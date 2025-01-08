How to watch 'The Traitors' U.S. season 3 online – stream the Alan Cumming reality TV gameshow from anywhere

Traitor? Faithful? Grab your kilt, pick a side and say goodbye to your fingernails because the most dramatic game show on TV is back. Here's how to watch the "The Traitors" U.S. season 3 from anywhere with a VPN.

"The Traitors" U.S. streaming details "The Traitors" U.S. season 3 premieres on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Peacock

• CA — Crave

• FREE — 10Play (AU) | BBC iPlayer (U.K.) (Release dates TBC)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

With two seasons of the Alan Cumming-hosted Stateside version and myriad international versions now streaming across the globe, you’d be forgiven for feeling a comfortable familiarity with “The Traitors” at this point. But don’t be fooled - there’s plenty of twists and turns yet to come that will have you on the edge of your seat screaming at the bewildered Faithful as season 3 kicks off.

For the uninitiated, “The Traitors” sees a group of contestants set up home in Traitors Castle, completing daily challenges for a potential jackpot of $250,000 dollars. However, among the group, dubbed The Faithful, are The Traitors, whose job it is to go undetected and walk away with the money.

The U.S. version is comprised entirely of famous faces. This year’s crop includes the requisite group of “Real Housewives”, such as Chanal Ayan, ​​​​​​​Dolores Catania and Dorinda Medley, plus “Survivor” contestants Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins and ​​​​​​​Rob Mariano, and "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval.

Ready for another round of convincing lies and inconvenient truths? Read on to find out how to watch "The Traitors” U.S. Season 3 online and from anywhere.

How to watch "The Traitors" season 3 online in U.S.

Peacock is the exclusive home of all things "The Traitors" in the U.S.. This not only includes the upcoming Season 3 of the Stateside version – premiering Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – but also international versions from the U.K. and Australia.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad.

Watch the 'The Traitors' U.S. season 3 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "The Traitors" U.S. season 3 should be available no matter where you are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and watch the "The Traitors" U.S. season 3.

"The Traitors" U.S. season 3 streams by country

How to watch "The Traitors" U.S. 2025 online in Canada

"The Traitors" season 3 (USA) will stream on the same schedule as the U.S. on Crave in Canada, starting Thursday, January 9.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for its Basic plan, up to $22 per month for Premium.

Those on vacation away from Canada could try NordVPN to log in back home to watch the 2025 season of the American "Traitors" from anywhere.

Can I watch "The Traitors" U.S. season 3 in Australia?

The bad news is that there's likely to be a delay on "The Traitors" USA 2025. Season 3 arriving Down Under. The good news is that when it does, it'll stream totally free on 10 Play.

If you're an American Down Under, you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

Can I watch "The Traitors" U.S. season 3 in the U.K.?

It's a similar story in the U.K. with season 3 of the American "Traitors" unlikely to arrive at least until the British version ("Traitors U.K." 2025 is airing now) is done. When it does land, it'll join previous seasons on free service BBC iPlayer.

In the meantime, American's traveling in the U.K. wanting to watch the U.S. version of "The Traitors" could look in to NordVPN to allow you to watch it on Peacock, as if you were back at home.

The first three episodes of "The Traitors" Season 3 will drop on Peacock on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Individual episodes will continue at the same time weekly. The full schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 : Thursday, January 9

: Thursday, January 9 Episode 2 : Thursday, January 9

: Thursday, January 9 Episode 3 : Thursday, January 9

: Thursday, January 9 Episode 4 : Thursday, January 16

: Thursday, January 16 Episode 5 : Thursday, January 23

: Thursday, January 23 Episode 6 : Thursday, January 30

: Thursday, January 30 Episode 7 : Thursday, February 6

: Thursday, February 6 Episode 8 : Thursday, February 13

: Thursday, February 13 Episode 9 : Thursday, February 20

: Thursday, February 20 Episode 10 : Thursday, February 27

: Thursday, February 27 Episode 11 : Thursday, March 6

: Thursday, March 6 Episode 12: Thursday, March 13

Who are the contestants of 'The Traitors' U.S. season 3?

Bob Harper from "The Biggest Loser"

Bob The Drag Queen from "RuPaul’s Drag Race"

Britney Haynes from "Big Brother"

Carolyn Wiger from "Survivor"

Chanel Ayan from "The Real Housewives of Dubai"

Chrishell Stause from "Selling Sunset"

Ciara Miller from "Summer House"

Danielle Reyes from "Big Brother"

Dolores Catania from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Dorinda Medley from "The Real Housewives of New York City"

​​​​​​​Dylan Efron from "Down to Earth With Zac Efron"

Gabby Windey from "The Bachelorette"

Jeremy Collins from "Survivor"

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Pro Wrestler Nikki Garcia

Rob Mariano from "Survivor" & "Deal or No Deal Island"

Robyn Dixon "The Real Housewives of Potomac"

Actor & Model Sam Asghari

Tom Sandoval from "Vanderpump Rules"

Tony Vlachos from "Survivor"

Wells Adams from "Bachelor in Paradise"

Who is Traitors U.S. host Alan Cumming? Alan Cumming is a Scottish actor, writer, and activist, celebrated for his performances across stage, screen, and television. Born on January 27, 1965, in Aberfeldy, Scotland, he gained international acclaim for roles in "Cabaret" on Broadway, winning a Tony Award, and films like "X2: X-Men United". In 2025, Cumming is perhaps best known to millennials as the host of "The Traitors USA", where he infuses the reality series with charm and theatrical flair. Known for his advocacy for LGBTQ+ and PETA (he appeared in the 2024 HBO documentary "Chimp Crazy"), his eclectic career now spans acting, writing memoirs, and even performing as a singer.

