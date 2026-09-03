Anker just launched a ton of new products at IFA 2026 — including an AI-powered home hub
The Anker MindBase is just one of 22 new products from the brand
IFA 2026 is in full swing and Anker has made some pretty big announcements beyond just revealing a new MagSafe charger or two. Not only has the company revealed a swathe of new products, including its own AI-powered home hub (we'll get to that shortly), but it's also revealed it will be unifying all of its brands under one name from here on out.
That means its five sub-brands, including well-known names like Eufy and Soundcore, will now all be recognized as Anker. Founder and CEO of Anker Innovations, Steven Yang, said: "Category brands made sense when categories were separate. They no longer are. One brand, one promise – Ultimate Innovation, now unified across everything we make."
Instead, Anker will now present its products in two groups: Anker for You and Anker for Home. And there are new additions to both. And, as mentioned, this new era for Anker has been accompanied by some big product reveals that are worth talking about.
What new products have been announced
During its IFA 2026 appearance, Anker revealed a whopping 22 new products including headphones, earbuds, power banks, chargers and more. But, there's definitely some that stand out to us here at Tom's Guide. Take the Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35, which joins the brand's existing lineup of robot vacs. Equipped with a HydroJet 2.0 Self-Cleaning Roller Mop and 35,000Pa of suction power, it looks set to take on the dirt and dust throughout your home.
Or, the new Soundcore earbuds, the AeroClip 2 and AeroClip 2 Pro, bringing Anker's THUS AI chip to an on-ear clip form to add AI voice recording, capturing meetings, phone calls and personal interactions, as well as transcribing and summarizing them.
And then there's the Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 that claims it's "the world's fastest and coolest wireless power bank", as well as "the first magnetic power bank with a built-in cooling fan." According to Anker, it'll take your iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes.
Not forgetting the Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max, which is Anker's first time developing a robot lawn mower entirely in-house. What's different about it? Well, Anker says it is fully autonomous with no boundary wires or RTK, plus an automatic extendable cutting arm.
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When it comes to Anker's full IFA 2026 product announcement, though, the full range includes:
- Anker MindBase
- Anker MindBase Security Kit
- Anker Soundcore AeroClip 2 Pro
- Anker Soundcore AeroClip 2
- Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Buds 2
- Anker Sleep 4
- Anker Sleep 4 Pro
- Anker SleepLab
- Anker SleepLab Pro
- Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2
- Anker Laptop Charger Pro
- Anker MagStand Charging Station
- Anker Eufy TrackLight Cam S1
- Anker Eufy Video Doorbell S4
- Anker Eufy Smart Security Shield
- Anker Eufy NVR Security System E50
- Anker Eufy Window Camera E10
- Anker Eufy Fall Detection Sensor
- Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35
- Anker Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max
- Anker SOLIX Solarbank Max
Introducing Anker MindBase
Of the 22 products announced during IFA 2026, there was one that particularly caught our eye — the Anker MindBase.
This is Anker's first AI hub that it hopes will bring "the truly autonomous home to life." It'll connect your Anker and Matter-compatible devices across your home into one system, working alongside the likes of Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.
But it's also competing with these brands. The smart home hub space is busy with the likes of Google Nest and Amazon Echo, but for anyone who already owns a large number of Anker products, from Eufy vacuums to SOLIX power stations, this could be a tempting upgrade.
Anker uses what it calls a TrueSmart Agent to bring local intelligence across different areas of your home through dedicated AI agents. And with 48TB of expandable local storage, you can keep recordings, household data and even family photos inside your home safe.
While Anker has got a lot of new arrivals, it's not the only brand making waves at IFA 2026. You can follow all of our extensive coverage from Berlin's big tech show right here.
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Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
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