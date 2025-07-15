How to watch 'Bookish' online — stream British crime drama series from anywhere
Meet cosy crime's latest problem-solving sleuth
With a second series already commissioned, "Bookish" combines clever crime solving with faithful period drama in a bid to become the new streaming obsession of anybody who likes their murder mysteries at a pedestrian pace. Here's how you can watch "Bookish" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
All six episodes of "Bookish" will be available to stream from Wednesday, July 16.
• U.K. — U&Alibi
• Aus — Max
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Cosy crime is certainly having its moment in the sun, with shows like "Ludwig" and "The Marlow Murder Club" winning over fans, and the star-studded big screen adaptation of Richard Osman's "The Thursday Murder Club" expected to enjoy big box office numbers when it premieres next month.
"Bookish" is created by small screen favorite Mark Gatiss ("League of Gentlemen"). He also plays protagonist, Gabriel Book — an eccentric bookseller in 1940s London, who has a nose for sleuthing and encyclopaedic knowledge of literature to help him crack crimes.
With a cast that includes appearances from familiar faces such as Paul McGann ("Doctor Who"), Daniel Mays ("Vera Drake") and Joely Richardson ("Lady Chatterley"), these three whodunnit mysteries look an ideal antidote to grittier boxsets.
Read on and discover how you can watch "Bookish" online and from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Bookish' in the U.K.
"Bookish" will be broadcast on the U&Alibi channel in the U.K. Episodes will drop in the form of three double-bills, going out on consecutive Wednesdays from July 16 at 8:10 p.m. BST.
However, all six episodes will be made available on demand at the same time from Wednesday, July 16.
U&Alibi is a premium channel in the U.K. and is available as part of Sky TV and Virgin Media packages. Alternatively, You can also use Now to gain access to the channel by purchasing the entertainment package — prices begin from £6.99/month.
Traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to watch "Bookish" as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to use it below.
How to watch 'Bookish' from anywhere in the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Bookish" on your usual service?
You can still watch the crime series thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Brit abroad, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your usual streaming service and watch "Bookish" online just as you would at home.
Can I watch 'Bookish' in the U.S?
It's been confirmed that "Bookish" will be shown on PBS in the U.S. However, at the time of writing, no air date has been announced. We would expect it to arrive at some point in the next few months, so be sure to keep an eye out in the PBS schedules for "Bookish".
Traveling to the States from the U.K. Australia and don't want to wait? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when overseas.
How to watch 'Bookish' online in Australia
Aussies will be able to watch "Bookish" on the recently launched Max streaming service Down Under. Episodes are due to become available on the same day as they do in the U.K. — Wednesday, July 16.
The Max price in Australia costs from $11.99/month, with pricier options available to add extra devices, enable downloadable content and upgrade to 4K and Dolby Atmos.
Note that if you're an existing Foxtel subscriber, you get online access to the Max Basic with Ads plan for free.
Can I watch 'Bookish' in Canada?
Although the rights for "Bookish" have been sold to parts of the world ranging from Scandinavia to Latin America, we have not seen that it will be shown in Canada.
If you're travelling to Canada and still want to watch, you can use one of the best VPNs to log in to your home streaming service and watch as usual. Our favorite is NordVPN.
'Bookish' trailer
'Bookish' episode guide
Below is the U&Alibi broadcast schedule for "Bookish" in the U.K.
Note that all six episodes will land for streaming on demand on Wednesday, July 16.
- Episode 1 "Slightly Foxed: Part 1" — Wednesday, July 16
- Episode 2 "Slightly Foxed: Part 2" — Wednesday, July 16
- Episode 3 "Deadly Nitrate: Part 1" — Wednesday, July 23
- Episode 4 "Deadly Nitrate: Part 2" — Wednesday, July 23
- Episode 5 "Such Devoted Sisters: Part 1" — Wednesday, July 30
- Episode 6 "Such Devoted Sisters: Part 2" — Wednesday, July 30
'Bookish' cast
- Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book
- Polly Walker as Trottie Book
- Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss
- Connor Finch as Jack
- Buket Kömür as Nora
- Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris
- Daniel Mays
- Joely Richardson
- Jonas Nay
- Paul McGann
- Tim McInnerny
- Elizabeth Berrington
- Rosie Cavaliero
- Jacob Fortune-Lloyd
- Tom Forbes
- Amanda Drew
- Michael Workéyè
- Ella Bruccoleri
- Mark Umbers
- Angeliki Papoulia
