Prime Video just added 98 new movies — here are the 5 I’m streaming first

September is here, which means fall and spooky season are just around the corner, and Prime Video is adding a whopping 98 movies to its library this month. With that many new titles landing at once, figuring out what’s actually worth watching can feel like a movie marathon in itself. Luckily, I’ve gone through the September lineup to pick out the films that deserve your attention, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time watching.

From action-packed thrillers to charming comedies and horror classics, I’ve narrowed the lineup down to five standout movies to check out this month. That includes one of Charlize Theron’s best-ever action-thrillers, a charming comedy-drama with real heart, and an iconic horror based on Stephen King’s novel.

5 Prime Video movies and shows to stream right now

‘Atomic Blonde’ (2017)

Atomic Blonde - Official International Trailer (Universal Pictures) HD - YouTube Watch On

If you enjoy an intense action-thriller, “Atomic Blonde” should be on your watchlist. Directed by David Leitch (uncredited co-director of “John Wick” and director of “Bullet Train”), the film is based on the 2012 graphic novel “The Coldest City” by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

I’ll always praise it for its impressive fight choreography, especially knowing that Charlize Theron performed nearly all of her own stunts after months of intense martial arts training, even cracking two teeth during rehearsals. And, as you’ll see, things get seriously brutal and intense.

Set in Berlin just days before the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Atomic Blonde” follows MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), who is sent to the city after a fellow British operative is killed. Her mission is to recover a stolen microfilm containing the identities of intelligence agents and uncover the double agent responsible for leaking information. Working alongside Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy), Lorraine confronts a dangerous network of KGB operatives, assassins, and rival spies while searching for the missing list.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘The Edge Of Seventeen’ (2017)

The Edge of Seventeen (2017) Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The Edge of Seventeen” is a brilliant coming-of-age comedy-drama I’d recommend to anyone looking for a charming movie. The film captures the spirit of 1980s John Hughes classics like “The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles” while giving them a modern twist.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also hinges on a fantastic performance from Hailee Steinfeld. Unlike many glossy Hollywood high school movies, it embraces the awkwardness, self-absorption, and emotional chaos of being a teenager (plus, I particularly enjoyed the comedic banter between Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson).

17-year-old Nadine Franklin (Hailee Steinfeld) is a high school student whose already complicated life becomes even more difficult when her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her popular older brother, Darian (Blake Jenner). Feeling increasingly isolated, Nadine turns to her sarcastic history teacher, Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson), while also developing an unexpected friendship with her awkward classmate Erwin (Hayden Szeto).

Watch on Prime Video now

‘Carrie’ (1976)

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

There’s no better time to watch the original “Carrie” now that the new TV adaptation is arriving on Prime Video next month. Stephen King’s 1974 debut novel of the same name has always been one of my favorites, and the classic film remains a true horror masterpiece.

Produced on a modest budget of under $2 million, it grossed more than $33 million domestically, becoming a box office smash during its time and an enduring horror classic widely regarded as one of the best supernatural horror films ever made.

Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is a shy high school student whose sheltered life is controlled by her fanatically religious mother and complicated by constant bullying from her classmates. After discovering she can move objects with her mind, Carrie begins to gain confidence when classmate Tommy Ross (William Katt) invites her to the senior prom. However, another student, Chris Hargensen (Nancy Allen), plots an elaborate prank to humiliate Carrie during the event.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘The Thing’ (1982)

The Thing Official Trailer #1 - Keith David Movie (1982) HD - YouTube Watch On

I rewatched “The Thing” recently and came to appreciate just how much I love this film, not only because of its compelling premise but also because of its truly incredible practical effects. It’s something the 2011 prequel should have taken note of.

This iconic sci-fi horror masterpiece from John Carpenter features astonishing, nightmare-inducing creature designs that make the entire film even more haunting. Not to mention, one of my favorite parts is the sense of paranoia that builds among the characters.

Set at an isolated American research station in Antarctica, “The Thing” follows helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) after a mysterious sled dog is pursued by a Norwegian helicopter and brought into his camp. MacReady and Dr. Copper (Richard Dysart) investigate the nearby Norwegian base, where they discover that something horrifying has happened. Soon, the researchers realize the dog is actually an alien organism capable of imitating any living creature it encounters. Now, the remaining men are unsure of who has been infected.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘The Visit’ (2013)

The Visit - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Spooky season isn’t far away, and if you need a good horror film to get you in the mood, “The Visit” is the perfect movie. This found-footage psychological horror is deeply unsettling and claustrophobic, with unexpected laugh-out-loud comedy largely driven by the witty dynamic between the two young leads.

I also love that the film modernizes classic fairy-tale tropes reminiscent of “Hansel and Gretel,” and while I don’t want to give too much away, I will say that the twist is truly shocking.

Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and her younger brother Tyler (Ed Oxenbould) are sent to a secluded Pennsylvania farmhouse to spend a week with their grandparents, Nana and Pop Pop, whom they have never met. Their mother, who has been estranged from her parents for years, stays behind while the children document their visit for a film Becca is making. At first, their grandparents seem welcoming, but their increasingly bizarre behavior soon leaves the siblings unsettled.

Watch on Prime Video now

Every movie just added to Prime Video

Here's the full list of all 98 movies that were just added to Prime Video:

A Serious Man (2009)

Ali G Indahouse: The Movie (2003)

Army Of Darkness (1993)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Bird On A Wire (1990)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Breaking News In Yuba County (2021)

Breezy (1973)

Bruno (2009)

Cape Fear (1962)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power (2005)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1982)

Chef (2014)

Collateral (2004)

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Devil (2010)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Fear (1996)

For Love Of The Game (1999)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Leatherheads (2008)

Matinee (1993)

Max (2015)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Morbius (2022)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

Munich (2006)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Overboard (1987)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rain Man (1988)

Raising Cain (1992)

Reality Bites (1994)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Slaughterhouse-Five (1972)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Brink’s Job (1978)

The Edge Of Seventeen (2017)

The First Omen (2024)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mummy (2017)

The Muse (1999)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The River Wild (1994)

The Shepherd of the Hills (1941)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

The Thing (1982)

The Visit (2013)

The War Wagon (1967)

They Live (1988)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Valkyrie (2008)

Valley Girl (1983)

Van Helsing (2004)

Videodrome (1983)

Wild at Heart (1990)

Winchester ’73 (1950)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

Trap (2024)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.