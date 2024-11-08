We may have been waiting for the second and final part of Hilary Mantel's trilogy - "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" - since 2015 but, as Henry VIII struggled to appreciate, patience is a virtue. Some of cast have been replaced (Timothy Spall is in for the late Bernard Hill) but it remains a stellar ensemble with the excellent Mark Rylance holding it all together as era-defining Cromwell.

Here's how to watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' - dates, time, channel "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" premieres on Sunday, November 10 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Set in 1536 and ostensibly a history lesson in the abuses of unchecked power of a tyrant (Henry VIII), "The Mirror and the Light" – a.k.a "Wolf Hall" season 2 – also serves to remind us of the weaknesses inherent in the human condition and the corrupting influence of greed and ambition (Cromwell and pretty much everybody else).

On a more obvious level, however, it plays as a breathless thriller with shifting alliances, betrayal and the ultimate jeopardy (the very real threat of your head in a basket) all underscored by the knowledge that events have been based on at least some semblance of historical accuracy.

Read on to find out how to watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" for FREE in the U.K.

"Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" premieres on Sunday, November 10 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT. It will also stream FREE in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' around the world

Can I watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" in the United States?

"Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" will premiere in the U.S. next year on PBS Masterpiece on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 9 p.m ET/ 6 p.m. ET.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and can't wait that long you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" online in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" on Sundays on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) from November 10. It will also be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" in Canada?

There are currently no plans to air "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" in Canada but if you are in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Where to watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" in Australia

"Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" will be coming to BBC First in Australia (release date TBA) but if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and just can't wait to catch the show you can do this by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" in New Zealand?

As with Australia, "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" will be coming to BBC First in New Zealand (release date TBA) but if you are a Brit working or on vacation there and just can't wait to catch the show you can do this by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' cast

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell

Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII of England

Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Thomas Wolsey

Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour, Queen of England

Lilit Lesser as The Lady Mary

Dame Harriet Walter as Margaret Pole, Countess of Salisbury

Harry Melling as Thomas Wriothesley, Earl of Southampton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Rafe Saddler

Timothy Spall as Thomas Howard, Duke of Norfolk

Alex Jennings as Bishop Stephen Gardiner

Charlie Rowe as Gregory Cromwell

Lydia Leonard as Lady Jane Rochford

Joss Porter as Richard Cromwell

James Larkin as Master Treasurer Fitzwilliam

Richard Dillane as Charles Brandon, Duke of Suffolk

Will Keen as Thomas Cranmer, Archbishop of Canterbury

Hannah Steele as Mary Shelton

Paul Clayton as Sir William Kingston

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Bess Oughtred

Corentin Fila as Christophe

Tom Mothersdale as Richard Riche

Karim Kadjar as Eustache Chapuys

Lucy Russell as Lady Anne Shelton

Will Tudor as Edward Seymour

Viola Prettejohn as Mary Fitzroy

Thomas Arnold as Hans Holbein

Jordan Kouamé as Martin The Gaoler

Agnes O’Casey as Lady Margaret Douglas

Cecilia Appiah as Nan Seymour

Ellie de Lange as Jenneke

Hubert Burton as Thomas Howard the Lesser

Pip Carter as Sir Geoffrey Pole

Josef Altin as Thomas Avery

Sarah Priddy as Lady Margery Seymour

Hannah Khalique-Brown as Dorothea

Amir El-Masry as Thomas Wyatt

Didier Vinson as Castillon

German Segal as Olisleger

Summer Richards as Catherine Howard

Dana Herfurth as Anne of Cleves, Queen of England

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' episode guide

Episode 1: Wreckage - "The Mirror and the Light" opens after Anne Boleyn’s death. Thomas Cromwell has taken up his position as principal councillor to an unpredictable king and is at the height of his powers. Appointed Master Secretary and Lord Privy Seal after smoothing the path for the king’s marriage to his third wife, Jane Seymour, there are few parts of the state’s business that do not pass over Cromwell's desk. However, hel has also attracted powerful enemies. (Sunday, November 10)

Episode 2: Obedience - Cromwell is secure as Henry’s principal adviser but, his foremost enemy, The Duke of Norfolk, England’s most senior nobleman by rank, has been tainted by the treasonous behavior of his niece, Anne Boleyn. So when Cromwell uncovers a clandestine affair between Norfolk’s brother and the King’s niece, an opportunity opens up to destroy Norfolk for good. But does Cromwell strike? (Sunday, November 17)

Episode 3: TBA. (November 24)

Episode 4: TBA. (December 1)

Episode 5: TBA. (December 8)

Episode 6: TBA. (December 15)

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' FAQ

Where was "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" filmed? Among other locations, major scenes were filmed at Wells Cathedral in Somerset, Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire and Cardiff Castle in Wales.