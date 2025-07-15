How to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2025 on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

You can watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 live on BBC, streaming for free, from July 15, 2025. The free stream includes all 10 episodes and every Made-to-Measure challenge as Sewing Bee grips sewers round the world.

The British platform will stream The Great British Sewing Bee live and in HD as 12 new seamsters tackle dramatic pleats and and tricky garments. But how can you watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC stream in Canada and the U.S. too? And what devices is BBC iPlayer on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" BBC iPlayer...

How to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2025 on BBC iPlayer

The BBC has exclusive rights to "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2025 in the U.K. and will be showing season 11 FREE on its streaming platform BBC iPlayer.

You must be a British resident and have a valid TV license. If so, register for your account today.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly. The quality is good, and worthy of one of the BBC's best reality TV shows.

How to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is free to watch, but is it only broadcasting "The Great British Sewing Bee" for free in the U.K.

Sewing lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer free Sewing Bee stream in the U.S.A and Canada.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" S11 on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free "The Great British Sewing Bee" stream on iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the "The Great British Sewing Bee" on iPlayer for free.

What does BBC's "The Great British Sewing Bee" include?

BBC iPlayer will have full coverage of "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 – the 2025 series – hosted by Sara Pascoe, who returns to the sewing room after a spell of maternity leave.

Judges Patrick Grant (former director of Savile Row tailors Norton & Sons) and British fashion designer Esme Young (@miss_esme_young) will test the sewers' skills with a 90-minute Transformation Challenge and the Made-to-Measure challenge.

One sewer will earn Garment of the Week while another will leave the sewing room.

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android/Google TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (phone & tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Phones and Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is BBC iPlayer the best way to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2025?

The BBC is the only way to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 – from launch on Tuesday, July 15.

According to the BBC Annual Report published July 15, "digital consumption of BBC content significantly increased this year [2025] with nearly 10% more requests on BBC iPlayer."

For the best streaming experience, the BBC recommends a 1.5Mbps connection for standard definition and 5Mbps for high definition (HD).

