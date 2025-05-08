How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025: live stream the ceremony online from anywhere

The annual celebration of the very best shows, stars and stunning moments to grace the U.K.'s small screen arrives on Sunday — the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards from London's Royal Festival Hall, with acclaimed actor Alan Cumming hosting the event for the first time.

Read on to find out how to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 streams from anywhere with a VPN.

BAFTA TV Awards 2025 date, time, TV channels, free stream The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards takes place on Sunday, May 11

► Time: 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S./Can/Aus — BritBox

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This year BAFTA has flown over Alan Cumming from "The Traitors U.S." to host the prestigious ceremony. And it sees two of 2024's most talked about shows — "Baby Reindeer" and "Mr Bates vs The Post Office" — going head-to-head in several categories with four nominations each.

Some of British television's best loved stars are among this year's performance nominees, including Gary Oldman and Richard Pryce for "Slow Horses" season 4, David Tennant for "Rivals", and Billie Piper for "Scoop". But these awards also honour the most talented purveyors of their craft in categories as diverse as documentary, factual, sports coverage, children's, soaps and daytime TV.

Plus, stalwart presenter Kirsty Wark is to recieve the BAFTA Fellowship for her years of service. Keep reading to discover where to watch 2025 BAFTA TV Awards streams online no matter where in the world you are — and potentially for free!

How to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 for FREE in the U.K

(Image credit: Free)

TV fans in the U.K. can watch full coverage of the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 on BBC One on TV in the U.K. from 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 11. That means you can also stream the ceremony live or on-demand on the Beeb's FREE streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. Just note that you need to have a valid TV licence to do so. Brit abroad and don't want to miss your free BAFTA TV Awards stream? Don't worry — you can watch it via VPN instead. Details below.

How to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards 2025 on your usual subscription? You can still watch the action live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN:

NordVPN is the best VPN we've ever tested. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services all over the world, it's fast, and it has top-level security features. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price, it's a great investment.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your usual service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards and watch just like you would at home.

Watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in the U.S., Canada and Australia

BritBox — the international streaming platform specializing in U.K. television — is set to show this year's BAFTA TV Awards in the U.S, Canada, Australia and the Nordics.

It costs $8.99/CA$10.99/AU$9.99/month or $89.99/CA$109.99/AU$99.99/year, but new users can try BritBox absolutely free thanks to its 7-day trial. BritBox can be streamed via laptops, smartphones, tablets and through streaming devices that vary according to your region.

Foxtel subscribers in Australia will also be able to watch the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards on TV through the Famous channel at 12 p.m. AEST on Monday.

Brits abroad in one of the above countries can still watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 for FREE on the BBC iPlayer by downloading a VPN.

BAFTA TV Awards 2025 nominations

Best Drama Series

"Blue Lights"

"Sherwood"

"Supacell"

"Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light"

Best Scripted Comedy

"Alma's Not Normal"

"Brassic"

"G'wed"

"Ludwig"

Best Limited Drama

"Baby Reindeer"

"Lost Boys and Fairies"

"Mr Bates vs The Post Office"

"One Day"

Best Actor

Martin Freeman – "The Responder"

Richard Gadd – "Baby Reindeer"

Lennie James – "Mr Loverman"

Toby Jones – "Mr Bates vs The Post Office"

Gary Oldman – "Slow Horses"

David Tennant – "Rivals"

Best Actress

Marisa Abela – "Industry"

Sharon D. Clarke – "Mr Loverman"

Monica Dolan – "Mr Bates vs The Post Office"

Anna Maxwell Martin – "Until I Kill You"

Lola Petticrew – "Say Nothing"

Billie Piper – "Scoop"

Best Male Comedy Performance

Phil Dunning – "Smoggie Queens"

Danny Dyer – "Mr Bigstuff"

Bilal Hasna – "Extraordinary"

Nabhaan Rizwan – "Kaos"

Oliver Savell – "Changing Ends"

Dylan Thomas-Smith – "G'wed"

Best Female Comedy Performance

Lolly Adefope – "The Franchise"

Nicola Coughlan – "Big Mood"

Ruth Jones – "Gavin and Stacey: The Finale"

Kate O'Flynn – "Everyone Else Burns"

Anjana Vasan – "We Are Lady Parts"

Sophie Willan – "Alma's Not Normal"

Memorable Moment

"Bridgerton": The carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope

"Gavin and Stacey: The Finale": Smithy's Wedding: Mick Stands Up

"Mr Bates vs The Post Office": Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline

"Rivals": Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis

"Strictly Come Dancing": Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland waltz to "You'll Never Walk Alone"

"The Traitors": Paul isn't my son... but Ross is!

For a full list of BAFTA TV Awards 2025 nominations, head to the official site

