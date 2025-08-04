How to watch ‘Love Island U.K.’ season 12 final online and for free from anywhere now

It’s been another unmissable season of the hit dating drama. And, having weathered almost two months of bombshells, Hideaway hijinks, firepit recouplings and partner-swapping, we’re ready to see which of our loved-up couples will be crowned this year’s “Love Island U.K.” winners!

Stream the grand finale (“no invite needed”) with our below guide, detailing how to watch the “Love Island U.K.” season 12 final online and 100% free from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream the “Love Island U.K.' 2025 final: live streams, TV channel The "Love Island U.K." final will air on Monday, August 2 at 9 p.m. BST

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.) / 9Now (AUS) / TVNZ+ (N.Z.)

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney+ Bundle

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

What a whirlwind journey it’s been for our islanders. After initially choosing their first partner based only on a dating profile, the past eight weeks has seen them “Eat. Sleep. Crack on. Repeat” as they’ve hustled to find “the one.” They’ve navigated messy love triangles, had their bonds tested by Casa Amor, and kept composed in the face of some shocking firepit recouplings (Harry picking Shakira just days after going “exclusive” with Helena springs to mind).

But which of our infatuated couples will make the final? Maya Jama will re-enter the villa to reveal all, interviewing some former islanders before we learn which couple the public has chosen to see leave hand-in-hand and $50,000 better off. Will it be Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, Oddschecker’s current favorite to take the top spot? Or will the recently exclusive “YasGPT” and Jamie beat them to the prize?

Find out with our comprehensive viewing guide, explaining how to watch “Love Island U.K.” season 12 and stream the final live or on-demand and for free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 final free online

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can watch the "Love Island U.K." season 12 final on Monday, August 4 in the U.K., starting at 9pm BST via the free-to-air ITV2 channel.

The grand finale will also be available to stream for FREE — live and on demand — on ITVX. However, you will need to have a valid TV licence to stream content live.

If you're temporarily outside the U.K., you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch the 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 final from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the “Love Island U.K.” final on your preferred streaming service?

You can still watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British streaming service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Love Island U.K." for free.

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S fans can watch the "Love Island U.K." final on Hulu. There's about a four-day delay between the ITV broadcast and episodes arriving in the States, so we estimate the final installment will be available to stream from Thursday, August 8.

Hulu plans start from $9.99/month or $99.99/year after the Hulu 30-day free trial ends. For even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle which gets you access to Hulu and Disney from only $10.99/month.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Handmaid's Tale," plus movies like "A Real Pain".

How to watch the 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 final in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Love Island U.K" is streaming for FREE and exclusively on 9Now in Australia, with the season 12 final scheduled for Wednesday, August 6 – just two days after it airs in Old Blighty.

To create a 9Now account, all you need is your email and an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000).

And remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Love Island U.K." online, no matter where you are.

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis looking to watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 and stream the final episode can catch it on free-to-air TVNZ Duke on TV in New Zealand on Wednesday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m. NZT.

That means you'll also be able to watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 for free online thanks to the station's TVNZ+ streaming platform.

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although a few weeks behind the U.K. broadcast, Canadian viewers can watch the "Love Island U.K." season 12 grand finale from Monday, August 18 when they purchase a Hayu membership.

Newcomers can get a 7-day free trial to Hayu, after which it costs $6.99/month, $33.99 for six months or $61.99 for a whole year.

Traveling to Canada and want to watch your usual "Love Island U.K." season 12 stream? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access it when you're overseas.

Who are the 'Love Island U.K.' 2025 finalists? The four couples entering Monday's nail-biting finale haven't yet been confirmed. But we imagine among them will be Toni and Cach, the show's current favorites to win, alongside fellow bombshells Yas and Jamie.

How long is the 'Love Island U.K.' 2025 final episode? The explosive conclusion to "Love Island U.K." will run for around 90 minutes, so a bit longer than a normal episode. In that time we'll find Maya Jama interviewing former islanders, while the remaining contestants write their declarations of love before the victorious couple is announced.

