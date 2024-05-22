Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 actually worth your time

The Netflix top 10 is a good guide to follow if you’re curious about what’s currently popular, but it doesn’t always have the best movies and shows to stream this week. In my personal experience, this list often holds low-rated and even boring content that I just won’t gravitate towards. However, that’s not to say there aren’t shows worth watching, because I’ve found quite a few valuable options.

While shows like “Baby Reindeer” and “Bodkin” remain in the top 10, they’ve had their time to shine. Other extremely successful shows have completely crashed Netflix, and that includes an outstanding romance drama series based in the Regency era, as well as the much loved "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off.

So, if you find yourself scrolling through the Netflix top 10 but don’t know what show to watch first, we’ve got you covered. Check out the best shows to stream right now below.

‘Bridgerton’

Of course, we have to start with the most popular show on Netflix right now, and perhaps one of my favorite shows ever. “Bridgerton” focuses on a family of eight siblings who attempt to find love during the Regency era in England. These siblings include Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes/Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Each season centers around one sibling and their romance story. So, season 1 focuses on Daphne’s romance with a Duke, season 2 is about Anthony’s search for a wife, and the recently released season 3 follows Colin’s blossoming love with his best friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). “Bridgerton” combines passionate romance, friendship, history, and drama perfectly, with each season generating more anticipation.

Stream on Netflix

‘Young Sheldon’

Are you a fan of the “Big Bang Theory” or just enjoy sitcoms in general? Then “Young Sheldon” should be your next watch on Netflix. This show explores the childhood of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his life growing up as a socially impaired but highly intelligent child in Texas. He can solve advanced mathematical problems and scientific equations that no other kid his age is capable of. But being smart and vulnerable isn’t easy in a harsh world, and so Sheldon has to find his purpose.

“Young Sheldon” is the perfect show to stream whenever you need to relax. It has several comedic moments and nods to the original series “The Big Bang Theory”. Although this series has come to an end after seven successful seasons, it’s still worth a watch. And even more bonus points for the fact that Jim Parsons (who played the adult version of Sheldon) narrates throughout the entire show.

Stream on Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Yes, we’re back to the world of “Bridgerton”, but this time we have a prequel spin-off. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” focuses on young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and how she came to marry King George of England (Corey Mylchreest), despite the unwanted wedding arrangement. After meeting one another, the romance blossoms in the typical slow burn fashion, but it wouldn’t be a true love story if there weren’t obstacles being thrown at them as well.

This epic love story represents the transformation of high society, but it also deals with themes such as isolation, grief, difficult relationships, and discrimination during a societal shift. It’s definitely a deeper and darker “Bridgerton” story that doesn’t just focus on passionate romance. Like me, you can watch this spin-off while waiting for the rest of “Bridgerton” season 3 to come out.

Stream on Netflix

NETFLIX TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. Bridgerton (2020)

2. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (2024)

3. Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2024)

4. Baby Reindeer (2024)

5. The Roast of Tom Brady (2024)

6. A Man in Full (2024)

7. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

8. Bodkin (2024)

9. Young Sheldon (2017)

10. Katt Williams: Woke Foke (2024)