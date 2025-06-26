How to watch CMA Fest 2025 online, on TV and stream Shaboozey, Keith Urban and more from anywhere

Festival season is in full swing and you can catch all the highlights from the biggest weekend in country music. With performances from some fo the genres biggest stars, here’s how to watch CMA Fest 2025 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

The 2025 edition of CMA Fest took place over five days at the start of June, taking over Nashville, Tennessee and packing out the Nissan Stadium with the venue hosting two stages, in addition to the legends and rising stars taking to the stage over at the Ascend Amphitheater.

The three-hour primetime special, hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde, will feature select performances from the main venue, including songs from the likes of Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Shaboozey and Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins and more. Johnson and McBryde are also set to perform.

It’s set to be an unmissable show for country music fans with epic performances and one-off collaborations, and we’ve got all the info on how to watch CMA Fest 2025 online and from anywhere.

Watch CMA Fest 2025 in the U.S.

CMA Fest 2025 airs on Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch the special the following day on Hulu, which costs $9.99 per month basic or $18.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $10.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Watch CMA Fest 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching CMA Fest 2025 on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's one of the best VPNs on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Watch CMA Fest 2025 in Canada

As in the U.S., CMA Fest goes out on Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadians can watch on CTV or stream for free on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

Watch CMA Fest 2025 in the U.K.

Country music fans in the U.K. might have to wait a little longer for CMA Fest 2025. Last year, BBC iPlayer broadcast the show in early August, but we have had no such announcement this year.

If any updates arrive we'll tell you about them right here.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian fans visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Watch CMA Fest 2025 in Australia

Aussies will be able to watch CMA Fest 2025 on Stan, with the special set to drop at 10 a.m. AEST on Friday, June 27.

Stan prices start from AU$12 per month and head up to AU$22.

With NordVPN, Aussies abroad can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

All you need to know about CMA Fest 2025

When did CMA Fest 2025 take place? While CMA Fest 2025 took place from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8, the best performances from across the weekend have been collected into this primetime special which is set to land on Thursday, June 26 in the U.S. and Canada, and Friday, June 27 in Australia.

Who performed at CMA Fest 2025?

Here's a full list of the performances and songs you can expect to see in the CMA Fest 2025 primetime special:

Trace Adkins – "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk"

Jason Aldean – "Whiskey Drink"

Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt – "It's A Great Day To Be Alive"

Kelsea Ballerini – "Baggage"

Dierks Bentley – "She Hates Me"

Dierks Bentley and Zach Top – "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)" and "Mountain Music" Medley

Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson – "Play Something Country"

Brooks & Dunn and Marcus King – "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)"

Luke Bryan – "Country Song Came On"

Jordan Davis – "Bar None"

Riley Green – "Worst Way"

Cody Johnson – "The Fall"

Cody Johnson and Carín León – "She Hurts Like Tequila"

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll – "Hard Fought Hallelujah"

Ella Langley – "weren't for the wind"

Ashley McBryde – "Rattlesnake Preacher"

Parker McCollum – "What Kinda Man"

Scotty McCreery – "Five More Minutes"

Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?"

Rascal Flatts – "Life Is A Highway"

Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce – "My Wish"

The Red Clay Strays – "No One Else Like Me"

Darius Rucker – "Wagon Wheel"

Dylan Scott – "Country Till I Die"

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – "Amen"

Blake Shelton – "Stay Country or Die Tryin'"

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins – "Hillbilly Bone"

Zach Top – "I Never Lie"

Keith Urban – "Straight Line"

Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug – "All The Way"

Who hosted CMA Fest 2025? The CMA Fest 2025 special is being hosted by country music icons Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde.

