How to watch 'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 online and from anywhere

The stars of the BAFTA winning comedy "We Are Lady Parts" are back after three years in the continuing musical adventures of the Muslim all-girl punk band (almost) everybody wants to make it. Here's how to watch "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

'We Are Lady Parts' season 2, Date, Time, Channels All six episodes of "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 will be available to stream from Thursday, May 30.

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Is there anything more "punk" than a Muslim all-female punk band? Probably not. Does that give them an edge? They don't need one. Saira (played by Sarah Kameela Impey) is a one-woman attitude problem, Amina (Anjana Vasan) is still the anxious lead guitarist inclined to vomit at any given moment, Ayesha (Juliette Motamed) is the deadpan dummer and Bisma (Faith Omole) the driving passion behind the operation ostensibly managed by serial-vaper Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse).

This season creator/writer Nida Manzoor has opted to explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. As they set about trying to record their first album, the band have to ask themselves what they really want and how they want to achieve it. Naturally, you can expect tension and existential angst but the original music and some new cover version keep coming, and their determination to push on guarantees that we never stop rooting for them.

Read on for where to watch "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 free online

U.K. fans can stream all episodes of "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 for free. The show streams on Channel 4 from from Thursday, May 30. Channel 4's streaming platform is free to use (with a valid TV licence, of course).

Traveling abroad? Don't panic, you can unblock you usual Channel 4 account and watch "We Are Lady Parts" S2 from wherever with NordVPN. Details below.

Watch "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "We Are Lady Parts" season 2, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "We Are Lady Parts" season 2.

Where to watch 'We Are Lady Parts' S2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"We Are Lady Parts" season 2 will stream on Peacock in the U.S. on Thursday, May 30.

If you are a Brit in the States at work or on vacation, you can catch the show for free on Channel 4 on the same day by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual Channel 4 stream.

The entire first season is also available on Peacock, if you're late to the Lady Parts party...

How to watch 'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the first two episodes of "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 will premiere on Thursday, May 30 from 10 p.m BST (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT) on Channel 4. The whole season will be available to stream the same day on the Channel 4 streaming platform.

If you're temporarily outside of the U.K., don't panic, you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

The entire first season is also available on Channel 4, if you need to catch up.

Can I watch 'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As yet there are no plans for Canada to pick up "We Are Lady Parts" season 2.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North at work or on vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access your Channel 4 account from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Season 1 is available to stream on Stan (30-day free trial), so we'd expect season 2 to follow suit. However, there's no official Aussie release date as yet.

If you are a Brit at work or on vacation Down Under, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and logging into your usual Channel 4 account.

'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 episode guide

S2 E1 · Villain Era - May 30, 2024

Saira announces it's time for Lady Parts to record their debut album. Amina explores her 'villain era', a new attitude of being a bad mother with boundaries and non-negotiables. And a rival Muslim band, Second Wife, threatens the band's status quo.

S2 E2 · Malala Made Me Do It - May 30, 2024

After being upstaged by Second Wife at Transcience Fest, things go from bad to worse: a shock eviction leaves the band without a rehearsal space. But a chance lifeline leads them down an unexpected path.

S2 E3 · Episode 3 - May 30, 2024

S2 E4 · Episode 4 - May 30, 2024

S2 E5 · Episode 5 - May 30, 2024

S2 E6 · Episode 6 - May 30, 2024

'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 cast list

Anjana Vasan as Amina

Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira

Juliette Motamed as Ayesha

Faith Omole as Bisma

Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz

Aiysha Hart as Noor

Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan

Shobu Kapoor as Seema.

Guest stars: Malala Yousafazi, Meera Syal

'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 FAQ

What do we know about the guest stars in season 2? Malala Yousafazi - At 17 in 2014, Yousafazi was the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Two years previously, as a human rights advocate for the education of women and children in her region of Pakistan she was the target of an assassination attempt by a Taliban gunman. She was hit in head by a bullet but survived and her story became a worldwide focus for her cause. Among many other achievements, she co-founded the Malala Fund, non-profit organisation. She remains an outspoken activist. Meera Syal - Comedy royalty and star of screen, stage and radio, Syal is perhaps best known for playing Sanjeev's grandmother, Ummi, in the international Emmy award-winning "The Kumars at No 42" but also wrote and performed in "Goodness Gracious Me" among many other groundbreaking career highlights.