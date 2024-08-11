How to watch 'Industry' season 3 online and from anywhere

The glamorous, well-dressed sleazeballs of Pierpoint & Co return to our screens in "Industry" season 3, one of the darkest and most addictive dramas on TV. It's all here: old money, new money, dirty money, clean money, ethical money, any kind of money you can imagine.

Here's how you can watch "Industry" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Industry' season 3 streaming details, start time "Industry" season 3 premieres on Sunday, August 11 on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• Canada — Crave

• Australia — Binge 7-day free trial (Mon., August 12)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The first season was Brexit-themed and the second set in Covid times and this season continues to reflect the depressing zeitgeist with the arrival of Kit "Games of Thrones" Harrington as Sir Henry Muck (presumably the offspring of Lord and Lady Muck), the aristocratic CEO of new green tech company Lumi. There's an IPO and, inevitably, Yasmin, Eric and Robert are up to their eyes in it.

There is a bigger picture that involves a look behind the curtain of business at the highest level (and that brings in the less savory elements of the media and government) but the real interest for the casual viewer is the vicarious delight to be taken from not having to work in such an odious and sycophantic environment. Ultimately of course, they all deserve each other.

Read on to see how you can watch "Industry" season 3 online with streaming details below.

How to watch "Industry" season 3 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon" season 2, "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "True Detective: Night Country" and "Bookie".

Watch 'Industry' S3 from anywhere in the world

If "Industry" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Industry" season 3 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Industry' season 3 around the world

How to watch 'Industry' season 3 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Industry" season 3 drops in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service on Sunday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch 'Industry' season 3 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unlike the staff of Pierpoint & Co, you'll have to be patient as "Industry" season 3 will air on the BBC and BBC iPlayer at a later date.

On vacation in the U.K. or there for work and can't wait that long? Don't worry. Use a good streaming VPN to log in back home to your usual provider.

How to watch 'Industry' season 3 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch "Industry" season 3 on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, August 12. All eight episodes available.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Not Down Under then and still want to watch "industry" season 3? No problem. Download Nord VPN and log in back home.

'Industry' season 3 episode guide

S3 E1 - Il Mattino ha L'Oro in Boca: As Pierpoint gears up to take Lumi public, Eric gets a long-awaited promotion to partner, Yasmin tries to escape Harper's shadow at the desk, and Robert struggles to manage Lumi CEO Henry Muck. Meanwhile, Harper sees an opportunity to get back in the game at hedge fund FutureDawn.

S3.E2 - Smoke and Mirrors: Following a bumpy IPO launch, Eric scrambles to maintain control over the floor. Meanwhile, Harper forms a new work alliance, Robert suffers a devastating loss, and Yasmin's ingenuity wins Henry's attention.

S3.E3 - It: Eric, Yasmin, and Robert head to the COP Climate Conference in Switzerland to display Pierpoint's confidence in pivoting to ethical investing. But when Harper pulls a stunt that disrupts the status quo, market support for Lumi becomes threatened.

"Industry" season 3 comprises eight episodes in total; we'll update you as soon as we hear more about the final five episodes.

More from Tom's Guide