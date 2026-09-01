iPhone 18 Pro now tipped for just 3 colors — here's your options

Apple will debut the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next week, and a new leak from a regular tipster names three new colors for the new phones.

On Monday, an unboxing video purported to reveal dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone Ultra. That video showed the phone in four colors: a maroon-ish color, black, silver and blue.

However, today's leak from Weibo user Fixed Focos Digital only highlights three shades. Mostly, FFD seems to confirm previous rumors that the highlight color this year will be dark cherry which replaces last year's bright Cosmic Orange.

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They predict these iPhone 18 Pro colors:

Dark Cherry/burgundy

Sky Blue

Black

In a follow-up post, they claimed that they had seen no evidence of a silver variant being released this year. Last year, the iPhone 17 Pro was released in three colors: cosmic orange, deep blue and silver.

If this rumor holds up, Apple is looking to replace the full lineup of shades with all-new options this year.

Outside of black, sky blue isn't a new color. We've seen it before in the iPhone Air and MacBook Air, which tended to be more subtle and somewhat silvery depending on the lighting.

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Ditching a black or space grey colorway was controversial last year, so bringing it back might be Apple throwing a bone to our more goth-minded neighbors.

We'll know more about the colors, the new iPhones, and a slew of other potential devices on September 9 when new CEO John Ternus hosts his first major Apple event. It should be an interesting spectacle.

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