Missed it in theaters? Here's every movie finally arriving on streaming in September 2026

Missed that critically acclaimed blockbuster in theaters? If you're a cinephile like I am, your goal is to see every movie when it comes out in theaters. But if you're a parent like me, you know that sometimes it's just not possible to do that. Heck, I literally watch movies for my job, and even I can't catch every movie when it comes out.

That's why we're here. At Tom's Guide, our staff watches hundreds of movies each year so that we can provide you with expert opinions on many of the new movies coming to streaming services.

Below, you'll find our takes on some of the biggest theatrical releases coming to streaming this month, as well as the full calendar for September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's already seen 76 movies this year, including 38 new releases.

Top movies to stream this September

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Disney+)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Science fiction movie

What's it about? The follow-up to the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," "The Mandalorian and Grogu" reprises Pedro Pascal and a cute baby Yoda puppet as our titular heroes. In this latest installment, they're taking down a mysterious Imperial warlord on the orders of New Republic leader Col. Ward (Sigourney Weaver).

Why you need to watch it: In my review of "The Mandalorian and Grogu," I didn't praise it for much. It's essentially "The Mandalorian" season 4 condensed into a 132-minute movie. But if you just like seeing Grogu be adorable, this movie will scratch that itch.

Stream "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on Disney+ now

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'Fuze' (HBO Max)

Fuze | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What's it about? "Fuze" stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Major Will Tranter. He and his team have been sent to a construction site in London following the discovery of an unexploded bomb. Things take a turn, though, when a timer is discovered on the bomb, seemingly as a distraction from a bank heist next door led by thief Giorgos Karalis (Theo James).

Why you need to watch it: We didn't formally review "Fuze," but our Entertainment Editor Rory Mellon declared it an overlooked movie you should check out once it's streaming. He also called it "thriller junk food," but if you read it in context, I'm not sure it's meant as an insult.

Stream "Fuze" on HBO Max starting September 4

'Moana' (2026) (PVOD)

Moana | Final Trailer | In Theaters July 10 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Adventure movie

What's it about? "Moana" stars Catherine Laga'aia as our titular heroine. She is the daughter of Chief Tui, who rules over the Polynesian island of Motunui. She's been chosen by the ocean to return its heart to Te Fiti, the goddess of nature, but her parents have done everything they can to prevent this. When disasters start to strike the island, though, she teams up with the reluctant demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to return the heart to Te Fiti.

Why you need to watch it: If you've already seen the 2016 animated "Moana," you've seen the better version of this movie. In his review of "Moana" (2026), contributing writer Josh Bell declared it a "pale copy" of the original and the "most pointless" Disney remake to date. It's here simply because it's a major streaming release this month; you should still always pick the animated version.

Buy or rent "Moana" (2026) from Amazon [PVOD] starting September 8

'Ice Cream Man' (PVOD)

ICE CREAM MAN - Official Trailer (Greenband) - Directed by Eli Roth | STUDIOCANAL - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Slasher horror movie

What's it about? This slasher movie has a pretty simple premise. An ice cream truck arrives in Bayleen Bay, and its purveyor is a mysterious figure (Ari Millen). It's soon revealed he's also a nefarious figure, as every child who consumes his treats becomes a possessed killer ready to destroy the town at his command.

Why you need to watch it: You might read this premise and watch the trailer, and think, "This movie looks absurd." According to our Entertainment Editor Rory Mellon, it is absurd — absurdly bad. He rated it a "skip" on the Tom's Guide Entertainment TikTok, though he did also say it might be so bad it's good. So if you love to hate-watch an awful movie, this one's for you.

Buy or rent "Ice Cream Man" from Amazon [PVOD] starting September 22

'Toy Story 5' (Disney+)

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated comedy-drama movie

What it's about: "Toy Story 5" centers on Bonnie (Scarlett Spears). Yes, this "Toy Story" movie focuses on the kid as much as the toys they play with. Bonnie is struggling to make friends until she gets her first tablet (Greta Lee). Her toys, including Jessie (Joan Cusack), Buzz (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks), are concerned that Bonnie isn't making the right friends, and that devices are pushing away toys for good.

Why you should watch it: I didn't think we needed another "Toy Story" movie. But in my "Toy Story 5" review, I was pleasantly surprised by the film's fresh story. It wasn't afraid to shift from Woody and Buzz to new main characters and gives the kids who play with the toys more screen time than ever. It's a definite must-watch now that it's on Disney+.

Stream "Toy Story 5" on Disney+ starting September 23

'Backrooms' (HBO Max)

Backrooms | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi horror movie

What's it about? Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a furniture store owner and things are not going well. But his life is upended forever when he discovers a hidden portal to an endless liminal space in the basement of his store. When he doesn't return to our world, his therapist, Mary (Renate Reinsve), goes in after him to try to bring him back.

Why you need to watch it: I loved this movie. In my "Backrooms" review, I declared it a combination of "The Blair Witch Project and "The Cabin in the Woods." The performances from the film's talented leads are great, and some scenes leave you literally breathless. The ending admittedly struggles, but the first two acts are enough to make it an incredible movie nonetheless.

Stream "Backrooms" on HBO Max starting September 25

Every theatrical release coming to streaming this month

Dates and titles subject to change. Theatrical releases coming to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) and streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) only; no straight-to-streaming movies are on this list.

SEPTEMBER 1

SEPTEMBER 2

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" (Disney+)

SEPTEMBER 3

SEPTEMBER 4

SEPTEMBER 8

SEPTEMBER 11

SEPTEMBER 12

"In the Grey" (Starz)

SEPTEMBER 15

SEPTEMBER 20

SEPTEMBER 22

SEPTEMBER 23

SEPTEMBER 25

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