"
- “Desperado”
- “Devil’s Knot”
- “Disclosure”
- "Disobedience"
- "Django Unchained"
- “Dog Eat Dog”
- “Domino”
- “Double Cross”
- “Dracula 2000"
- “Dreamer”
- “Driven”
- “Drumline”
- "Eighth Grade"
- “Enemy At The Gates”
- "Enemy"“Enough”
- "Equals"
- “Escape From Planet Earth”
- “Failure To Launch”
- "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
- “First Blood”
- "Flight 7500"
- "Fool's Gold"
- “Fools Rush In”
- “Freakzoid!”
- “Fried Green Tomatoes”
- “Fright Night (1985)”
- “From Hell”
- “Gangs Of New York”
- “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’”
- "Ghost In The Shell"
- “Ghost”
- "Ghostbusters II (1989)"
- “Good Burger”
- "Good Time"
- “Green Lantern: The Animated Series”
- “Gridiron Grind“Grim & Evil”
- "Heads Or Tails?"
- “Heist”
- "High Life"
- "Horns (2013)"
- "How To Be A Latin Lover"
- "How To Talk To Girls At Parties"
- "In Fabric"
- "Into The Forest"
- “Jack The Giant Slayer”
- “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”
- “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle”
- "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
- "Jurassic World"
- "Kung Fu Panda 2"
- "Kung Fu Panda 3"
- "Kung Fu Panda"
- "La Bamba (1987)"
- “Lake Placid”
- "Lamb"
- “Land Of Plenty”
- "Legion"
- “Little Giants”
- “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”
- "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"
- "Mean Girls"
- "Men In Black (1997)"
- "Men In Black II"
- "Men In Black 3"
- “Messengers 2: The Scarecrow”
- "Michael Jackson's This Is It”
- "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol"
- "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"
- “Mo’ Money”
- “Monster Trucks”
- "Moon (2009)"
- "Moonfall"
- "Morris From America"
- “Mucha Lucha!”
- "Mud (2012)"
- "My Bloody Valentine (2009)"
- "My Policeman"
- “Nanny McPhee”
- “No Man’s Land”
- "Obvious Child"
- “Ordinary Love”
- "Ouija: Origin Of Evil"
- "Ouija"
- "Outlaws"
- "Overboard (1987)"
- "Overboard (2018)"
- "Peeples"
- “Perpetrator”
- "Pi"
- "Pixels"
- "Poltergeist (2015)"
- "Presence (2024)"
- “Rambo III”
- “Rambo: First Blood Part II”
- "Rambo: Last Blood"
- "Rambo"“Riddick”
- "Rob Zombie's Halloween Ii"
- "Rob Zombie's Halloween"
- "Samaritan"
- "Save the Last Dance”
- "Secret Window"
- "See No Evil"
- "Selena"
- “Serpico”
- "Set Up"
- "Seven Pounds"“Short Circuit 2”
- “Short Circuit”
- "Showing Up"
- “Showtime”
- "Sicario: Day Of The Soldado"
- "Sleepers"
- “Sleeping With Other People”
- "Sleepy Hollow"
- "Slice"
- “Small Soldiers”
- "Smurfs: The Lost Village"
- "Son Of A Gun""Sorority Row"
- “Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”
- “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”
- "Spy Kids 4"“Spy Kids”
- “Stand And Deliver”
- "Swiss Army Man"
- "Texas Chainsaw 3d"
- “The Accused”
- "The Addams Family (1991)"
- "The Blackcoat's Daughter"
- "The Captive"
- “The Covenant (2006)”
- “The Crazies”
- "The Descent: Part 2"
- "The Descent"
- “The Disaster Artist”
- “The Express”
- "The Eye (2008)"
- "The Florida Project"
- “The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy”
- "The Grudge 2 (2006)"
- "The Hot Chick"
- "The Informer"
- "The Inhabitant"
- "The Iron Claw"
- “The Italian Job (1969)”
- "The Last Exorcism"
- "The Legend Of Tarzan"
- “The Longest Yard (1974)”
- "The Longest Yard (2005)"
- "The Messengers"
- "The Monster"
- "The Mummy ('99)"
- "The Mummy Returns"
- "The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor"
- “The Outsiders”
- “The Perfect Guy”
- "The Prodigy (2019)"
- "The Pursuit Of Happyness"
- “The Replacements”
- "The Riot Club"
- “The Road To El Dorado”
- "The Roommate (2011)"
- “The Ruins”
- "The Smurfs (2011)"
- "The Smurfs 2"
- “The Tax Collector”
- “The To Do List”
- "The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall"
- "The Witch"
- “The Witches Of Eastwick”
- “They Live In The Grey”
- "Three Thousand Years Of Longing"
- "Trespass Against Us"
- "Uncle Drew"
- "Under The Silver Lake"
- "Under The Skin"
- "Vacation Friends 2"
- "Vertical Limit"
- “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”
- “What Lies Beneath”
- "White House Down"
- "White Men Can't Jump (2023)"
- "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody"
- "Wrong Turn (2021)"
- "Wyatt Earp"
- "You're Next"
The Criterion Channel
- "Romería" (2025)
Streaming movies to buy or rent (PVOD)
- "The Brink of War" (2026)
- "Confinement" (2026)
- "I Want Your Sex" (2026)
- "Just Play Dead" (2026)
- "Nightborn" (2026) [also on Shudder]
- "The Wrong Girls" (2026)
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Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
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