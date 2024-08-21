How to watch 'Sherwood' season 2 online from anywhere
The award-winning David Morrissey drama about life in post-industrial Britain is, finally, back on TV
The runaway success of the original "Sherwood" has led to a second season written by the same writer, James Graham, about the area in which he grew up. Still blighted by the bitter and divisive industrial disputes of the 1980s, this time his story-telling takes in the organized gang violence that once led Nottingham to be nicknamed 'Shottingham'.
Here's how to watch "Sherwood" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
► U.K. date and time: "Sherwood" season 2 premieres on Sunday, August 25 on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT). Episodes will stream on BBC iPlayer.
• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Two new families will join the characters from the first season - most importantly, David Morrissey as (now, former) DCI Ian St Clair, Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow and Lesley Manville as the widowed Julie Jackson. The action is sent in the here and now but is informed, as ever, by the past.
In "Sherwood" season 2, the intrigue plays out as a proposed new mine uncovers old wounds and organized gang crime runs rampant. St Clair now runs a Violence Intervention Unit for the council and, consequently, has his hands full.
Robert Lindsay appears - as he seems to do quite regularly these days - as a charismatic but unscrupulous businessman (Franklin Warner) while Sharlene Whyte and David Harewood as Pam and Dennis Bottomley seem to represent the innocence of ordinary people dragged into extraordinary events.
The two year wait is finally over. Below, we'll show you how to watch "Sherwood" season 2 online from anywhere – including free options.
Watch "Sherwood" season 2 for free online
Lucky Brits can watch "Sherwood" season 2 on linear TV from Sunday, August 25 at 9 p.m. It will stream for free on BBC iPlayer the same day (valid TV licence required).
You don't have to miss it if you are a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
Watch 'Sherwood' season 2 from abroad
How to watch 'Sherwood' season 2 (and BBC iPlayer) from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Sherwood" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to see "Sherwood" season 2.
How to watch 'Sherwood' season 2 in the U.S.
"Sherwood" season 2 will be available on Britbox from Thursday, November 14 in the U.S.
However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and can't wait that long, you can watch show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'Sherwood' season 2 in the U.K.
If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Sherwood" season 2 on BBC One on Sunday, August 25 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) with episode 2 the following day at the same time.
The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer the same day. Hurrah! You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch "Sherwood" season 2 by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to unblock BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'Sherwood' season 2 in Canada
As with the U.S. "Sherwood" season 2 will be available on Britbox from Thursday, November 14 in Canada.
However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation and can't wait that long, you can watch show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'Sherwood' season 2 in Australia
Episode one of "Sherwood" season 2 will be available on Foxtel Now in Australia on Sunday, August 25 but if you are a Brit working Down Under or on vacation and prefer to catch the show via your domestic provider you will need a VPN such as NordVPN to watch on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'Sherwood' season 2 in New Zealand
"Sherwood" season 2 will premiere in New Zealand on TVNZ on Sunday, September 1 at 8 a.m. (NZST).
If you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation and just can't wait you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer, use a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.
'Sherwood' season 2 - Cast List
- David Morrissey as Ian St Clair
- Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow
- Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow
- Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow
- Philip Jackson as Mickey Sparrow
- Ria Zmitrowicz as Lisa Waters
- Sharlene Whyte as Pam Bottomley
- Bethany Asher as Stephie Bottomley
- Aisling Loftus as Sandy Waters
- Robert Emms as Samuel Warner
- Robert Lindsay as Franklin Warner
- David Harewood as Dennis Bottomley
- Monica Dolan
- Stephen Dillane
- Christine Bottomley
- Adam Hugill
- Michael Balogun
'Sherwood' season 2 episode guide
S2 E1: As the proposal for the opening of a new mine creates division in the community, a senseless murder threatens to reignite historic turf wars that plagued the Nottingham of old.
S2 E2: As the Sparrows are forced to join the Bransons on their revenge mission, they must act quickly to save the Bottomleys. Lisa receives evidence that shines a new light on the past.
S2E3: TBC
S2E4: TBC
S2E5: TBC
S2E6: TBC
'Sherwood' season 2 FAQ
What has David Morrissey had to say about his returning character Ian St Clair?
Can you give us a brief overview of where we find Ian at the start of series two?
Ian has now left the police and he's heading up a new unit for the local council, which is a Violence Intervention Team, a unit that brings together all of the social services. It tries to join up everything from housing to public health to the police and emergency services.
What drew you to the role of Ian St Clair in Sherwood series one? And what keeps you excited about it in series two?
