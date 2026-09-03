Netflix Report Card 2026: Is the world’s biggest streaming service still worth it?

Netflix has become almost synonymous with streaming. In fact, 72% of adults in the U.S. say they watch programming on Netflix, making it one of the most widely used streaming services. It’s also a service the entire Tom’s Guide streaming team subscribes to, partly because, let’s be honest, keeping up with the latest movies and shows is part of the job. From huge hits like “Stranger Things” and “Wednesday” to its steady stream of new movies, there’s rarely a shortage of something to watch.

But popularity doesn’t automatically mean value. That’s why the Tom’s Guide streaming team is grading the biggest streaming services across the things that really matter, including price, library, originals, interface and live content. The goal is to get beneath the headlines and work out which services are actually worth your time and money.

Today, we’re turning our attention to Netflix to see whether the world’s biggest streaming service still deserves a place near the top, or whether the competition has started to catch up.

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Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tier Price (monthly) Ads Live sports Concurrent streaming Offline downloads Standard (with ads) $8.99 Yes Yes 2 devices 15 downloads per device / month Standard $19.99 No Yes 2 devices Up to 100 active downloads per device Premium $26.99 No Yes 4 devices Up to 100 active downloads per device

Netflix’s pricing is fairly straightforward, with Standard with ads at $8.99/month, Standard at $19.99/month and Premium at $26.99/month. The cheapest tier is tempting if you just want access to Netflix’s library, but the ad-free Standard plan is where things get expensive (like, a huge jump).

At $19.99, it’s marginally more expensive than HBO Max’s $18.49 Standard plan, while Prime Video remains a particularly strong value when bundled with an Amazon Prime membership (only $14.99/month). That makes the $8.99 Standard with ads plan our pick for the best value, assuming you can live with ad breaks. It gives you access to Netflix’s full library, two simultaneous streams and downloads on two devices, while still keeping the monthly cost below most of its major rivals.

If you absolutely hate ads, Standard is the more sensible upgrade, but at nearly $20 a month, Netflix starts to feel like a service you need to use regularly to justify the expense. But if you’re using the service every day, it’s much harder to argue with the price, especially when you’re getting a steady stream of movies and shows to watch every week.

Grade: B-

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Library

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix may not have quite as many titles as the likes of Prime Video, but it arguably has one of the most reliable libraries when it comes to keeping things fresh. New movies and shows arrive throughout the week. That steady rotation means you’re unlikely to find yourself endlessly scrolling through the same old titles, particularly with Netflix originals sitting alongside the licensed movies and shows that make their way around the streaming services.

You’re unlikely to find yourself endlessly scrolling through the same old titles.

It’s also particularly good at timing its library around what people are actually watching. As Halloween approaches, for example, Netflix will be adding horror titles including “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Ready or Not,” while September will bring the “Resident Evil” movie collection and “Alien.” That kind of seasonal refresh makes the service feel relevant throughout the year.

However, while Netflix’s library is constantly growing, its originals are much more hit or miss. Its original movies in particular remain a weak point, which takes some of the shine off an otherwise dependable library. I’ll get into that more below.

Grade: B

Originals

(Image credit: Eli Joshua Ade / Netflix)

There’s no denying Netflix has delivered some excellent original shows over the past 12 months. “His & Hers,” “I Will Find You,” “Bridgerton” season 4, “Stranger Things” season 5 and “Wednesday” season 2 are some of the obvious standouts, proving the streamer still knows how to create shows that get people talking.

There’s usually something new to look forward to, too, whether that’s a returning favorite or a fresh spinoff, with “The Gentlemen,” “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” and the “Monster” anthology series all getting new seasons this year.

Netflix’s biggest strength is undoubtedly its roster of original shows, but its grade slips dramatically when movies enter the picture.

Netflix’s biggest strength is undoubtedly its roster of original shows, but unfortunately, its grade slips dramatically when movies enter the picture. Original films have never been Netflix’s strongest suit, and the past 12 months have only reinforced that for me. “The Woman in Cabin 10,” “The Last House,” “72 Hours” and “Office Romance” are particularly weak examples, and it’s gotten to the point where I rarely feel genuinely excited when a new Netflix movie is announced.

That’s not the case with its shows, where I’m still immediately interested in seeing what Netflix has coming next. For that reason, despite its frustrating movie output, Netflix still scrapes a pass for original content.

Grade: C-

Interface

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s interface has remained one of its biggest strengths, although the past year has brought some changes I’m not entirely sold on. The service is still incredibly easy to navigate, with personalized rows, clear categories and a strong recommendation system that usually does a decent job of putting something watchable in front of you.

Netflix has also rolled out a redesigned TV experience, moving shortcuts for shows, movies, games and profiles to the top of the screen, while introducing a dedicated watchlist, “Continue Watching” and other saved content.

Some of Netflix’s recent tinkering has made finding exactly what you want feel a little less effortless.

However, I’m not convinced every change has been for the better. Netflix removed the familiar Netflix Original badge from titles in late 2025, which is a surprisingly annoying change if, like me, you sometimes browse for Netflix originals. You now have to click into a title to work out whether it’s actually a Netflix production, rather than spotting the little red logo at a glance.

The interface is still polished and generally intuitive, but some of Netflix’s recent tinkering has made finding exactly what you want feel a little less effortless.

Grade: B-

Live content

(Image credit: Matt Sayles / Netflix)

Netflix has made a serious push into live content over the past 12 months, and it’s becoming a much more compelling option if you enjoy watching events as they happen. “WWE Raw” continues to stream live every week, while Netflix has expanded its sports offering with NFL games, boxing and its first-ever live MLB events. In 2026 alone, that has included “MLB Opening Night” between the Yankees and Giants, the “T-Mobile Home Run Derby” and “MLB at Field of Dreams.”

The variety is arguably Netflix’s biggest strength here. It’s not just sports, either, with the streamer also offering live comedy, awards shows and other entertainment events, all included with every Netflix plan.

It’s not quite a live TV replacement, but a very welcome bonus for Netflix subscribers.

However, if you’re looking for Netflix to replace a traditional live TV service, you might be disappointed. Its live lineup is still built around big, occasional events rather than a huge selection of channels, so it won’t compete with dedicated live TV services for breadth.

Still, Netflix is clearly taking live programming more seriously, and the addition of MLB alongside its growing NFL and WWE presence makes it increasingly valuable for sports fans. That’s enough to earn a B: not quite a live TV replacement, but a very welcome bonus for Netflix subscribers.

Note: This is just an evaluation of the live programming on offer in the U.S. Live programming varies by market.

Grade: B

Overall grade: B-

So, where does Netflix stand after another year of streaming? Pretty well, but not quite at the top of our report card. Its huge and constantly refreshed library, strong roster of original shows and growing live offering make it an easy service to recommend, but its original movies and increasingly expensive ad-free tiers hold it back.

Our grade feels fair: Netflix remains a streaming essential for many households, particularly if you watch it regularly, but it’s no longer an automatic winner. If you’re already subscribed, there’s plenty here to keep you coming back. If you’re considering adding another service, though, there are now cheaper and arguably better options, like HBO Max.

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