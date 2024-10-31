How to watch 'Until I Kill You' online – stream crime drama from anywhere

"Until I Kill You" is a four-part drama starring BAFTA-winning actress Anna Maxwell Martin based on 'Living with a Serial Killer: Delia Balmer', the incredible, and terrifying, account written by the survivor of a relationship with a twisted monster and a justice system that failed her.

Watch 'Until I Kill You' online: release dates, streaming, TV channel Episode 1 of "Until I Kill You" premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, November 3 with the following three episodes to be broadcast over consecutive nights.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.) / TVNZ+(New Zealand)

• U.S. — Britbox (Nov. 7)

Among many other things, "Until I Kill You" is a cautionary tale that tells Delia Balmer's story but also draws in serial killer John Sweeney's other known victims - Melissa Halstead, an American model, and Paula Fields, a mother of three - and reveals how he dismembered their bodies and disposed of their remains in a Rotterdam canal and London's Regent's Canal, respectively.

That Balmer survived her relationship, one that went from intense to murderous, is down to her own personal strength rather than any safeguards provided by the police and criminal justice system. Once arrested, the catastrophic decision to grant Sweeney bail resulted in an another, almost fatal attack on Balmer and then constant fear for six years as he succeeded in evading capture.

This is sure to be unmissable drama, so read on for how to watch "Until I Kill You" online and from anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first episode of "Until I Kill You" premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, November 3 with the following three to be broadcast over consecutive nights. The box set will also be available on ITVX.

The channel is free to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

How to watch 'Until I Kill You' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It has recently been announced that "Until I Kill You" will be released on Britbox in the U.S. on Thursday, November 7.

How to watch 'Until I Kill You' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four episodes of "Until I Kill You" are already available to watch in Canada at Hollywood Suite.

Can I watch 'Until I Kill You' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although there is no release date for "Until I Kill You" in Australia, it has been bought by ABC and will screen in the near future.

How to watch 'Until I Kill You' in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four episodes of "Until I Kill You" are already available to watch in New Zealand on TVNZ.

'Until I Kill You' cast List

Shaun Evans as John Sweeney

Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer

Kevin Doyle

Jack Franklin as Joshua Wilson

Simon Harrison as Glenn Saunders

Clare Foster as Eloise Chapman

Stephanie Street as Janice Rainsworth

Renu Brindle as Sister Tessa Waller

'Until I Kill You' episode list

Episode 01: Love - Delia meets John Sweeney in a local pub, sparking an unexpected romance. As the relationship develops, Delia begins to suspect John is hiding a murderous past.

Episode 02: Hate - When Sweeney's violent nature is finally revealed, Delia uses all her guile to escape with her life. In Amsterdam, police try to identify a body that might be linked to John Sweeney.

Episode 03: Healing - With Delia in a critical condition, the police try to find Sweeney. Can Delia pick up the pieces of her life with Sweeney still at large?

Episode 04: Justice - A terrified Delia must face Sweeney again in court to ensure his conviction; but the traumatic outcome of the trial has a profound effect on her life.

What you need to know about 'Until I Kill You'

What has Delia Balmer said the mini-series? How did you feel about your story being made into a TV drama? I wrote my own original story because I wanted the facts of what really happened known. Often the media had not portrayed them accurately, and many issues important to me had not been stated. The printed book had been edited and much of what I had written was also omitted. I met Nick Stevens, the writer of the drama, in my literary agent’s office. He has included some of the events, which I had written about that did not appear in the book. I gave him detailed critiques of the drafts he had written. He followed my wishes and made certain changes where possible, and as I had suggested.

Nick is very nice, and in his own words says he is trying to help me. The team at ITV have also treated me favourably. I had the opportunity of visiting the set in Wales. It was interesting to watch filming of some of the drama. Were you hesitant to allow this painful time in your life to be dramatized? When I wrote my original story, I included every detail of what happened. When it came to the final attack on the doorstep, I edited it over and over again, wanting everything to read precisely as it had happened. My concern has always been to get the truth out by whatever means. I remain an angry person. Sweeney was let out on bail. The police gave me insufficient protection before his final assault. Later, I was forced to go to court to be further traumatised by the system. What does your life look like now? I am a perfectionist but my life is opposite of perfect. I often suffer from depression and anxiety, afraid of life and afraid of the future, a compulsive worrier. When I look in the mirror I see a stranger. Certain physical pain, I will have for life. I am stuck. I cannot move on, and cannot go further. Fear holds me back from doing certain things. I live for travel, but it is has also become almost my only escape from reality. Ballet classes have always been an important part of my life. Have you received any support in the aftermath of your experience? I received 20 sessions from a clinical psychologist at a PTSD clinic. I refused to accept what was allowed to happen to me, and which was never acknowledged. My extreme anger remains. A counsellor, also chaplain of the Middlesex Hospital at that time, and another man from MIND were the most helpful. Several other counsellors, all female, were of little benefit.

