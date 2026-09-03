iPhone Ultra price rumors — here's how much you can expect to pay for Apple’s first foldable

Apple is clearly late to the foldable game, but with its “surprise and shine” event a little over a week away, the buzz around the iPhone Ultra is kicking into high gear. While the prospect of Apple’s first foldable device hitting the market is genuinely exciting, there’s one thing I can’t shake: its rumored price.

That’s because I’ve tested many of the best foldable phones around, including recent releases like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. I've been tracking every iPhone Ultra price rumor over the last few months, and the scattered predictions are cause for concern. There’s no denying that this device is heading into ultra-luxury territory, but if history has any bearing, Apple can’t afford to price it out of reach.

iPhone Ultra could be $2,000 to $2,500

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 256GB 512GB 1TB Apple iPhone Ultra (low estimate) $2,100 $2,300 $2,300 Apple iPhone Ultra (mid estimate) $2,300 $2,500 $2,700 Apple iPhone Ultra (high estimate) $2,500 $2,700 $2,900 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra $2,099 $2,299 $2,699 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold $1,899 $2,019 $2,249 Motorola Razr Fold N/A $1,899 N/A

Analysts have been estimating the foldable’s price for a while now, with the latest reports indicating that the iPhone Ultra could fetch anywhere from $2,000 to $2,500. As much as I’d love for Apple to undercut the competition by keeping it closer to $2,000, realistically I think it will land north of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s $2,099 starting price.

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So far, though, reports haven't clarified how those price points align with specific storage configurations. At the baseline tier, a 256GB iPhone Ultra could start around $2,100 to directly match what Samsung charges for its top-of-the-line foldable. On the higher end of the spectrum, it could easily reach a whopping $2,500 for the baseline option — with upwards of $2,900 for 1TB. Personally, I feel $2,300 is the most realistic sweet spot.

As shown in the chart above, here's how the iPhone Ultra is expected to stack up against its direct rivals across each storage tier. Based on Apple’s current price structure with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, each storage tier is separated by roughly $200.

Reasons why it could cost so much

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

Apple is stepping into uncharted territory with the iPhone Ultra, so it’s understandable why it could command a premium. While the form factor appears to feature a wider aspect ratio than rival book-style models that have been on the market for years, there are practical engineering reasons behind a potential $2,000+ starting price.

One of the biggest drivers is the nearly invisible crease Apple has reportedly developed to make the inner display look seamless. No manufacturer has truly eliminated this aesthetic compromise, as most current foldables still exhibit a noticeable indentation. Even if you aren't bothered by a standard crease, engineering it out entirely adds serious manufacturing costs.

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However, Samsung has done a very impressive job of minimizing the crease with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, thanks to its Flex Titanium tech.

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

Under the hood, Apple’s A20 Pro chip is tipped to leverage a cutting-edge 2nm process node. Paired with broad component cost increases across the supply chain, that silicon upgrade could push the iPhone Ultra's bill of materials substantially higher. No hardware maker is immune to these pressures — both Google and Samsung launched their latest foldables with $100 price hikes over their previous generations.

The most compelling justification for a higher price tag may come down to the software experience in iOS 27. Beyond Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features, the real differentiator is system-level optimization for dynamic app scaling and fluid transitions.

Android hardware partners still wrestle with consistent multi-window layouts, so if Apple nails seamless transitions across both screens in both portrait and landscape modes, that polished software experience could easily help justify the markup.

History can’t afford to repeat itself

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is playing a delicate game when it comes to pricing. I can’t help but think about the lukewarm adoption of the Apple Vision Pro, which many attribute directly to its exorbitant starting price. The iPhone Ultra could easily run into a similar wall if it launches at $2,500.

I’ve long argued that foldables drive the most meaningful hardware innovation today, and consumers are often willing to pay a premium for a genuinely extraordinary experience. Yet, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold proved that pricing can be fatal, with its $2,899 sticker shock largely to blame.

That’s why I can't emphasize enough that $2,300 is the real sweet spot for the iPhone Ultra. It isn't so astronomical that it scares away buyers accustomed to paying $1,000+ for standard flagships, while still allowing Apple to command a premium that reflects the engineering behind it.

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