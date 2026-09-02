What to watch tonight: 44 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more (Sept. 2)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 2), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these free Prime Video movies you can stream right now.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'The Runner' (2026) (Prime Video)

The Runner - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller movie

What's it about? Gal Gadot stars in "The Runner" as Maia Marten. She's a successful London lawyer whose morning jog takes a scary turn when she learns her son has been kidnapped. To see him again, she must race across London on foot, meeting the kidnapper's increasingly dangerous demands.

Why you need to watch it: Is this just "Speed" but without the fast-moving bus?

Yes. Yes, it is. But "Speed" is an awesome premise, so why not repeat it? If you like a fast-paced action flick, this movie, included free in your Prime subscription, is worth checking out.

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Watch "The Runner" on Prime Video now

'Reacher' season 4 (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What's it about? Alan Ritchson is back for another "Reacher" adventure. Season 4 kicked off with the titular former investigator witnessing the death of a woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) in a Philadelphia subway car. Now, he, a Philadelphia cop (Tamara Green) and the woman's brother (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) have teamed up to learn why she took her own life. They just have to steer clear of the CIA and even more dangerous killers.

Why you need to watch it: I reviewed the "Reacher" season 4 premiere for Tom's Guide, and I loved it. The show sticks to what made the past three seasons a success, and Ritchson has never been more perfectly cast as the hulking yet witty Jack Reacher. I can't wait to watch episode 6 tonight.

Watch episode 6 of "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Disney+)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Science fiction movie

What's it about? Taking place after the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," this "Star Wars" movie reprises Pedro Pascal and a cute baby Yoda puppet as our titular heroes. This time, they're taking down a mysterious Imperial warlord on the orders of New Republic leader Col. Ward (Sigourney Weaver).

Why you need to watch it: In my review of "The Mandalorian and Grogu," I didn't praise the film for much. It's really just "The Mandalorian" season 4 condensed into a 132-minute movie. But if you like seeing Grogu be adorable, this movie will suffice. And now that it's part of your Disney+ subscription, at least you won't pay extra for it.

Watch "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on Disney+ now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Sept 2

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Lovesick"

"Turning Point: Generation 9/11"

"Driven" seasons 1-3

"Resident Evil: Damnation

"Resident Evil: Death Island"

"Resident Evil: Vendetta"

PRIME VIDEO

"Reacher" season 4 (new episode)

"The Runner" (2026)

PARAMOUNT+

"The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 (new episode)

"Average Joe" season 2 (new episode)

HBO MAX

"1000-lb Sisters" season 9 (TLC)

HULU

"The One Shot" season 1 finale

"The Shards," 9 p.m. PT (new episode)

"The Shards Official Podcast" finale, 9 p.m. PT

"9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later"

"Queen of the South" seasons 1-5

DISNEY+

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 (new episode)

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" (2026)

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast" premiere, 9 p.m. ET

"LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian" premiere

"The One Shot" season 1 finale

"9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later" (2026)

APPLE TV

"Ted Lasso" season 4 (new episode)

"Women in Blue (Las Azules)" season 2 (new episode)

Leagues Cup - Toluca vs. León, 9:30 p.m. ET

Leagues Cup - América vs. Monterrey, 11:30 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"The Real Housewives of London" season 1 finale (Bravo)

La Vuelta a España Stage 11

MLB - Game of the Day #156

MLB - Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m. ET

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:40 p.m. ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

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