7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Paramount Plus, TV and more (May 20-26)

Just as the weather is warming, streaming remains as hot as ever with more new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Paramount Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV lineup sees the return of "Trying" season 4, "Evil" season 4 and "The Kardashians" season 5. A new "South Park" special is on deck, as well as the debut of a Shane Gillis comedy. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Trying’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

The third season finale of this underrated British comedy felt like a good place to end the parenthood journey of Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith). But “Trying” is so damn delightful that I’m not going to complain about getting more of it. The show jumps ahead six years after the couple adopted Princess and Tyler. Now a teenager, Princess (Scarlett Rayner) yearns to connect with her birth mother, putting Jason and Nikki’s parenting skills to the ultimate test. Meanwhile, Tyler isn’t getting picked for any soccer teams, so Jason decides to start one of his own for him and all the other kids who are left on the sidelines

Premieres Wednesday, May 22 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Buying London’ (Netflix)

Think ‘Selling Sunset’ but in jolly old England. The reality subgenre blending luxurious real estate listings and snarky office politics is well-established, but the biggest shows all take place in the United States. Now, Netflix heads across the pond to follow property mogul Daniel Daggers and the ambitious agents at DDRE Global. The team sets out to conquer the super high-end market from the swanky streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park. And of course, we get a glimpse into the agents’ personal lives and rivalries as they sell, sell and upsell.

Premieres Wednesday, May 22 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Kardashians’ season 5 (Hulu)

The K conglomerate returns with more vapid adventures for all members, from Kim to Kourtney to Kris. Considering how much their lives are covered by the tabloids, the dawn of a new season is less about what happens than what we don’t see — and who we don’t see. It’s unclear if season 5 will feature appearances by Kendall’s now-ex Bad Bunny and Kylie’s paramour Timothée Chalamet. But we can expect to see Kourtney’s baby shower, Kris’ health scare and Kim’s turn to acting.

Premieres Thursday, May 23 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Evil’ season 4 (Paramount Plus)

The fourth and final season of the supernatural horror drama is ready to go out with a terrifying and enthralling bang. Skeptical forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Catholic seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter) and skeptical technology contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) continue investigating occult cases ranging from demonic possession to alleged witches to malevolent relics. All of this as other issues arise: Leland (Michael Emerson) tries to persuade Kristen into raising the baby antichrist conceived with her egg; the Vatican recruits David to its secret service; and Ben begins to see visions of a taunting jinn. But time is running out as the trio discovers the parish is disbanding the team due to a lack of funds.

Premieres Thursday, May 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Tires’ (Netflix)

Netflix really loves being home to controversial comedians. Giving specials and shows to the likes of Dave Chappelle, Matt Rife and now Shane Gillis is kind of their version of clickbait. Gillis is infamously known for getting fired from “Saturday Night Live” four days after he joined when old racists tweets of his resurfaced. Since then, he’s become a popular headliner and podcaster, and recently returned to “SNL” as host. Gillis makes his first foray into scripted television in this workplace sitcom about the unqualified heir to his father’s auto repair chain who attempts to turn the business around.

Premieres Thursday, May 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Mulligan’ part 2 (Netflix)

This under-the-radar animated series from “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” alums Robert Carlock and Sam Means returns to mine more comedy from the end of the world. Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon), the regular guy who became president after an alien invasion, and his ragtag group of survivors welcome the passengers of a cruise ship that has washed up on shore. But both groups soon realize they have very different philosophies on how to live post-apocalypse.

Premieres Friday, May 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘South Park: The End of Obesity’ (Paramount Plus)

You gotta hand it to the creators of “South Park” — they can’t let a cultural phenomenon pass them by without comment. This special sees new weight loss drugs (cough, Ozempic) take their quiet mountain town by storm. But when Eric Cartman is denied access to the medicine, he and his pals Kyle, Stan, Butters and Kenny jump into action, unleashing unprintable profanities along the way.

Premieres Friday, May 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus