How to watch 'Say Nothing' online from anywhere — featuring Lola Petticrew and Maxine Peake

Explosive drama "Say Nothing" explores a time and place where the personal and the political amount to the same thing - Northern Ireland during the Troubles. Amid the carnage and the chaos, a mother of ten goes missing but a code of silence is in operation. Here's how to watch "Say Nothing" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Say Nothing' - date, time, TV channel, live streams "Say Nothing" premieres in the U.S. and U.K. on Thursday, November 14.

• U.S. — Hulu (30-day FREE trial)

• U.K. — Disney Plus

Based on the New York Times bestseller "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland" but woven into something else entirely - a thriller with the jeopardy always real and still resonating down through the years.

On one level, the show is based around the stories of Gerry Adams (the former President of Sinn Fein), Jean McConville (the missing woman), IRA volunteer Dolours Price who was sent to jail for her role in the 1973 Old Bailey bombing, her sister Marian, and Brendan "The Dark" Hughes, a notorious high-level IRA commander.

On another, it has a powerful political message for today. The 1997 Good Friday Agreement paved the way for almost two decades of peace but the past has a way of demanding a second-hearing and some stories just refuse to go away. Gerry Adams denies any involvement in the IRA to this day.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Say Nothing" online and from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'Say Nothing' on TV and online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Say Nothing" premieres with all nine episodes on Thursday, November 14 on Hulu (30-day free trial for new users).

If traveling away from U.S., it is still possible to watch "Say Nothing" from anywhere via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Say Nothing' in Canada, the U.K. and Australia

All nine episodes of "Say Nothing" will be available to stream in Canada, the U.K. and Australia on Disney Plus on Thursday, November 14. Check our guide to today's best Disney Plus prices and deals.

'Say Nothing' - Cast

Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price

Maxine Peake as older Dolours

Hazel Doupe as Marian Price

Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes

Josh Finan as Gerry Adams

Michael Colgan as older Gerry

Jack Myers as Elliot

Amy Molloy as Pvt Sarah Jane

Megan Cusack as Collette

Paul Mallon as Michael McConville

Emily Healy as Helen McConville

Kerri Quinn as Chrissie

Ryan McParland as Jimmy Dooley

Stuart Graham

Rory Kinnear

'Say Nothing' episode guide

Season 1: Episode 1 - "The Cause" - A story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland. Dolours Price comes from an IRA family. When the city of Belfast erupts into violence, Dolours swears she’s not going to get involved...

S01 E02 - "Land of Password, Wink, and Nod" - Dolours helps a friend out of the hospital.

S01 E03 - "I'll Be Seeing You" - For Dolours, the line between friend and enemy starts to blur.

S01 E04 - "Tout" - Brendan unearths a mole in the IRA’s ranks.

S01 E05 - "Evil Little Maniacs" - The Price sisters bring the fight to London.

S01 E06 - "Do No Harm" - Dolours and Marian discover a new weapon – their bodies.

S01 E07 - "Theater People" - Dolours and Marian make new friends.

S01 E08 - "I Lay Waiting" - For Dolours and Gerry Adams, the past won’t go away, you know.

S01 E09 - "The People in the Dirt" - Dolours breaks the IRA’s code of silence.

Who wrote the book "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland" that informs the show? The bestselling book was written by author and journalist Patrick Radden Keefe and was published to widespread acclaim in 2018. Keefe started researching and writing it after reading an obituary for Dolours Price in 2013.

