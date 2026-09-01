3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including a chilling Martin Scorsese classic with Robert De Niro (Sept. 1-7)

Prime Video has confirmed its September 2026 slate, and the Amazon-owned streaming service is adding dozens of movies to its library to kick off the new month. But fear not thriller fans; you don’t need to waste time scrolling the new additions, because I’ve done the hard work for you and combed through the arrivals to find a trio of worthwhile thriller picks.

Prime Video subscribers really are spoilt for choice this week. In fact, there are so many solid options that cutting it down to just three was no easy task. However, my selections include a must-watch for “John Wick” fans and a Martin Scorsese classic with Robert De Niro. If you enjoy a movie packed with tension and twists, get these in your watchlist right now.

There's no time to waste, so without further introduction, these are the three new to Prime Video thriller movies worth watching this week.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Atomic Blonde’ (2017)

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Charlize Theron gives Keanu Reeves a run for his money in this action-thriller that feels very inspired by “John Wick.” It comes from director David Leitch, who was reportedly an (uncredited) co-director on the first Wick movie, so it’s perhaps no surprise that “Atomic Blonde” shares a lot of DNA. Set just days before the collapse of the Berlin Wall, this movie is an uber-stylish adrenaline-raiser with some memorable neon-lit action scenes.

Theron plays Lorraine Broughton, a high-ranking MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin to retrieve a watch stolen by a KGB agent. But this timepiece is more than a fancy accessory; it holds the name of every active intelligence agent in Berlin, so its return is of paramount importance. Once on the scene, Lorraine is drawn into a dangerous spy game where the line between friend and foe blurs. “John Wick” fans will love “Atomic Blonde."

Watch "Atomic Blonde" on Prime Video now

‘Cape Fear’ (1991)

“Cape Fear” was the seventh collaboration between director Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro. A remake of the 1962 movie of the same name, it’s a chilling psychological thriller in which De Niro plays one of the genre’s most disturbing villains, and Scorsese brings his usual filmmaking wizardry to the table. Unsurprisingly, De Niro scooped a deserved Oscar nomination for his role as a convicted psychopath out for revenge.

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Max Cady (De Niro) is released from prison after 14 years behind bars for rape and battery, but he doesn’t have redemption on his mind; Cady wants revenge against his public defender, Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), whom he believes butchered his defence. Cady soon begins tormenting Bowden and his family relentlessly, forcing the lawyer to take drastic action. It all leads up to a nail-biting conclusion set on the eponymous Cape Fear River.

Watch "Cape Fear" on Prime Video now

‘Don’t Breathe’ (2016)

DON'T BREATHE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Before revitalizing the “Alien” franchise with “Alien: Romulus,” director Fede Álvarez made “Don’t Breathe” a tense and suspenseful thriller that lives up to its name. As the intensity ratchets up, you might find yourself holding your breath. It’s a dark and effective horror-thriller with a stomach-turning twist. Without relying on the bloody mayhem Álvarez was known for after directing the 2013 “Evil Dead” reboot, “Don’t Breathe” thrives thanks to its more grounded tone and a heavy sense of atmosphere.

Set in Detroit, “Don’t Breathe” follows three thieves (Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette and Daniel Zovatto) who pick the reclusive Norman (Stephan Lang), a blind war veteran, as their next victim. Due to his age and visual impairment, they think he’ll be an easy mark. They quickly discover, to their horror, that Norman isn’t defenceless, and when they become trapped in his home, they are forced into a desperate battle to survive.

Watch "Don't Breathe" on Prime Video now

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