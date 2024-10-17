How to watch 'Rivals' online – stream Jilly Cooper TV show from anywhere
It's England in the mid-1980s, power and greed are all the rage and may the worst man win
Possibly the most famous of Dame Jilly Cooper's bonk-busting Rutshire Chronicles series of novels (from Riders in 1986 to Tackle! in 2023), "Rivals" (originally published in 1988) finally receives the eight-episode TV treatment with an ensemble cast boasting Alex Hassell as posh horse-riding type Rupert Campbell-Black, David Tennant as his sworn enemy Lord Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner as media star Declan O’Hara.
Read on for how to watch "Rivals" online and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Rivals" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, October 18.
• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle
• Rest of the World — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Get ready for a retro trip through the big hair, big shoulder pads and loadsamoney era of Thatcher's Britain in 1986 and pull up a seat as two loathsome stereotypes and their associated hangers-on indulge in a ruthless battle of the egos powered by naked ambition.
There's an independent TV franchise in the mix on this occasion as well as all the usual deal making and double-crossing, sexual athletics and shocking behavior and entitled over-indulgence we will always associate with the self-styled social elite of this time.
Read on to see the ways you can watch "Rivals" online on streaming platforms the world over.
How to watch 'Rivals' online in the U.S.
"Rivals" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Friday, October 18 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.
You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.
And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.
Watch 'Rivals' from anywhere in the world
If "Rivals" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Rivals" online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'Rivals' in the U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond
"Rivals" will stream on Disney Plus in territories most outside the U.S. – including Canada, the U.K. and Australia – with the same release date: Friday, October 18.
The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.
'Rivals' cast, episodes and key info
'Rivals' - Episode guide
- Episode 1 – Friday, October 18
- Episode 2 – Friday, October 18
- Episode 3 – Friday, October 18.
- Episode 4 – Friday, October 18.
- Episode 5 – Friday, October 18
- Episode 6 – Friday, October 18
- Episode 7 – Friday, October 18.
- Episode 8 – Friday, October 18.
'Rivals' - Cast list
- Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black
- David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham
- Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara
- Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook
- Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara
- Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara
- Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara
- Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O'Hara
- Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker
- Oliver Chris as James Vereker
- Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones
- Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones
- Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham
- Luke Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham
- Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton
- Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton
- Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn
- Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton
- Lara Peake as Daysee Butler
- Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson
- Maggie Steed as Lady Gosling
- David Calder as Fergus Penney
- Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton
- Guy Siner as Bishop Brenton
- Brendan Patricks as Henry Hampshire
- Rich Keeble as Brian Hetherington
'Rivals' official trailer
Where was "Rivals" filmed?
The Cotswolds, Wiltshire and Wales provided the main settings standing-in for the fictional 'Rutshire'. Locations here included Tetbury and, outside the Cotswolds, Neston Park in Corsham (Wiltshire) and Woodbine House in Monmouthshire. The Battleaxes Pub in Wraxall (Somerset) and Bristol's Harbour Hotel on Corn Street, Bottle Yard Studios and the coastal town of Clevedon were also used.
