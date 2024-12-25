How to watch 'Gavin & Stacey' Christmas Special on TV and online from anywhere

The last "Gavin & Stacey" Christmas Special in 2019 attracted more than 11.5 million viewers in the U.K. and the show had been off the air for nine years. This year, after almost non-stop promotion has built a momentum, the show may even top that as a nation still needs to know whether Smithy accepted Nessa's marriage proposal at the end of that last Christmas Special five years ago.

Here's how to watch "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Gavin & Stacey" Christmas Special - Release dates, time, channel "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" airs on Wednesday, December 25 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer to stream live and on-demand.

But, of course, that's not all. The show is called "Gavin & Stacey" and it feels like we all have a vested interest in how those two are getting along 17 years later. The trailer suggests that their marriage needs reinvigorating but we can safely expect the best intentions to go awry somewhere along the line and Smithy to have a part in it.

In Billericay, Pam and Mick will almost certainly still be lovable Pam and charmingly oblivious Mick - that's a very good thing - and if Pete and Dawn haven't killed each other then they will still be at each others throats but also totally mutually dependent. But why do we care so much?

Perhaps it's because we need the reassurance of knowing that there are some things that carry on as normal in these uncertain times or maybe we just care about these iconic sitcom characters (along with Bryn, Gwen and all the others) because they are as human and vulnerable as we are.

The brilliant cast and on-the-money scripts from James Corden and Ruth Jones have earned the plaudits they have received over the years but this sitcom, along with only a handful of others (such as "Fawlty Towers", "Porridge", "Dad's Army", "Only Fools and Horses") will always be on some channel somewhere because it touches and leaves an impression on people forever.

"Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" premieres on Wednesday, December 25 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad for the holidays because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Surfshark is an excellent and good value option.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is a very good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" online and on-demand.

Can I watch the "Gavin & Stacey" Christmas Special in the United States?

You can. "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" drops in the U.S. on Thursday, December 26 on BritBox.

BritBox subscriptions start at $8.99 per month, or $89.99 if you'd rather subscribe for a whole year up front.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and don't want to miss the episode when it airs, you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as Surfshark, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the "Gavin & Stacey" Christmas Special online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" on Wednesday, December 25 on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still catch the show on your usual service by using one of the best VPN services, such as Surfshark.

Can I watch the "Gavin & Stacey" Christmas Special in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" drops in Canada on Thursday, December 26 on BritBox.

In Canada, BritBox costs CA$10.99 per month, or $109.99 annually.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can also catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as Surfshark.

Can I watch the "Gavin & Stacey" Christmas Special online in Australia?

"Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" drops in Australia on Thursday, December 26 on Binge.

If you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can still catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as Surfshark.

'Gavin & Stacey' Christmas Special - Cast

Mathew Horne as Gavin

Joanna Page as Stacey

Ruth Jones as Nessa

James Corden as Smithy

Larry Lamb as Mick

Alison Steadman as Pam

Rob Brydon as Uncle Bryn

Melanie Walters as Gwen

Robert Wilfort as Jason

Adrian Scarborough as Pete

Julia Davis as Dawn

Steffan Rhodri as Dave

'Gavin & Stacey' Christmas Special FAQ

Is "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale" really the end? Corden and Jones have just announced that they are writing a book together called "When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story Of Love And Friendship" so there will be something for fans of the show in the future, and there are various documentaries and special radio shows dropping over the festive period too. But will there be any more episodes of the sitcom? Probably not, we are told. But then who seriously thought Oasis would ever go on tour again?

What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer this Christmas? Lots – including "Doctor Who: Joy to the World", "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl", "Call The Midwife", "Strictly Come Dancing", "Outnumbered" and plenty more.

