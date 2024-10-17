How to watch 'Rivals' online – stream Jilly Cooper TV show from anywhere

Possibly the most famous of Dame Jilly Cooper's bonk-busting Rutshire Chronicles series of novels (from Riders in 1986 to Tackle! in 2023), "Rivals" (originally published in 1988) finally receives the eight-episode TV treatment with an ensemble cast boasting Alex Hassell as posh horse-riding type Rupert Campbell-Black, David Tennant as his sworn enemy Lord Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner as media star Declan O’Hara.

'Rivals' streams, release date "Rivals" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, October 18.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

Get ready for a retro trip through the big hair, big shoulder pads and loadsamoney era of Thatcher's Britain in 1986 and pull up a seat as two loathsome stereotypes and their associated hangers-on indulge in a ruthless battle of the egos powered by naked ambition.

There's an independent TV franchise in the mix on this occasion as well as all the usual deal making and double-crossing, sexual athletics and shocking behavior and entitled over-indulgence we will always associate with the self-styled social elite of this time.

How to watch 'Rivals' online in the U.S.

"Rivals" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Friday, October 18 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'Rivals' from anywhere in the world

If "Rivals" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch 'Rivals' in the U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond

"Rivals" will stream on Disney Plus in territories most outside the U.S. – including Canada, the U.K. and Australia – with the same release date: Friday, October 18.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'Rivals' cast, episodes and key info

'Rivals' - Episode guide

'Rivals' - Cast list

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham

Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook

Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara

Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara

Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara

Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O'Hara

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker

Oliver Chris as James Vereker

Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones

Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones

Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham

Luke Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham

Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton

Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton

Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn

Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton

Lara Peake as Daysee Butler

Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson

Maggie Steed as Lady Gosling

David Calder as Fergus Penney

Guy Siner as Bishop Brenton

Brendan Patricks as Henry Hampshire

Rich Keeble as Brian Hetherington

'Rivals' official trailer

Where was "Rivals" filmed? The Cotswolds, Wiltshire and Wales provided the main settings standing-in for the fictional 'Rutshire'. Locations here included Tetbury and, outside the Cotswolds, Neston Park in Corsham (Wiltshire) and Woodbine House in Monmouthshire. The Battleaxes Pub in Wraxall (Somerset) and Bristol's Harbour Hotel on Corn Street, Bottle Yard Studios and the coastal town of Clevedon were also used.

