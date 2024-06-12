‘Baby Reindeer’ cracks Netflix's top 10 most popular shows list

In a remarkable achievement, “Baby Reindeer” has surged into Netflix's top 10 most popular shows list. The series, which was released on April 11, quickly became a global sensation when it consumed audiences with its gripping narrative and incredible performances. So, it’s no surprise the show has exceeded 80 million views in just over two months.

“Baby Reindeer” was originally a one-man show created by comedian Richard Gadd — based on his own experiences — before it was turned into a Netflix series. The story follows Gadd's fictionalized character, Donny, who has an intense and unsettling encounter with a woman who becomes obsessively fixated on him.

This woman in question is Martha (Jessica Gunning), who grows increasingly attached to Donny and ends up sending him 41,071 emails, 46 Facebook messages, 106 pages of letters, 350 hours of voicemails, and 744 tweets. Yes, these numbers are true, and the show reveals some real messages.

The seven-episode series delves into themes of stalking, psychological trauma, and the impact of obsessive behavior on one's life. It also aims to show how the system fails to recognize those with mental health issues, considering they're treated as "monsters" rather than people who just need support.

I remember watching the first episode of “Baby Reindeer” and being blown away. Its ability to portray Donny’s internal thoughts through dark humor and emotional storytelling really stood out to me. What was supposed to be “one episode a week” turned into a full binge-watching session, and before I knew it, the series was finished. And that’s saying a lot, because something really has to grab me and hold my attention all the way through for me to actually finish it.

Variety’s report on “Baby Reindeer’s” success proves that shows based on true stories really resonate with people. In fact, this limited series managed to knock “The Witcher'' off the list, which is mind-blowing when you think about it. Could it beat “Bridgerton” season 2 by taking the No. 9 spot? It’s possible, though season 3 is likely to join the rankings after its last four episodes drop tomorrow June 13.

‘Baby Reindeer’ deserves to be on that list

I’m not the only one who believes “Baby Reindeer” is a masterpiece. Critics and audiences around the world have praised this show for its emotional complexity and excellent performances. It currently has a high score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 81%. I’ll give a rough idea on why and how this Netflix series earned so much success.

David Opie from Empire Magazine said: “Richard Gadd confronts and processes his real-life trauma in a brave, moving, and often disturbing watch that's rooted in comedy, yet the tears you'll shed won't be tears of joy or laughter.”

Meanwhile, Peter Travers from ABC News said: “This Netflix series phenom that no one can stop talking about stars an astonishing Richard Gadd as a Scottish comic who shapes his life as the victim of a stalker (a dynamite Jessica Gunning) into a twisted spellbinder that deserves serious Emmy love.”

So, as you can probably tell, “Baby Reindeer” definitely deserves to be in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows ever list. Gadd even said to Hollywood Reporter : “I feel like I’m going to wake up one day and it’s all been a dream.”

If you're eager to know what the fuss is all about, stream "Baby Reindeer" on Netflix. Trust me, you won't regret it.