I've always been a fan of James Graham. I think he's one of our greatest writers. When they approached me about the role, I spoke to James, and we went for a long walk. He outlined the world and what he wanted to do with it. I immediately signed up and said “yes”, it sounded great to me. I thought it was a brilliant piece of drama to get into; the exploration between families who are still traumatised from the events of the miners’ strike in the early 80s.
Once we started filming series one, I just fell in love with the character, I thought he was pretty wonderful and complex but slightly compromised at the same time. When it was floated that they might do a second series and James found a role for Ian, I was delighted.
What themes and issues does series two explore that you find particularly compelling?
One of the issues that resonates a lot is around a breakdown of social services and the cracks that young people – particularly young men – can fall down. Particularly in regard to gang culture. I think a lot of the other themes explore the dissociation between talk and action for the rejuvenation and investment into local communities. Broken promises and superficial political rhetoric which have let down people and their communities for too long.
How does the dynamic between Ian St Clair and other characters shift in the new series?
Ian is outside of the police force now, and he's very critical of it. Of course, he still has colleagues and friends inside the force and he's also still a valuable person as far as the police are concerned. Criminal gangs are going to go to war again and Ian was instrumental in policing that when he was in the force. Now he's being drawn back into the police force in an advisory capacity to help. I think he feels compromised because he doesn't really want to be back inside the police force.
It feels at odds with the work he’s so passionate about outside of the force. We see this conflict in how he interacts with so many of the characters. We do see him reconnecting with characters such as Julie (Lesley Manville) and the Sparrows (Lorraine Ashbourne, Phillip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick and Bill Jones), using his relationships from the past in order to help him with his present.
What challenges does Ian face in his personal and professional life in this series?
His personal life is falling apart in a lot of ways. He's divorced and he's living on his own. He’s a single man living out of boxes. On a professional level though, he's passionate and motivated in his new role in the Violence Intervention Team. I think he feels energised by the new role. However, because of what is happening in the community, those plans are derailed slightly, and he has to ride two horses into town. One as the policeman that he thought he’d left behind. The other as the community liaison. I think he finds those two roles and identities increasingly harder to marry.
Are there any new characters in series two that significantly affect Ian's story?
Yes, there's Harry (Michael Balogun). A police officer whom Ian is teamed up with. There's also the Branson family (Monica Dolan and Stephen Dillane), who Ian crosses paths with frequently. Lastly, we see a new character in Ryan (Oliver Huntingdon). He’s a loose cannon and the focal point of everyone's anger.
What was it like to reunite with the cast and crew from series one, and have the new cast join you for the new series?
It was really interesting. Some of the crew were the same, but many of them were new. We had new directors who I loved and got on incredibly well with. But it was nice to be back with a few of the old guard in Perry (Fitzpatrick), Lorraine (Ashbourne), and Phil (Jackson), who are all good friends. It felt very familiar and warm to be with them again. I loved working with the new characters though. Robert Lindsay is in this series and he’s an actor I've admired for a long, long time, so it was wonderful to get to work with him. Likewise with Monica Dolan and Stephen Dillane.
Can you speak to the importance of James' storytelling and shedding light on real world issues?
The main thing about James is that he has this ability to hold a mirror up to society as it is now. Of course, series two was written during a different government to the one when the show airs, but the issues still exist. I think James highlights the problems that are facing our society. He also offers potential solutions to it, or certainly points you in a direction of where to be looking in terms of healing. I think it’s a very important drama for us in terms of where we are now with the breakdown in society, how we seem to have become more and more isolated in where we are, and that we need to be more conjoined, particularly around social service.
In what ways do you think Sherwood addresses relevant social or political issues today?
James is certainly involved in looking at characters who live and breathe on the streets of Britain, particularly in Nottingham. They are people who are having to live with the consequences of major decisions that are made by big business and big government. I think that’s ultimately what’s relevant and resonates.
Are there any aspects of Ian St Clair’s character that you particularly resonate with or you find particularly challenging to portray?
I think that Ian takes on a lot of responsibility. He feels responsible for many, many things. Many of which are out of his control. He feels the need to fix, and that can take him into two areas. One is that he can be guilty of having a martyr complex, and the other is a narcissistic belief that he can bring light and justice to the world.
What do you hope audiences will take away from series two?
I hope that it’s similar to what people took out of series one. That it’s a great ensemble cast, portraying a wonderful story by James which resonates with their lives in a very immediate way.
What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer?
Lots – including "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder", "I Kissed a Girl", "The Assembly", "This Town", "The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth", "The Reckoning", "Navalny" and "The Stones and Brian Jones"
