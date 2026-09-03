Anker just launched a ton of new products at IFA 2026 — including an AI-powered home hub

IFA 2026 is in full swing and Anker has made some pretty big announcements beyond just revealing a new MagSafe charger or two. Not only has the company revealed a swathe of new products, including its own AI-powered home hub (we'll get to that shortly), but it's also revealed it will be unifying all of its brands under one name from here on out.

That means its five sub-brands, including well-known names like Eufy and Soundcore, will now all be recognized as Anker. Founder and CEO of Anker Innovations, Steven Yang, said: "Category brands made sense when categories were separate. They no longer are. One brand, one promise – Ultimate Innovation, now unified across everything we make."

Instead, Anker will now present its products in two groups: Anker for You and Anker for Home. And there are new additions to both. And, as mentioned, this new era for Anker has been accompanied by some big product reveals that are worth talking about.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

What new products have been announced

(Image credit: Anker)

During its IFA 2026 appearance, Anker revealed a whopping 22 new products including headphones, earbuds, power banks, chargers and more. But, there's definitely some that stand out to us here at Tom's Guide. Take the Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35, which joins the brand's existing lineup of robot vacs. Equipped with a HydroJet 2.0 Self-Cleaning Roller Mop and 35,000Pa of suction power, it looks set to take on the dirt and dust throughout your home.

Or, the new Soundcore earbuds, the AeroClip 2 and AeroClip 2 Pro, bringing Anker's THUS AI chip to an on-ear clip form to add AI voice recording, capturing meetings, phone calls and personal interactions, as well as transcribing and summarizing them.

And then there's the Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2 that claims it's "the world's fastest and coolest wireless power bank", as well as "the first magnetic power bank with a built-in cooling fan." According to Anker, it'll take your iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes.

Not forgetting the Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max, which is Anker's first time developing a robot lawn mower entirely in-house. What's different about it? Well, Anker says it is fully autonomous with no boundary wires or RTK, plus an automatic extendable cutting arm.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to Anker's full IFA 2026 product announcement, though, the full range includes:

Anker MindBase

Anker MindBase Security Kit

Anker Soundcore AeroClip 2 Pro

Anker Soundcore AeroClip 2

Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro

Anker Soundcore Liberty Buds 2

Anker Sleep 4

Anker Sleep 4 Pro

Anker SleepLab

Anker SleepLab Pro

Anker MagGo Power Bank Pro 2

Anker Laptop Charger Pro

Anker MagStand Charging Station

Anker Eufy TrackLight Cam S1

Anker Eufy Video Doorbell S4

Anker Eufy Smart Security Shield

Anker Eufy NVR Security System E50

Anker Eufy Window Camera E10

Anker Eufy Fall Detection Sensor

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35

Anker Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max

Anker SOLIX Solarbank Max

Introducing Anker MindBase

(Image credit: Anker)

Of the 22 products announced during IFA 2026, there was one that particularly caught our eye — the Anker MindBase.

This is Anker's first AI hub that it hopes will bring "the truly autonomous home to life." It'll connect your Anker and Matter-compatible devices across your home into one system, working alongside the likes of Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

But it's also competing with these brands. The smart home hub space is busy with the likes of Google Nest and Amazon Echo, but for anyone who already owns a large number of Anker products, from Eufy vacuums to SOLIX power stations, this could be a tempting upgrade.

Anker uses what it calls a TrueSmart Agent to bring local intelligence across different areas of your home through dedicated AI agents. And with 48TB of expandable local storage, you can keep recordings, household data and even family photos inside your home safe.

While Anker has got a lot of new arrivals, it's not the only brand making waves at IFA 2026. You can follow all of our extensive coverage from Berlin's big tech show right here.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.