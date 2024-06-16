Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

The weekend is the perfect excuse to binge-watch a new show, but combing through everything new across all the best streaming services can be a slog. Netflix's top 10 list way is a great tool for cutting through the noise, though gauging which shows are actually worth the hype is another story entirely.

That's where we come in. Here at Tom's Guide, we've narrowed down the three best shows on Netflix's most-watched list right now. This list covers a good mix of genres, including a heart-warming teen drama that tackles neurodiversity and bullying, one of Netflix's most underrated fantasy shows, and a riveting legal drama led by Bryan Cranston.

There’s something for everybody here. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our guide on the best new movies that just landed on streaming as well as everything new to Netflix this month. Now, let’s get into these must-watch shows.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Geek Girl'

This wholesome high school dramedy earned a rare 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's easy to see why. Adapted from the bestselling young adult novels of the same name by Holly Smale, "Geek Girl" is something of a Cinderella story except with a charmingly idiosyncratic leading lady.

Emily Carey stars as Harriet Manners, an awkward, neurodivergent teenager and indefatigable optimist who is just trying to make it through high school the best she can. To everyone's surprise (including her own), she's scouted by a modeling agency during a trip to London Fashion Week. Thrust into the limelight, Harriet must learn to navigate the ups and downs of high school and the fashion world while also discovering she may have been born to stand out instead of remaining a wallflower. While the show strays into predictable territory at times, it's nonetheless an uplifting watch that's great for a quick binge session to restore your faith in humanity before heading into a new week.

‘Your Honor’

"Your Honor" has been floating around the Netflix top-10 all month, and with good reason. When the Bryan Cranston-led legal drama first premiered on Showtime, it quickly became one of the network's highest-rated shows before ending after just two seasons. Now new audiences are discovering one of Cranston's career-making roles in the same vein as Breaking Bad.

He stars as Judge Michael Desiato, a highly respected New Orleans judge whose convictions are put to the test when his teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan) kills someone in a hit-and-run accident. At first, Desiato advises his son to do the right thing and turn himself in. However, he changes his tune when he realizes the victim is the son of a mob kingpin. His decision kicks off a dangerous game of lies, secrets, and difficult choices as he does whatever it takes to keep his son safe.

'Sweet Tooth'

The final season of "Sweet Tooth," one of Netflix's most underrated fantasy shows debuted this month, and it was a hit if its 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes is any indication. Based on the DC comics by Jeff Lemire, the show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a mysterious virus that has killed off much of the population and led to a new generation of part human, part animal children.

Season 3 wraps up the story of Gus (Christian Convery), a boy-deer hybrid raised in isolation in a forest by his protective father. After a series of tragic events, Gus ventures out into the wider world to find his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the virus's origins. He collects a motley crew of new friends along the way, but a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran) and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who see Gus as the solution to their nefarious plans.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

